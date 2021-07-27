12963734/iStock via Getty Images

After such a strong rise in commodity prices, future returns for commodity funds are likely to be weak, particularly when roll costs and fees are taken into account. The Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking ETF (NYSEARCA:DBC) has seen a near-record rally over the past 12 months in both dollar terms and relative to gold, which suggests now is not a good time to enter the ETF. To offset the impact of expenses and roll costs (the impact of rolling over futures contracts in lieu of taking physical delivery), the DBC’s underlying commodity basket would have to continue its rise in order for investors to just break even. Considering that the DBC is heavily weighted towards oil, investors are likely to be much better served in oil stocks which pay a high dividend and do not suffer from roll costs.

Commodity Complex Has Already Had A Near-Record Run

The main reason to expect low returns in the DBC over the coming years is that it has already seen a huge rally over the past year. The ETF has rallied 49% year over year in dollar terms, and 56% relative to gold, amid one of the strongest periods of relative commodity price strength on record. After such strong gains we should expect to see the age-old combination of rising supply and falling demand weigh on prices.

Breakeven Inflation Expectations Are Showing Bearish Divergence

There is a risk that commodity prices will continue to rally as increasingly reckless monetary and fiscal policy causes much higher inflation generally. While this is certainly possible, the bond market suggests otherwise. Investors in inflation-linked bonds are effectively betting that inflation will average just 2.3% over the next 10 years, as shown in the chart below of 10-year breakeven inflation expectations. Furthermore, the bottom in inflation expectations occurred in March 2020 and led the bottom in the DBC by around five weeks. Their recent decline could therefore be hinting at a period of commodity market weakness.

DBC Vs U.S. 10-Year Breakeven Inflation Expectations

Roll Costs And Fees Can Take A Chunk Out Of Returns

The DBC is an index of 14 commodities drawn from the Energy, Precious Metals, Industrial Metals and Agriculture sectors via futures contracts. The index aims to maximize the potential roll benefits in backwardation markets and minimize any loss from rolling down the curve in contango markets. However, most commodity markets tend to be upward sloping (contango) more often than reflecting storage costs, and this has contributed to the DBC’s long-term underperformance. In addition to the fund’s 0.88% expense fee, this largely explains DBC relative to the Bloomberg Commodity Index as the chart below shows.

DBC Vs. Bloomberg Commodity Index Rebased To 2006

Much Better Alternatives For Commodity Exposure

Oil makes up over 50% of the DBC making the index largely a play on oil prices. However, there are much more attractive investment vehicles for those looking to gain from higher oil prices. For instance, as I argued in 'XLE: Remains Extremely Cheap Vs. SPX', oil majors are deeply undervalued relative to the S&P500 and the XLE offers a dividend yield of 4.5%. Furthermore, as the chart below shows, the XLE is trading at multi-year lows relative to front month WTI, suggesting that the risk-reward outlook favors buying oil producers rather than the commodity itself.

Ratio of XLE over WTI

Summary

The DBC faces downside risks after such an impressive rally, particularly once the impact of roll costs and expenses are taken into account. Investors looking for exposure to commodity prices, particularly oil prices, are better off in oil companies, which are not only undervalued but also pay a high dividend yield.