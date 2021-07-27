Ljupco/iStock via Getty Images

On rare occasions, you find a stock that inexplicably sells off on good news, and it opens up a window to earn great returns. One of the current opportunities I see is Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) which recently sold off due to supply-chain issues during Q2. Even though revenues increased 70% Y/Y, and EPS guidance was raised to at least $7.25/share for the full year, shares are now down about 20%, presenting a buying opportunity.

Cashflow Story

Sleep Number is in the midst of a transformational story, having pivoted to smart beds in FY18 and focusing on high ROIC. As the company has delivered in the form of exceptional results in the past couple years, analyst estimates have followed:

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

The cash generation growth and ROIC by the business has been truly phenomenal:

(Source: Company Presentation)

The significant stock repurchases have reduced the float by over 50% since 2014:

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Short Thesis

Interestingly, SNBR has recently been hit by Hedgeye as a short (and is about 15% shorted as a % of float). Hedgeye has highlighted the following concerns:

(Source: Twitter)

Does SNBR have a history of over-promising and under-delivering? Actually, Management had beaten earnings expectations for 10 straight quarters until the supply-chain driven Q2 miss:

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

So your choice as an investor is to trust a Management team that has radically transformed their business and consistently beaten targets, or a short outfit capitalizing on one supply-constrained quarter.

To Hedgeye's point regarding buying back stock when the cash is there, not when the value is there, consider their recent performance:

(Source: Company presentation)

When was the value there? Consistently over the past 5 years. Taking out 20m shares from 2016-2019, when shares traded between $20 and $50, strikes me as a very valuable use of capital, now that shares trade near $100 even after the quarterly drop (100-400% ROI after the pullback). I'm sure Management wishes they could have saved some of the $167m of Q1 buybacks for today, but they didn't know that supply chain issues would crop up like they did in Q2.

I'll give credit where credit is due, Hedgeye correctly anticipated Q2 coming in weak and made some money, but they miss the forest for the trees - earnings are not at "peak" due to a cycle, but are growing due to a business transformation and aggressive commitment to reducing share count and returning value to shareholders.

(Source: Twitter)

SNBR blows away Purple (PRPL), Tempur Sealy (TPX), and Casper (CSPR) on gross margins, though as you can see the mattress business is a great place to be for margins in general:

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Revenue growth at PRPL has been stronger, but SNBR is a cash story, and they are generating a ton of it (guided at least $300m for FY21). Due to their data-first focus on improving customer's sleep, they have built brand loyalty that has allowed them to bring down sales and marketing expense because customer referrals are up:

This passionate engagement drives brand advocacy bolstered by our loyalty program known as InnerCircle Rewards which is resulting in referral and repeat sales approaching 50% of net sales. This level of loyalty is a clear indicator of the relevance of our brand and sustainability of our growth. It has been exciting to see the ongoing impact of this growth flywheel. We continuously invest in, test and refine incremental initiative to drive performance. (Q2 Transcript)

Would you rather invest in a company that is experiencing increased customer loyalty and referrals, and keeps reducing share count via buybacks, or one like PRPL that launched a secondary offering a few days before announcing they had a fatal accident and were reducing quarterly guidance. I know which one I'd be shorting.

Going Forward

SNBR has made it very clear the supply chain issues are past, having reduced wait times to 3 weeks vs the 4-6 they were experiencing in May. In other words, the increased guidance appears to not be merely throwing the street a bone, but rather a reflection they have moved past their challenges and can now focus on continuing to deliver exceptional results to shareholders.

Our Q2 ending debt leverage was 2.2 times EBITDAR compared with our longer term target of 2.5 to 3 times. At the end of Q2, $500 million remained of our authorization for future repurchases of our stock, investing in Sleep Number continues to be attractive for shareholder value creation.

Sleep Number has authorization to buy back another ~25% of outstanding shares at current prices, which will further bolster year-end numbers and support the share price. It's important to note that leverage is actually down from 2.8x at Q2-20, so SNBR is not merely running up leverage ratios to buy back shares. SNBR could borrow to buy back another $300m of stock before bringing leverage back in line with last year's ratio.

Management did show some discipline in Q2, buying back about half as much stock as they did during Q1, presumably seeing they would have a rough quarter and anticipating the share price decline. I expect they are being much less conservative with the window now open again for repurchases.

There are a couple of additional tailwinds for SNBR as well:

The US has recently cracked down on imported mattresses from other countries. Given SNBR is US-focused, less price competition supports their ability to continue to expand margins. TPX generated 21.5% of their revenue for FY20 from international sales, while SNBR has no international presence yet. Global expansion offers another avenue for growth that could further improve topline prospects.

Risks

Perhaps the greatest risk for SNBR is that FY21 represents "peak" earnings, be it pull-forward demand or saturation of the market for higher-end mattresses. Management addressed this on the Q2 call:

I'm going to start with pointing to the demand creation we at Sleep Number have created by moving to all smart beds. So we've delivered an average demand, quarterly demand growth of 18% over the last 12 quarters, three years of that growth. So that was before you saw these industry trends. And, absolutely, the last four quarters, we've accelerated our performance. We sell a very differentiated product that is improving people's lives with proven quality sleep. And this is why we are and have been focused on being the innovation leader and creating a product that truly improves one's sleep and their overall health and wellness. So we see the consumer trends that we anticipated years ago and those trends include a consumer caring more about their health and well-being and understanding how sleep is impacting their health. And also adapting products and services that are digital like ours and, third, gravitating to brands that have a purpose.

Much like Peloton (PTON) has capitalized on people's desire to spend large sums on their health, SNBR has found a loyal group of customers willing to invest in their sleep and its associated health benefits.

Even if growth does slow somewhat in the next couple quarters, SNBR has already traded down to the 12x multiple range that Hedgeye posited as their potential valuation in a downcycle. Both trading at a ~13% FCF yield and having an aggressive bent towards stock buybacks will allow continued EPS growth even if the topline slows down in FY22. By essentially any metric, SNBR remains the cheapest of peers:

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

As peers like PRPL have shown, there can be risks of an intermittent shutdown of a plant, or continued pressures on the supply chain. Given SNBR is back to an average 3-week turnaround on their products, the issues do seem to be resolved for now.

Conclusion

SNBR has sold off after earnings to an extent that I believe is over-done, driven by opportunistic shorting and ignoring the improved full-year guidance provided by Management. With a massive buyback in place and the window open, I expect SNBR will aggressively reduce their share count while the stock remains below $100. Given their transformation story, cheap valuation against peers, and commitment to returning capital to shareholders, this is a company worth considering for your portfolio while the share price remains low.