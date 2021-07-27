Top 10 Closed-End Fund Holdings

Rafe Swan/Cultura via Getty Images

With 2021 halfway over and heading into a new quarter, it is time to once again take a look at my top ten closed-end fund positions. So far, all the indexes were making new highs. All the major indexes are showing double-digit gains on a YTD basis. That is even despite the world continuing to grapple with the aftereffects of COVID and its various variants.

Here was my previous Q2 2021 update, though it was a little late. Then there was my Q1 2021 update as we started off the new year.

First, a little background on how I structure my investments for context. I like to organize mainly into three portfolios; a closed-end fund portfolio, an individual dividend/dividend growth portfolio and speculation. Though I also have a 4th account/portfolio as well, it is a retirement account that holds an ETF and some CEFs.

For the individual dividend and dividend growth names - this is a Roth account. Then the speculative portfolio is also a taxable account. Finally, the fourth account (a former self-directed 401k) is another Roth account.

In this piece, I am highlighting only my CEF portfolio. Keeping these portfolios - or buckets, if you will - allows me to better keep track of my investments. At least for me, it seems like a better way to organize. Though everyone will have their own strategy and way of looking at it. One has to do whatever is easiest for them.

Top 10 CEFs

CEFS overall remains the largest allocation in my portfolio. I also have a sizeable allocation to dividend growth stocks that include REITs and BDCs. Then I have a smaller allocation in my "speculative" bucket of various other investments. Some are dividend growth stocks, some CEFs and some growth stocks.

To take a dive into my top holdings, we'll be utilizing Portfolio Visualizer. Most readers are familiar with the website, and I believe it provides a fairly easy-to-understand breakdown of one's portfolio.

As I've done this exercise previously, I'm going to input the data for my top ten holdings as if it is representative of my whole portfolio and so it will come to a 100% allocation. I will also be using a $10,000 default amount. This also helps with clarity and is a standard figure to use. However, I will also include my total allocations too - for greater context.

Here are the latest top 10 as if they were weighted at 100% allocation. This is as of 7/9/2021

(Source - Portfolio Visualizer)

Previously, my holdings on 4/26/2021 had been this:

(Source - Portfolio Visualizer)

My top ten represent 44.5% of my total CEF portfolio. That is up from the 41.7% in the last update. Below are the allocations that the funds really make up in my portfolio.

Total 44.49% Ticker Allocation BSTZ 7.36% HTD 5% RNP 4.68% UTG 4.63% BDJ 4.05% RQI 3.98% EOS 3.95% BTO 3.89% KMF 3.51% PCI 3.44%

(Source - Author)

Currently, I own a total of 46 positions in my CEF portfolio. This is the exact same amount that I had previously held too. Overall, the top allocations make up a sizeable portion of my portfolio. Some of the smaller positions in my portfolio are more positions that I want to add to more - but the valuations seem to be getting away from me.

The whole CEF market is running quite hot at the moment. As is the broader market. Combining both of those means it has become increasingly difficult to find places to put capital. Though my regular readers will know that despite these difficulties, every month I'm finding something to buy anyway.

(Source - RiverNorth)

The chart above is showing us that CEFs have historically shown to be at wider discounts 90% of the time than right now. Meaning that only 10% of the time since 1996 were CEFs ever at tighter valuations.

Narrowing discounts has helped grow my portfolio overall. Noting that we can only go back to BlackRock Science & Technology Trust II (BSTZ) inception in 2019. Therefore, it only shows us portfolio growth from January 2020 forward. That is quite okay though - as it still gives us the max drawdown that I believe everyone would want to see. That is, the COVID-induced sell-off. That resulted in the max drawdown of -32.47%. This took place, of course, between January 2020 to March 2020.

(Source - Portfolio Visualizer)

In 2021, the portfolio is up 20.22% as of the end of June 30th, 2021. This is fairly close to my 19.27% return through June 30th, 2021 as well - which is the performance that includes all of my positions.

(Source - Portfolio Visualizer)

My portfolio is considerably overweight to utilities, financial services and real estate. I forgot to include this in the previous update. However, this is somewhat of a change from the start of the year when the tech sector was the largest allocation, followed by financial services and then real estate.

The reason for this overweight change is simply because I held several utility funds but at lower allocations. When I sold off Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund (UTF) in favor of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (HTD) and Reaves Utility Income (UTG) - it saw HTD and UTG pop up to the top ten holdings.

(Source - Portfolio Visualizer)

Additionally, BSTZ rocketed to my top holding by a significant margin mostly because I sold off BlackRock Science and Technology (BST) when they announced their rights offering. That was a somewhat recent event that I discussed more in June. That's why BST is now not amongst my top ten, as I sold the position off completely.

As I've been continuing to repeat, I've been wanting to add more international to my portfolio. I've been doing so, but not to the extent of where I want it just yet. This is one area where I still need to focus. That being said, we still see a large overweight to U.S.-based investments in my top allocations.

(Source - Portfolio Visualizer)

Besides the major changes of BSTZ being the largest holding by far, and BST being removed, we have a couple of other notable changes. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (KMF) is now well within my top ten positions. As it was previously my 12th position, it has now moved up to number 9. Though I didn't add anything to the position, it has simply just been continuing to rise with the energy market.

John Hancock Financial Opportunity (BTO) had sunk a bit lower due to Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund (RQI) moving higher. Though RQI hadn't added to either yet this year. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (EOS) did have help besides just market moves, with me adding to my position recently.

Cohen & Steers REIT & Preferred Income Fund (RNP) has also edged out UTG, becoming a large position. This too was brought about as RNP has outperformed UTG quite materially.

Here were the performances of the CEFs from April 26th to today's update. April 26th, 2021 is when I published the last update for CEF/ETF Income Laboratory.

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

From there, we can see that BTO has struggled as the financial sector has struggled once again. As yields were heading down, so too was the financial stock rally halted and also headed lower. We see that RQI and KMF on a total NAV basis came out on top. KMF on a total share price return came out significantly further ahead of its NAV returns. Despite this, the fund's discount is still quite wide at 15.11%. I believe it has more to narrow.

Another weak performer here was BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (BDJ) had also struggled. That fund is overweight the financial sector. We just touched on that fund so for more in-depth reading, please see the latest updated analysis of that fund. Though my conclusion for the fund remains the same, I continue to be optimistic and see it as a buy.

Conclusion

The CEF market remains tightly valued and finding truly great values is tough. The opportunities we are presented with are usually few and far between. When they do show up, they are often quickly here one day and gone the next. It can be quite frustrating when you are sitting on a sizeable cash allocation and you want to put the capital to work. However, remaining disciplined and patient can have its own rewards. Taking advantage of buying selecting here and there, for now, so we are still growing our income snowball makes a lot of sense to me.

I will reiterate in this update that I do want to add more to my international exposure.

I have added funds such as BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (BOE) in September of last year, and I also added to Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Fund (ETW) in January of this year. However, it still represents only a small allocation in my portfolio. This is primarily due to these positions still owning a considerable allocation to U.S. investments.

I had recently participated in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (IGD) tender offer. Of which, I didn't reallocate the capital paid out there to more international. Though I did pick up Clough Global Equity Fund (GLQ) and Clough Global Opportunities Fund (GLO) after their rights offerings. I intend for these to be shorter-term positions - rather than long-term holds which I explain in more detail recently. That being said, they could turn into long-term holds. Therefore, all in all, my global allocation probably ticked a bit higher but just isn't represented in my top allocations.

2021 is turning out to be a bit more exciting than I initially anticipated. I certainly didn't expect some more double-digit gains from the broader markets. While it is a pleasant surprise, I would anticipate some more moderate gains for the second half of the year. I wouldn't complain about being pleasantly surprised again, however.