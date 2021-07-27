Phuchit/iStock via Getty Images

In the year or so since my last write-up on Sweden’s SKF (OTCPK:SKFRY), the shares of this leading manufacturing of bearings, seals, and related products have had a mixed performance. While the shares have outperformed the S&P 500, the performance versus other industrials has been more mixed, with SKF outperforming the larger industrial group until late April, a time since when many shorter-cycle names have made less headway as investors have rotated to longer-cycle names.

Relative to my last update, I like the stronger guidance for long-term margins and I like the recovery we’ve seen in most industrial and auto end markets. I still don’t like the adjusted earnings shenanigans whereby SKF tries to pass off recurring manufacturing restructuring costs as “one-time” costs to ignore, but that’s an “is what it is” situation. I do still see some value in these shares, but I think beat-and-raise quarters are going to be harder to achieve and I think more bearish sentiment towards short-cycle names is likewise a headwind to consider.

Stronger Second Quarter Results, But With Some Curious Details

SKF reported 33% organic revenue growth in the second quarter, coming in just ahead of expectations. Industrial segment revenue rose 22%, matching expectations, while auto revenue jumped 76% and surpassed expectations by 6%. Based on management commentary, auto sales could easily have been meaningfully stronger if auto OEMs weren’t facing production constraints due to the semiconductor shortage.

Gross improved more than eight points to over 30% this quarter, even though management did note ongoing cost inflation challenge and the positive impact of price/mix (+160bp) was smaller than expected. Operating income very nearly doubled this quarter (up 99%), with Industrial profits up 44% (18% margin) and Auto profits reversing a year-ago loss (7.6% margin).

Relative to expectations, operating profits beat expectations by 9% and operating margin beat by a point, but a large share of that beat came from an inventory build related to auto companies deferring or canceling orders. Relative to sell-side expectations, Industrial segment profits beat by 14%, while Auto missed by 8%.

I’ll be particularly interested to see how other companies report on the price/cost trade-off as the quarterly reports continue. My position has been that cost inflation is a bigger threat than appreciated, and SKF’s commentary (and more sluggish price realization) would seem to back that up.

A Broad Recovery Is Underway

As bearings are used in so many different products and industries, SKF’s results offer up a decent overview of what’s going on in a wide range of markets. To that end, the news is pretty good.

Light vehicle demand is strong everywhere and limited only by the ongoing semiconductor shortage. Whether or not chip companies can catch up and start working down lead times is a critical factor in how much momentum SKF can see here in the second half. Trucks are likewise very strong, but likely at or near a cyclical peak.

Aerospace is very mixed, with strong improvements in Asia, some improvement in Europe, but not much improvement yet in North America. Energy is recovering nicely everywhere except North America, where the segment remains quite weak for SKF.

Heavy industry and off-road vehicles remain strong, which isn’t too surprising given results from companies like Epiroc (OTCPK:EPOKY) and Volvo (OTCPK:VOLVY) so far. Ag, food, and beverage are also quite healthy (also no surprise), as is electrical. Rail is still somewhat mixed, as is the industrial drives segment.

Looking at all the bits and pieces, there’s really nothing to worry about in terms of the end-market recovery, and I expect SKF to report above-trend growth in 2021 and 2022, with some pulling forward of the recovery relative to my earlier expectations.

The Outlook

SKF has a new CEO on board, with Rickard Gustafson stepping into the role about a month ago. As is usually the case, he’s taking the opportunity to conduct his own “strategic review” of the business, so there’s not much to go on now as far as the company’s approach to M&A and capital returns. I would expect measured M&A, with a particular aim to add more software and recurring fee-based revenue where possible.

As far as the operating outlook goes, while I’m concerned about cost inflation, I do see some meaningful positive drivers for SKF. The company has made significant investments in localizing and automating production (covered by those “one-time charges” I mentioned before), leading to a more responsive and cost-efficient manufacturing base. I believe the benefits of this refreshed footprint will show themselves in the coming years, with management having upgraded its long-term margin target from 12% to 14% along with 5% operating revenue growth.

While 5% revenue growth works as a near-term target amidst a broad multi-market recovery, my long-term revenue growth expectation is more on the order of 2% to 3% - a bit above global production growth and consistent with the company’s long-term trailing average. I do expect more meaningful improvement in margins (consistent with guidance), with EBITDA margin moving above 18% in 2023 and long-term FCF margins moving from the mid-single-digits into the high single-digits, driving mid-single-digit long-term FCF growth.

The Bottom Line

I believe SKF is priced for a long-term annualized return in the high-single digits now, which isn’t bad relative to other industrials. The shares look a little more undervalued on margin-driven EV/EBITDA basis, but some discount is arguably appropriate here given the above-average cyclicality of the business compared to more diversified multi-industrials.

In any case, price/value isn’t really my concern here. Rather, I do wonder about how much of the recovery is priced in and the extent to which investors have already moved on from short-cycle names like SKF in favor of longer-cycle names. I think the big recovery move in SKF is already well into the books, and while there’s decent return potential from here, sentiment could be a bigger headwind and lead to near-term underperformance.