Dilok Klaisataporn/iStock via Getty Images

My bullish call on Citizens Financial (NYSE:CFG) hasn’t been among my more popular calls, but it continues to work, as the shares are up better than 15% since my last update, continuing to outperform regional bank peers as Citizens offers more upside than most to both normalization of the economy and ongoing self-improvement efforts (efforts that seem to go at least partially underappreciated by some investors).

I don’t like Citizens as much as I used to, but that’s due only to the share price outperformance. I still think investors could get a nearly 10% long-term annualized return here, and that’s still pretty appealing, particularly as I do see avenues for beat-and-raise performance relative to my numbers. While weaker-than-expected loan growth and worse-than-expected deposit retention are both risks over the next year or two, this is a name worth considering.

Second Quarter Results Still Under Pressure

That bullish into comes somewhat in contrast to what was a lackluster set of second quarter results. While Citizens did beat expected earnings by a healthy margin, the beat was driven by provisioning (reserve releases), not pre-provision profits, and reserve releases aren’t going to drive much sentiment at this point relative to revenue growth, loan growth, operating leverage, and so on.

Revenue declined 8% year over year and 3% sequentially on an adjusted basis, missing expectations by a small margin. It should be noted that not analysts (or investors) make the same adjustments to certain line-items, particularly what constitutes “core” mortgage banking income and/or non-interest income. Consequently, your numbers may differ a bit.

Net interest income declined 3% year over year and was up slightly sequentially, coming in about a penny weak of my expectations, as net interest margin declined a more-than-expected 4bp to 2.72% (and 16bp from the year-ago level). Once again, both loans and spreads came in weaker than expected, but this is not an uncommon issue this quarter.

Fee-based income was also weak, declining 18% yoy and 11% qoq on a core basis and missing by about $0.03 relative to my expectations. Mortgage banking, which contributes about 20% of non-interest income, was the main negative driver, and this is not much of a surprise to me (I’d written around the start of the year that mortgage banking revenue was likely to decline for most banks). On a more positive note, there’s ongoing progress with Citizens’ effort to broaden and grow its fee-generating businesses, with 33% growth trust and wealth management, as well as recovery-driven momentum in the card business (up 33% yoy and 16% qoq).

Expenses were a bit better than I expected (up 2% yoy and down 2% qoq), but core pre-provision profits nevertheless declined 21% yoy and 5% qoq, missing my expectations by close to $0.04/share. Taxes were also higher than I’d expected, and the beat relative to the sell-side expectations was driven by the $213M provisioning credit. Tangible book value per share rose almost 4% sequentially.

Loans Under Pressure … But Diversification And Specialization Is Paying Off

Although Citizens once again came in a little light on loans, another common theme this quarter across banks, the relative performance wasn’t quite so bad. Excluding PPP loans, period-end loans rose almost 2% with slight growth in commercial lending (versus a reported 2.2% qoq decline with PPP included).

Citizens is benefiting from its diversified loan book, with retail lending up almost 3% qoq, including 7% qoq growth in mortgages, nearly 4% growth in auto loans, and about 1% growth in student loans. Yields are still under pressure (down 5bp qoq), though, and corporate line utilization is near record lows in the low-30%’s, as businesses have solid cash balances and have been cautious with expansion plans (and/or limited by access to labor).

Relative to the other banks I’ve looked at so far, Citizens management was maybe the most bullish on loan growth in 2H’21, with management expecting ongoing growth in consumer lending (including student, auto, and point of sale finance) and “gradual” improvement in commercial loans.

It’s also worth noting again that Citizens has been actively building up some specialty lending verticals, including aerospace/defense, communications, restaurants, and gaming, as well as retail categories like point-of-sale finance (targeting high-income individuals) and education. With many banks actively reducing their activity in these areas to control risk, Citizens could be poised for above-average loan growth and some share growth over the next couple of years.

Watching The Spreads

Citizens has done a good job of shrinking the gap with its rivals where its cost of deposits are concerned. The surge of non-interest-bearing deposits that has come during the pandemic has helped this process, with total deposit costs down another 3bp qoq to 11bp. While interest-bearing deposit costs are still somewhat high at 16bp, management seems bullish (or perhaps optimistic) about their ability to hold on to low-cost deposits as the economy recovers, particularly with management focusing on service quality and breadth of products/services to customers.

It’s worth noting, though, that Citizens is one of the most asset-sensitive banks in its weight class. Management didn’t disclose its 100bp rate sensitivity (it should be in the 10-Q), but its Q1 sensitivity was 9.1%, more than double its peer group average. Management did disclose that its sensitivity to a 200bp rate move was 10.7% (versus 8.5% in Q1), so sensitivity isn’t declining. For investors not familiar with this metric, it basically means that Citizens has more net interest income upside if/when rates rise.

Also relevant to spreads and deposit costs, in late May Citizens announced the acquisition of 80 East Coast branches from HSBC (HSBC). At a deposit premium of just 2%, versus the 3.7% premium PNC (PNC) paid to BBVA (BBVA) for Compass and the 2.2% premium in the New York Community (NYCB)/Flagstar (FBC) deal, Citizens is paying an attractive price for $9B of low-cost deposits (avg cost of 9bp), and some “fill-in” coverage between Boston and Philly (almost two-thirds of the deposits are in the NYC metro area).

I really like this deal, and while management said they’re interested in further bank M&A at the right price, I don’t see too many deals like this as very likely.

The Outlook

I like the progress that Citizens has been making on its deposit costs, as well as in building out its wealth management and capital advisory businesses. I also like the guidance for pre-provision profit growth in the second half of the year on improving loan growth. All told, this would suggest good positioning for both revenue growth and positive operating leverage – two things the market really likes from banks.

Of course, I will make the obligatory mention that Citizens is starting from a lower base in terms of performance – Citizens has been improving, but there was a lot of room for improvement relative to past performance levels.

I’m still looking for core long-term earnings growth of around 3%, but I do see a path to 4% or better growth if current initiatives work out well. I don’t expect Citizens to ever have a great ROE or ROTCE (or even “very good”), but that’s not essential to higher multiples if the company can deliver on improved growth (revenue, profits, tangible book).

The Bottom Line

Based upon discounted core earnings and near-term ROTCE-driven P/TBV, I believe Citizens should trade in the high $40’s to low $50’s today and offers investors almost a double-digit total annualized return. With a still-attractive relative valuation, progress on self-help initiatives, an improving economy, and still more room for improvement, I still like this stock for new investors.