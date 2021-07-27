HHakim/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Baker Hughes Company (NYSE: NASDAQ:BKR) released its second-quarter 2021 results on July 21, 2021.

The company reported second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $0.10 per share, below analysts' expectations. Oilfield services revenues were improving from the same quarter a year ago.

The lower-than-expected earnings were due principally to a decline in cost productivity in Digital Solutions and increased overall costs and expenses. However, higher volumes and excellent performance of the Turbomachinery & Process Solutions business helped.

Baker Hughes is comparable to Schlumberger (NYSE: SLB) and Halliburton (NYSE: HAL). My article on Halliburton can be accessed here.

Baker Hughes is lagging behind its peers. We can see that the stock had significantly recovered from its lows in November last year but is down significantly from its recent highs. BKR is up 23% on a one-year basis.

The investment thesis is similar to Schlumberger or Halliburton. BKR is a solid oilfield service company that I recommend for a long-term investment. It is not my preferred company in this sector, but the balance sheet is in order, and the outlook is still positive. Even so, the new virus resurgence is concerning.

However, because the company is highly correlated to oil prices, I recommend trading about 40% of your long-term position to mitigate any wide fluctuations and reduce the overall risk.

CEO Lorenzo Simonelli said in the conference call:

During the second quarter, we generated strong free cash flow, booked several key awards, and took a number of positive steps in our journey to grow our new energy businesses.

Baker Hughes - Financials History: The Raw Numbers - Second Quarter 2021

Baker Hughes 2Q'20 3Q'20 4Q'20 1Q'21 2Q'21 Total Orders in $ Billion 4.89 5.11 5.19 4.54 5.09 Total Revenues in $ Billion 4.74 5.05 5.50 4.78 5.14 Net Income available to common shareholders in $ Million -201 -170 652 -452 -68 EBITDA $ Million 32 118 1,896 -170 409 EPS diluted in $/share -0.31 -0.25 0.91 -0.61 -0.08 Operating cash flow in $ Million 230 219 377 678 506 CapEx in $ Million 237 199 173 221 121 Free Cash Flow in $ Million -7 20 204 457 385 Total Cash $ Billion 4.13 4.06 4.13 4.38 3.91 Debt Consolidated in $ Billion 7.70 7.69 7.63 7.62 6.77 Dividend per share in $ 0.18 0.18 0.18 0.18 0.18 Shares Outstanding (Diluted) in Million 655 676 714 740 806

Analysis: Earnings Details

1 - Revenues and other income were $5.14 billion in 2Q'21

Revenues were $5,142 million this quarter, up 8.6% from the same quarter a year ago and up 7.5% quarter over quarter. Revenues are still improving but at a slower pace. It is a repeat of the preceding quarter.

The company posted total costs and expenses of $4,948 million for the second quarter, up from the same quarter a year ago of $4.788 million.

Note: Orders this quarter were $5,093 million compared to $4,888 million the same quarter a year ago. The increase is due to higher-order intakes from segments like Turbomachinery & Process Solutions and Digital Solutions. Below is shown the revenue per segment history.

Oilfield Services

Revenues were $2,358 million, down 2% from last year of $2,411 million. The weakness was due to weaker revenues from the Middle East and Europe. Operating income from the segment was $171 million, up from $46 million in second-quarter 2020, helped by higher volumes. Sales in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America increased this quarter.

Oilfield Equipment

Revenues totaled $637 million, down 8% from the last year or $696 million. Lower volumes again hit the company's Subsea Drilling Systems business and Subsea Services. The segment reported a profit of $28 million compared to last year's loss of $14 million. Higher cost productivity boosted the unit profit.

Turbomachinery & Process Solutions

Revenues increased to $1,628 million from $1,161 million a year ago, thanks to higher equipment volumes. The segment income increased to $220 million from $149 million in the first quarter of 2020.

Digital Solutions

Revenues were $520 million, up 11% from $468 million in the year-ago quarter. Process & Pipeline Services, Waygate Technologies, and Bently Nevada businesses registered higher volumes. The segment operating profit was $25 million, down 39% from last year's $41 million. A decline in cost productivity was to blame.

Outlook

The company still expects a recovery in oil demand and the global economy in the second half of 2021 and believes the oilfield service segment will have a strong recovery in 2022, as spending and activity levels are gradually gaining momentum despite COVID-related uncertainties.

CEO Lorenzo Simonelli said in the conference call:

In Oilfield Services, increases in activity levels became more broad-based during the second quarter and the outlook for the second half of the year continues to improve. Internationally, [...] Looking at the second half of the year, we expect stronger growth across a broader range of markets, most notably in the Middle East and Russia. Based on discussions with our customers, we expect international activity to gain momentum over the second half of the year and lay the foundation for growth in 2022. In North America, strong second quarter growth was evenly distributed between our onshore and offshore business lines. Given the strength in oil prices and bid activity, we expect to see additional growth over the second half of the year.

2 - Free Cash Flow was $385 million in 2Q'21

Note: Generic free cash flow is cash flow from operations minus capex. The company's free cash flow is different, but I choose to calculate the FCF using the same approach as YCharts or Morningstar. The difference comes from the capex determination. The company adds proceeds from the disposal of assets.

Trailing yearly free cash flow came at $1,066 million, and the company managed a free cash flow of $385 million for 2Q'21.

The quarterly dividend is $0.18 per share or an annual cash payment of $533 million.

The quarterly dividend payment is supported by free cash flow right now.

3 - The total debt was $2.87 billion in 2Q'21

As of Jun 30, 2021, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $3,913 million, down from $4,382 million in the first quarter.

At the end of the second quarter, Baker Hughes had long-term debt of $6,763 million (including current) down sequentially from $7,620 million, implying a debt to capitalization is down to 28% from 30.4% the preceding quarter(see chart above).

Technical analysis

BKR forms a steep descending channel pattern with resistance at $21.5 and support at $19. The trading strategy takes profits between $21.5 and $23.5 and accumulates between $19.25 and $18.75, which is the support range.

However, if oil prices continue to trend down after the OPEC+ decision and a noticeable virus resurgence, BKR could break down into the $16-$15 range. Conversely, if oil prices can resume their uptrend and reach $80, we could revisit $25.

