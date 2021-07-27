A Strategic Exposure To Emerging Markets

Jul. 26, 2021 11:10 PM ETXSOE2 Likes
WisdomTree profile picture
WisdomTree
4.45K Followers

Summary

  • After a strong end to 2020, the asset class - which has become slightly growth-tilted in recent years - has been impacted by a value run-up, regulatory clampdown of technology companies in China and rising U.S. rates.
  • By removing SOEs, EMXSOE has higher profitability, lower leverage, and faster revenue and earnings growth rates than the MSCI Emerging Markets (EM) Index.
  • Using the WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprise Fund (XSOE), which seeks to track EMXSOE, as the strategic EM holding within your portfolio can help on several levels.

Emerging markets road sign
narvikk/iStock via Getty Images

By Alejandro Saltiel, CFA

Emerging markets (EM) have struggled to find footing this year.

After a strong end to 2020, the asset class - which has become slightly growth-tilted in recent years - has been impacted by a value run-up, regulatory clampdown of technology companies in China and rising U.S. rates. All of this as U.S. markets continue to surge.

As seen below, the difference in trailing three-year returns between the S&P 500 Index and the MSCI EM Index is at levels not seen since 2016, and market cycles have shown that this difference tends to revert to the long-term mean (+10%). We therefore encourage investors to look for the best strategic exposure to EM for their portfolio.

Rolling 36-Month Return

Strategically Removing State-Owned Enterprises

The WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Index (EMXSOE), which excludes companies with significant government ownership, was designed to be a low tracking error/high-correlation portfolio as compared to the MSCI EM Index.

Trailing 12-Month Correlation

EMXSOE vs. MSCI EM Index

State-owned enterprises (SOEs) may be influenced by a broader set of national interests other than focusing solely on maximizing shareholder value. These conflicts of interest can cause stagnation in the long-term growth potential of these companies, which can result in operational inefficiencies and weaker levels of profitability.

State-owned banks in China are a prime example of these other interests - they are often asked to extend loans to troubled companies in the name of “national service.”

By removing SOEs, EMXSOE has higher profitability, lower leverage, and faster revenue and earnings growth rates than the MSCI Emerging Markets (EM) Index.

Removing SOEs, which tend to be concentrated in “old economy” sectors like Financials, Energy and Materials, results in EMXSOE having modest structural tilts toward “new economy” sectors like Information Technology, Consumer Discretionary and Communication Services.

New economy sectors may be better positioned to take advantage of a growing middle class and increased domestic consumption - trends we believe will persist into the future. Meanwhile, old economy sectors rely more on international growth and could be more prone to suffer from global trade and unfavorable currency moves.

The table below, which comes from our performance attribution tool, highlights how, over the past three years, EMXSOE’s 3.71% annual outperformance versus MSCI has been driven by both the resulting sector exposures (Allocation column) and the SOE screen (shown as the Stock Selection component).

Better Quality = Better Performance

Excluding SOEs has caused EMXSOE to overweight more efficient companies, translating into better aggregate profitability.

Since its inception in August 2014, we can see how EMXSOE’s persistent overweight to companies with higher ROE and underweight to less-profitable companies have significantly contributed to its 3.35% annualized outperformance.

Using the WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprise Fund (XSOE), which seeks to track EMXSOE, as the strategic EM holding within your portfolio can help on several levels.

XSOE seeks to provide investors with a broad exposure to the EM space, avoiding significant country and sector tilts and maintaining a high correlation to the MSCI EM Index.

XSOE seeks to have better aggregate quality (profitability) than the broad market and can help mitigate drawdowns.

XSOE seeks to achieve a balance between higher growth potential and reducing downside risk compared to the broad market.

Important Risks Related to this Article

There are risks associated with investing, including possible loss of principal. Foreign investing involves special risks, such as risk of loss from currency fluctuation or political or economic uncertainty. Investments in emerging or offshore markets are generally less liquid and less efficient than investments in developed markets and are subject to additional risks, such as risks of adverse governmental regulation and intervention or political developments. Funds focusing their investments on certain sectors and/or regions increase their vulnerability to any single economic or regulatory development. This may result in greater share price volatility. Investments in currency involve additional special risks, such as credit risk and interest rate fluctuations. The Fund invests in the securities included in, or representative of, its Index regardless of their investment merit, and the Fund does not attempt to outperform its Index or take defensive positions in declining markets. Please read the Fund’s prospectus for specific details regarding the Fund’s risk profile.

Alejandro Saltiel, CFA, Associate Director, Research

Alejandro Saltiel joined WisdomTree as a Quantitative Research Analyst in May 2017. He is responsible for quantitative research on WisdomTree’s products and global equity markets. Prior to joining WisdomTree, Alejandro worked at HSBC Asset Management’s Mexico City office as Portfolio Manager for multi-asset mutual funds. He started his career working at a boutique hedge fund that specialized on trading options on sector-levered ETFs. Alejandro received his Master’s in Financial Engineering degree from Columbia University in 2017 and a Bachelor’s in Engineering degree from the Instituto Tecnológico Autónomo de México (ITAM) in 2010. He is a holder of the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

WisdomTree profile picture
WisdomTree
4.45K Followers
WisdomTree launched its first ETFs in June of 2006, and is currently the industry's fifth largest ETF provider. The WisdomTree Seeking Alpha profile will feature content by some of our leading analysts including: Luciano Siracusano: Luciano Siracusano is WisdomTree's Chief Investment Strategist and Head of Sales. He is the co-creator with CEO Jonathan Steinberg of WisdomTree's patented Indexing methodology and has led the firm's sales force since 2008. Luciano is a regular guest on CNBC and FOX Business, and speaks frequently on ETFs, indexing and global financial markets. A former equity analyst at ValueLine, Luciano began his career as a speechwriter for former New York Governor Mario Cuomo and HUD Secretary Henry Cisneros. He graduated from Columbia University with a B.A. in Political Science in 1987. Jeremy Schwartz: As WisdomTree’s Director of Research, Jeremy Schwartz offers timely ideas and timeless wisdom on a bi-monthly basis. Prior to joining WisdomTree, Jeremy was Professor Jeremy Siegel's head research assistant and helped with the research and writing of Stocks for the Long Run and The Future for Investors. He is also the co-author of the Financial Analysts Journal paper “What Happened to the Original Stocks in the S&P 500?” and the Wall Street Journal article “The Great American Bond Bubble.” Christopher Gannatti: Christopher Gannatti began at WisdomTree as a Research Analyst in December 2010, working directly with Jeremy Schwartz, CFA®, Director of Research. He is involved in creating and communicating WisdomTree’s thoughts on the markets, as well as analyzing existing strategies and developing new approaches. Christopher came to WisdomTree from Lord Abbett, where he worked for four and a half years as a Regional Consultant. Rick Harper: Rick Harper serves as the Head of Fixed Income and Currency for WisdomTree Asset Management, where he oversees fixed income and currency products developed through our collaborations with the BNY Mellon Corporation and Western Asset Management. Rick has over 19 years investment experience in strategy and portfolio management positions at prominent investment firms. Prior to joining WisdomTree in 2007, Rick held senior level strategist roles with RBC Dain Rauscher, Bank One Capital Markets, ETF Advisors, and Nuveen Investments. Bradley Krom: Bradley Krom joined WisdomTree as a member of the Fixed Income and Currency team in December 2010. He is involved in creating and communicating WisdomTree’s thoughts on currency and fixed income markets, as well as analyzing existing and new fund strategies. Prior to joining WisdomTree, Bradley served as a senior trader on a proprietary trading desk at TransMarket Group. Tripp Zimmerman, Research Analyst Tripp Zimmerman began at WisdomTree as a Research Analyst in February 2013. He is involved in creating and communicating WisdomTree’s thoughts on the markets, as well as analyzing existing strategies and developing new approaches. Prior to joining WisdomTree, Tripp worked for TD Ameritrade as a fixed income specialist. Tripp also worked for Wells Fargo Advisors, TIAA-CREF and Evergreen Investments in various investment related roles. Tripp graduated from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a dual degree in Economics and Philosophy. Tripp is a holder of the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. Jonathan Steinberg, CEO Prior to establishing WisdomTree, Jonathan founded, and served as Chairman and CEO of Individual Investor Group, Inc. From 1998 to 2004, he held the role of Editor-in-Chief of Individual Investor and Ticker magazines. Before his entrepreneurial accomplishments, Jonathan was an Analyst in the Mergers & Acquisitions division at Bear Stearns & Co. He attended The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and is the author of Midas Investing, published by Random House in 1996. Zach Hascoe, Capital Markets Zach Hascoe began at WisdomTree in August 2010, and works directly with David Abner, Head of Capital Markets. The Capital Markets group is involved in all aspects of the WisdomTree ETFs including product development, helping to seed and bring new products to market, as well as trading strategies and best execution strategies for the client base. Zach works closely with the trading and liquidity community and does analytics on ETF baskets and the capital markets. He is a frequent contributor to the WisdomTree blog on topics related to the capital markets, liquidity, structure and best execution. In addition, he manages the hedge fund relationships for the firm. Zach received a B.A. from Bucknell University and was Captain of the Bucknell Tennis Team.
Follow
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.