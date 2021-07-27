stuartbur/iStock via Getty Images

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) may be a case-in-point as to how difficult it can be for investors to make money from long-term investments in commodity or commodity-like businesses. Management here has done a lot of good things, including a relentless drive to lower production costs, and that has led to better margins and pretty attractive returns on assets and invested capital… and yet, the long-term annualized return from the shares is around 7% to 8%, well below that of the S&P 500.

There are a lot of things that make Mueller a difficult call today. I think the U.S. housing market can stay fairly strong for a while, but I’m not so sure about copper prices, and this is historically a stock where you want to buy after a 25%-plus sell-off, not as the shares reach new all-time highs. I can argue for upside toward $50 and investors with more bullish outlooks on copper prices may want to consider the name, but for GARP or value investors, this is a name to consider at the next multiyear low.

Running Hot On Strong Volumes And Pricing

Other than challenges in fulfilling the demand that’s out there (as well as some logistical/shipping challenges), this is about as good as it gets for Mueller, as housing demand for copper pipes and other components is robust and copper prices are very strong.

Revenue more than doubled in the second quarter, rising 88% net of the impact of acquisitions, with pricing up 56% and volume up 22%. In the Piping business, revenue rose 95% in acquisition-adjusted terms on 24% volume growth, with identical 122% reported growth in tubes and fittings and valves. The Industrial Metals business also more than doubled (up 103%) on 38% volume growth, while the Climate business was the laggard with “only” 53% year-over-year growth.

Gross margin improved 160bp from the prior year (to 21%), while operating income rose 202% to $158M, with operating margin improving more than five points to 15.6%.

You may notice that I’m not talking about these numbers in the context of sell-side estimates, and that’s because there aren’t any. Although there’s solid volume and institutional interest here, the sell-side doesn’t follow it. Relative to my own expectations, Mueller did pretty close to what I expected; pricing realizations lagged a bit (not uncommon in times like these), but margins were stronger.

Looking Into An Always-Cloudy Crystal Ball

The challenge in modeling Mueller and evaluating it as an investment candidate is that the company is critically dependent upon copper prices and housing construction – both of which are notoriously difficult to estimate out to a year, let alone over many years.

Copper prices recently hit their highest level in at least 40 years, just topping out over the 2011 peak by about $0.23/lb. Of course, after that 2011 peak, copper prices went into a five-year decline that saw prices fall more than 50% before chopping around for a few years and then starting to run again late in 2020.

That matters because Mueller is basically a spread-based manufacturer. The company can charge a premium over the underlying copper value, but fluctuations in copper prices have long been the major driver of revenue, accounting or around 60% to 85% of revenue moves (close to 80% over the long term). With copper producers looking to increase production and new greenfield projects going forward (as indicated by mining companies like Epiroc (OTCPK:EPOKY) and Sandvik (OTCPK:SDVKY)), it’s only a matter of time before copper prices start to decline again.

Then there’s the issue of housing, also a difficult driver to estimate beyond a year or two. While the U.S. is undersupplied where housing is concerned, that has been true for a long time and it’s likely to remain the case. There will be strong years where new construction rises 5% or more (June starts were up 29% year-over-year), but over the long term the growth rate probably won’t exceed 2%.

As if that weren’t enough, there’s also the question of market share to consider. Copper is the traditional material of choice for plumbing, but plastic has been gaining share – I’ve seen estimates that copper has held steady at around 80% of new construction, but also estimates that plastic has increased its share to over 30%. The numbers seem to vary by whether the source is pro-copper or pro-plastic, so keep that in mind.

In any case, while I’m not going to opine on which is better (that’s apparently a topic of passionate views), it’s pretty much agreed that plastic is cheaper and easier to install. With employers scrambling to find workers in almost every sector, you would think that a labor shortage would probably be a good thing for plastic gaining even more share in the U.S. plumbing market.

Can HVAC-R Contribute More?

Mueller has been relative active with M&A for a long time, having recently added a couple of domestic plumbing products companies and acquiring some plastic pipe/fittings companies back in 2017/2018. I do wonder if the company may look to get more active in areas like valves and other value-added assemblies for the HVAC and refrigeration markets (or HVAC-R).

The Piping business can generate pretty good margins in the good times (17.5% this quarter), but the Climate business has been quite good as well (19.3% this quarter), and I could see further expansion into value-added components as a way of offsetting some of the more commodity-driven risk.

I’d also note that I’m quite bullish on HVAC in general as a “green building” play. Governments in Western Europe and North America are trying to move forward with incentive packages to help commercial building owners retrofit to more efficient HVAC systems, and while I wouldn’t expect that to involve a lot of new piping or fittings (likely more on the controls and systems side), it could be a modest source of upside.

The Outlook

I like Mueller, and I’m impressed by the recent progress in gross and operating margins. The company has done an excellent job of driving production costs out of the business, making it all but futile for rivals to try to gain share through price. Still, there are ongoing risks of substitution to plastic in the core business, not to mention the inherent volatility of the copper and housing markets.

I do attempt to model Mueller on a long-term basis, but I am under no illusions about my ability to predict copper prices or new housing construction in 2029 (or any other particular year). I believe Mueller is likely to more or less track new home construction, with growth opportunities in areas like Climate and Industrial Metals offsetting some share loss to plastic in the core business. In the short term, timing differences in copper pass-throughs can definitely impact reported revenue, though a hedging program helps offset that.

With its strong cost controls and my expectation of a strong housing market for a couple of years, I think Mueller can generate 13% to 14% EBITDA margins in the short term. There will likely be dips below 10% in the future, but I think Mueller could maintain double-digit EBITDA margins on a longer-term basis (or at least above 9%).

The Bottom Line

Mueller does appear undervalued on a cash flow basis, and likewise a 6x full-cycle EBITDA multiple on my 2021 EBITDA estimate gives me a fair value close to $50 against a current price around $44. Investors with a more bullish outlook on copper and/or housing (basically, stronger for longer) may want to take a look, but considering the long-term history here, I think I’m too late to the story this time around and will wait for the next downturn before considering the shares again.