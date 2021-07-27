robas/E+ via Getty Images

It's been a rough start to the year for the Gold Juniors Index (GDXJ), but one name that's held up quite well is Victoria Gold (OTCPK:VITFF). Despite a sharp negative return for the GDXJ, Victoria is up more than 50% year-to-date, making it one of the top-performing producers. This impressive return comes as the company heads into the strongest half of its year from an output standpoint, with production significantly back-end weighted based on the current mine plan. Given the company's potential organic growth with Project 250 and a trend towards lower costs, if Project 250 is approved, I would view pullbacks below US$10.60 as low-risk buying opportunities.

All figures are in US Dollars unless otherwise noted.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Victoria Gold released its preliminary Q2 results last week, reporting quarterly gold production of ~32,100 ounces, a 12% increase from the same period last year. This has pushed year-to-date gold production to ~58,900 ounces, with H1 all-in sustaining costs [AISC] set to come in above $1,300/oz due to the lower gold sales. While production is expected to ramp up significantly in H2, Victoria will need two robust quarters in a row to meet production, with output currently ~121,000 ounces shy of the guidance mid-point. Let's take a closer look at the results below:

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

As shown in the chart above, Victoria had a soft Q1 and Q2 performance, but this was to be expected, in line with the company's seasonal stacking plan. The plan calls for reduced stacking of ore during the 90 coldest days of the year in January through March, translating to significantly back-end weighted production for the calendar year. This means that extrapolating the H1 results over H2 is not that helpful, given that the two halves of the year will look nothing like each other as long as the seasonal stacking plan remains in place.

The good news is that Victoria is looking into year-round stacking, with engineering underway and a decision to be made before year-end. This has been labeled 'Project 250', aiming to get to 250,000 ounces per year by beefing up Q1 production, which is currently the weakest quarter by a wide margin.

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

In terms of tonnes of ore mined, it was a very solid quarter, with a record 2.3 million tonnes of ore mined in Q2. While mining rates were down slightly on a sequential basis (~62,000 tonnes per day vs. ~69,000 tonnes per day), Victoria benefited from a much lower strip ratio in the period. Meanwhile, ore stacked on the leach pads also came in at a new record of ~2.40 million tonnes in Q2, up from a previous record of ~2.32 million tonnes in Q4 2020. The record quarter should translate to a solid Q3 performance and a new record quarter for ounces produced. The previous record quarter was Q4 2020, with ~42,400 ounces of gold produced.

(Source: Company Presentation)

While some investors might be discouraged by the costs in Q1 and what will likely be relatively high costs in Q2, it's important to note that costs will come down materially in H2, with free cash flow generation set to increase materially as well. The reason for the high unit costs in Q1 2021 ($1,586/oz), and Q2 2021 is the fact that gold sales are much lower than the quarterly average on an annualized basis, with what's likely to be less than ~65,000 ounces sold in H1 2021. This makes up just ~34% of the FY2021 guidance mid-point (190,000 ounces), so costs will look inflated before dipping materially as the company enjoys gold sales of more than 50,000 ounces per quarter in H2.

Some investors might be turned away from Victoria due to its relatively high costs compared to the industry average, but these costs can be improved up significantly. If we look out to FY2023, costs are likely to drop materially relative to the FY2021 all-in sustaining cost [AISC] guidance of ~1,112/oz. This is because a positive decision on Project 250 would translate to much better Q1 results with an adjustment to the seasonal stacking plan. Meanwhile, Victoria is also exploring scalping of fine ore from the crushing circuit, with this expected to reduce wear and energy requirements while also increased crushing circuit capacity. If successful, these two initiatives could increase production by 31% vs. FY2021 guidance, from ~190,000 ounces to ~250,000 ounces.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Based on a 30% higher production rate, we should see Victoria's AISC dip below $975/oz, giving the company a cost profile that is just below the industry average (~$1,020/oz). Not only would this increase free cash flow, but it would also translate to a slightly higher multiple vs. higher-cost Tier-1 jurisdiction peers. One minor drag on operating costs this year and next could be the Canadian Dollar, as well as minor inflation in energy and labor noted in some Q2 conference calls for miners.

Fortunately, the US Dollar (UUP) vs. Canadian Dollar has finally broken out of a multi-month downtrend, suggesting that the currency headwind for Victoria in H1 might not be as large an issue in H2. During Q2, the average exchange rate was below USD/CAD $1.23, but could improve by 200 basis points to USD/CAD $1.25 in Q3.

(Source: Company Technical Report)

So, how's the valuation look?

While Victoria's Project 250 would increase the company's production profile and translate to lower costs, I would be shocked if Victoria was able to get its all-in sustaining costs below $850/oz, let alone anywhere near the projected costs of $774/oz. Even using the Feasibility Study which projected much lower costs (shown above), Victoria's After-Tax NPV (5%) came in at C$1.48 billion at a $1,700/oz gold price and 0.80 CAD/USD exchange rate, translating to an After-Tax NPV (5%) of ~US$1.18 billion.

Based on Victoria's ~63 million shares outstanding and a share price of US$14.45, the company's market cap is $910 million, and the enterprise value is more than ~$1.10 billion based on ~$200 million in net debt. This suggests that the stock trades at 1.0x NPV (5%), which I would deem to be close to fair value for a single-asset producer.

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

If we look at how Victoria stacks up relative to peers on a reserve basis, Victoria is currently valued at ~$336.00/oz based on an enterprise value of ~$1.10 billion and ~3.3 million ounces in reserves. While this is below the trend line (green line), we can see that some multi-asset producers with similar cost profiles with more attractive valuations per ounce, with one being SSR Mining (SSRM). So, while I wouldn't consider Victoria expensive at current levels, I would argue that more attractive bets exist, with multi-asset producers being much lower risk than single-asset producers.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Moving over to the technical picture, we can see that the best time to buy Victoria Gold has been on pullbacks to its long-term moving average (green line), and we are currently sitting more than 30% above this moving average. This doesn't mean the stock can't go higher, but if one was interested in buying the stock, the time to do it was below US$9.00 in March when I noted that Victoria was a low-risk buy below US$8.90.

There is not the same 40% margin of safety at current levels, and the technical picture is less appealing, with the stock well above this key moving average. For Victoria to dip to a low-risk buy point, the stock would need to slide back below US$11.00.

Victoria had a soft H1 and is now gearing up for a massive H2, with the potential to produce more than ~110,000 ounces combined in the next two quarters. While this is great news, as is the fact that Coeur Mining (CDE) has shown an interest in Victoria, it's important to note that Coeur invested at 30% lower levels (~US$10.50), and at current levels, Victoria trades at nearly 1.0x NPV (5%).

This suggests that the stock is close to fully valued short term, while other names are as much as 30% undervalued at current levels with higher margins. For this reason, I believe there are better bets out there currently elsewhere in the sector, and I wouldn't rush with a limited margin of safety at a share price of US$14.50. However, if Victoria were to dip below US$10.60, I would view this as a low-risk buying opportunity.