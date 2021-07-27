West African Resources Limited (WFRSF) CEO Richard Hyde on Q2 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

West African Resources Limited (OTCPK:WFRSF) Q2 2021 Earnings Conference Call July 26, 2021 7:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Richard Hyde - Executive Chairman and CEO

Padraig O'Donoghue - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Richard Hyde

Thank you, Simon. Just firstly like to extend my thanks on behalf of the Board and the team here at WAF to the site teams. They continue to do an excellent job and also through our international fly in fly out expats and their families who are continuing to put up with the situation certainly here in Australia, but also in the world where a number of them have to go through a hotel quarantine and return to their country of origin.

So just quickly moving on to health and safety, we've had another good quarter with 7 million hours works LTI free, so that's about 26 months LTI free on the project now. We maintained continuous drilling and mining operations during Q2 and yes we are managing with the COVID pandemic onsite and in our supply chains and with international travel. But now, we are seeing significant disruptions with particularly our Australian fly in fly out workers with limited seats returning back to Australia and often people being pumped from Perth to Sydney or Melbourne or Brisbane.

So, we are dealing with that for the time being and hopefully with the Phase 4 rollout announcement recently that fully vaccinated travelers will be out of - to quarantine at home, in the near future. We're kind of watching that very closely and hopefully that actually takes place.

The ramp up with regards to production - the ramp up continued in Q2 with ounces up 20% to just under 64,000 ounces, cost decreased from US$957 an ounce to not a US$928 an ounce and we averaged just over US$1800 an ounce in unhedged gold sales.

We currently tracking well against our new production plan and we remain on track to meet our production guidance of 250,000 to 280,000 ounces at US$720 to US$800 per ounce, all-in sustaining costs.

In the underground mine ounces were up significantly on Q1, there were up 116% and ore tons increased by 66%. Ore grades were up as well 10 grams versus 7 grams in the previous quarter and we've now moved into the production cycle with a continuous stoping and we'll be in that phase for the remainder of 2021.

During the quarter 855 meters of developments completed underground versus 800 meters in the previous quarter, and at the end of the quarter, the decline was about 341 meters wide surface, so it’s really good work going on there. We've also finished developing panel 2 which is obviously beneath panel 1 and that will enable more continuous production from two underground ore panels.

On the open pit, though steady, tons were down slightly from the previous quarter and grade as well as were bidding in some lower grade oxide material as the blends got bit harder with increased hard material coming from the underground.

Processing another good quarter from the processing team with ounces produced up 14% from about 740,000 ounces, blended head grade came up to that 2.9 grams just under 3 grams is up significantly from the previous quarter of 2.3 grams and we're seeing that within a quarter-on-quarter since last year with the increased proportion of high grades from the underground.

Recoveries also steady at 94% with mill throughput in line with previous quarter. On capital, we got a number of significant projects finished during Q2. We lifted the water storage dam, which was completed before the wet season, so lifted in mind that, the increased capacity by 50% and that really derisk the future for us to supply for the project. We've completed the - we've largely completed the aggregate crusher and cement batching plan for the backfill on the underground.

We took advantage of having a lot of extra gear and accelerated tailings storage facility. That work is largely finished now as well, and we kind of expect this lower spending capital over the next two quarters.

In financial report, we finished the quarter with AUD$61 million cash on hand. We generated AUD$63 million from operating activities and we held about AUD$24 million Australian dividends moving in the quarter.

We made some significant payments during the quarter obviously, we repaid AUD$51 million in debt to Taurus, we paid AUD$19 million in our Burkina Faso 2020 income tax and also made a US$2 million distribution - US$2 million distribution to the government as part of the profit and government being a 10% owner of any country operating company SOMISA. So over the quarter notional net debt decreased by US$19 million to US$57 million. So we're making very good progress in getting that debt down.

We also completed some good work in the local communities as part of our environmental and social investment. We saw several milestones achieved across this area including, improving our waste management on site, starting work with some of the communities regarding fodder production for their cattle and the animals they are grazing in the local area.

We've completed a greenhouse gas emissions program, which allows us to align ourselves with the Equator Principles, so we know exactly how much greenhouse gas emissions we're producing.

We also finished off work on one of three schools that we've built in the area. We provided solar power installation on five schools. A lot of good work regarding livelihood restoration saw improvement programs, training programs for local women and also for some of the illegal - former illegal artisanal miners in the region who have been receiving training programs and tools. So we got them employed and gave them some new opportunities.

Just on growth we've been working hard on the Toega feasibility study during the quarter. We had almost finished the resource definition infill drilling program at the end of June. We look forward releasing some of those results over the coming weeks.

We're also on track with our environmental and social studies and pivoting for Toega for both the Toega mine area and for the whole road back to Sanbrado and we expect to submit those studies to the government in Q4 this year.

We couldn't - we were in the middle of wet season, we've halted work on other exploration project, but we will report results from the work that has been completed in the coming months when we get results in from the auger drilling program.

So just moving onto what we focus on for this quarter, obviously delivering our mine plan and continuing to increase gold production further than 64,000 ounces last quarter and also reduce our cost there and continue with the Toega feasibility study.

Let me hand over to Simon again to see if we have any questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] The first question is from Roger Fitzpatrick at Charlton Asset Management. Richard, can you please provide some data on how the underground ramp up is progressing?

Richard Hyde

Thank you, Roger. Well, we've moved into back-to-back stoping cycle now which is where we've been wanting to get to for the last kind of 18 months, we've now got I think seven levels to developed and two main areas of stoping ore production, which is going to give us continuous stoping ore feed for the rest of this year.

You know, we set ourselves a target of hitting an average of 1,000 tons a day from the underground and last six weeks, we've been exceeding that and that looks like it's going to continue for the rest of the year. So we're very pleased that we were finally into this more continuous stoping phase and we should see the benefit of continued drive improvement over the back half of the year.

Operator

Thanks, Richard.

Next question. How much do the sustaining capital costs makeup of the total costs and will this continue?

Richard Hyde

We'll go to Padraig O'Donoghue, our CFO, who is also here with me.

Padraig O'Donoghue

Hi, the sustaining capital makes up about US$76 per ounce of the all-in sustaining costs. It's going to continue at lower levels on that, we're thinking about US$40 or so, or less per US dollars per ounce going forward.

Operator

Right. Thank you.

Next question is - how is Sanbrado's performance reconciled to the resource and reserve modeling, and have there been any significant variances to date since the start of production?

Richard Hyde

We're tracking very closely with reserves. Well, we have had some production from outside reserves but early on when we first ramped up in the first six to eight weeks, we will have a negative reconciliation but that was generally due to new surface oxygen activity which - and some of the bulk density that were included in the resource work, but after the first sort of six to eight weeks, it's corrected itself and we've tracked up and we track slightly down, but on average we're tracking very closely to our reserves.

Operator

Right thanks, Richard. Next question is regarding the company's debt is it likely to be repaid in 2021.

Richard Hyde

Padraig, I'll pass it on to you.

Padraig O'Donoghue

Our current modeling goal is to repay them in first quarter of 2022. But I guess if gold prices really did well and production came ahead and we would look for opportunities to pay down early because we just want to get the interest put away and open up our optionality on our cash going forward.

Operator

All right, thanks. Can you please comment on the security situation within Burkina.

Richard Hyde

Well, the situation in Burkina has not improved in the last four or five years. You know, there is a significant humanitarian crisis in Burkina. I think 1.5 million people being displaced from Southern Mali, Northern Burkina Faso and also from Niger. This is something that Burkina government is dealing with a limited resources. I think since 2015 about 1,500 people have also been killed on the border with Mali and Niger.

So we continue to see unrest in that region and much of it is really due to the Eastern two-thirds of Mali being ungoverned and it's a place where some Islamic insurgents are operating. So it's very unfortunate and it's something we are watching very closely.

Coming into sort of the central part of Burkina where we located, we don't see a lot of local issues regarding the security. We are the biggest employer now in our area, and we've got very strong links with local groups and the local security forces and the army and the police. So it's something we are monitoring, we obviously take precautions when we're moving our people around and right now for the foreseeable future, we believe we can operate safely in the country and also doing our part to help improve the situation by being a large royalty and - royalty payer and tax payer to the Burkina government.

Operator

All right. Thanks, Richard. Just on Toega feasibility timing, is it still like calendar year '22. Any additional math test work required.

Richard Hyde

Right. So part of the drilling program, we've completed, the first thing we did was we completed a number of mid holes and geo-tech holes, both those selected samples are back in Perth being tested at the moment. We, as I mentioned just in the description before the question the Q&A, we have completed most of the drilling for the resource work, there is only sort of three or four holes to go.

We have made really good progress with wet season sampling, so we started with aquatic sampling for the permitting and also proud that we've been doing dry season sampling as well. That's part of the feasibility study is lined up to be finished by Q4 and submitted to the government, that's all part of the permitting process. So, we would expect to get fully permitted towards the back end of 2022 which lines up well with the original timeline.

Operator

Thanks, Richard. Can you please give an update on the progress of accessing the higher grade ore in the M1 South open pit.

Richard Hyde

We are accessing it, so that's the update, really it's the pits are going well. So once we got down through the artisanal zones, which was pretty extensive at M1 South, part of the increase in grade that we're seeing, we've gone from 2.3 grams to 2.9 grams per ton in the last quarter, part of that increase is coming from M1 South open pit as well as the underground.

Operator

Perfect, thanks. A dividend is being considered post repayment of the Taurus debt.

Richard Hyde

Look, we will probably look - we got to look at our capital management program last this year and will take some thoughts on that. So, we look at the range of options but certainly paying dividends or buying back shares will be on the table. We need to pay Taurus back before we can implement those programs. So, that's our focus right now is to pay it back to the debt as quickly as possible.

Operator

Thanks, Richard. That concludes the Q&A segment, I might just hand it back to you for closing remarks.

Richard Hyde

Thanks, Simon. Thanks again. It was another good quarter of increased production and decreased costs and we expect that to continue for the rest of the year, while we remain on track to meet our guidance.

Operator

Operator

