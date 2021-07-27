Eric Broder Van Dyke/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Covanta (NYSE:CVA), the leading owner and operator of solid waste-to-energy facilities globally, recently announced it would be acquired by EQT Infrastructure for $20.25/share, a c. 37% premium to the pre-announcement price. The news comes as little surprise considering the initiation of CVA’s strategic review in October last year and management’s subsequent announcement of updated longer-term financial targets and a c. $30 million cost reduction program.

As things stand, I see a deal completion as the most likely scenario – there is no obvious strategic buyer that has expressed interest in an acquisition, and the list of entities that could justify a higher bid for the CVA platform is few and far between. Accordingly, I expect shares to be range-bound until the transaction closes, with the current c. 1% discount to the offer price fairly reflecting the high probability of a pending close.

A Closer Look at the EQT Transaction

Earlier this month, CVA disclosed a definitive agreement for EQT Infrastructure to acquire all shares of CVA common stock for a final price of $20.25/share. The purchase price represents a considerable c. 37% premium to the pre-announcement closing price (i.e., before the deal story was broken by Dealreporter). The transaction is projected to close in FQ4 ‘21 and remains subject to customary shareholder and regulatory approval. As the final acquisition terms resulted from a competitive sale process, the deal is not subject to a financing condition.

Notably, the proposed acquisition price of $20.25/share implies an EV/EBITDA multiple of c. 13x based on trailing EBITDA and c. 11x on a fwd EBITDA basis. This compares favorably to similar transactions in the Waste and Environmental Services space, with many of these completed deals coming in at an average EV/EBITDA multiple in the 12-13x EV/EBITDA range. Relative to publicly traded comps like Clean Harbors (CLH), Stericycle (SRCL), Waste Connections (WCN), and Waste Management (WM), the transaction also implies a relatively in-line valuation multiple.

Data by YCharts

High Likelihood of a Deal Close

The deal announcement should come as little surprise – it follows nine months of strategic review (first announced in October 2020) to explore options to enhance shareholder value across the various business lines. As things stand, deal completion seems very likely. The premium is fair, and I do not see an obvious strategic buyer that would be willing to submit a higher bid for the CVA platform, especially since the subsequent filing specifically highlighted there was a competitive sale process. And considering the extensive experience with comparable transactions at the CEO and Board level, the deal was likely properly marketed.

From a regulatory viewpoint, I see no clear hurdles as well - waste industry M&A has been taking longer to obtain regulatory approval of late, but considering the lack of conflicts with EQT’s other holdings, this deal seems fairly straightforward. Moreover, there is no financing condition associated with the transaction as the EQT Infrastructure V fund being used to acquire CVA has been fully funded. On balance, I view the deal as a positive outcome for shareholders as it comes at a fair price and also gets around the limited alternative value unlocking paths.

Near-Term Fundamentals to Benefit from Commodities Strength

In the meantime, the commodity complex continues to strengthen and is tracking well ahead of CVA’s fiscal 2021 outlook. Scrap steel prices, for instance, have continued their rise in recent months, moving higher sequentially to c. $420/ton during the quarter (well above the full-year guidance for $300-350/ton). Scrap aluminum markets have also firmed up during the quarter, with old cast up to $0.70/lb in June (well ahead of the $0.65/lb in March and the full-year guidance for $0.60-0.65/lb).

With the PJM forward curve for the remainder of the year also averaging c. $40.40/MWh (also up from March levels), I see a clear recovery path ahead for CVA’s core waste markets. And with the northeast also on track to reopen, open market pricing tracking strongly, and profiled waste streams returning, I see upside to the top-line numbers ahead.

Source: Fastmarkets

As such, I see current guidance for 3-5% tip fee growth in fiscal 2021 as well within reach, with the YTD CPI strength also supporting improved tip fee growth into fiscal 2022. On margins, labor and disposal inflation will be headwinds, but considering CVA’s pricing power, I think these trends could simply feed into stickier and more frequent open market price increases. Therefore, the full-year adj EBITDA guide looks achievable in light of recent commodities strength and the pending recovery in profiled waste streams. Longer-term, the higher organic growth path, favorable commodities backdrop, and internal operating efficiencies should support CVA exceeding margin targets as well.

Final Take

With macro trends turning favorable amid a housing-led recovery, I continue to view this as the early stages of a promising upcycle in the waste business. And as household formation and increased consumer spending support commercial and industrial activities, CVA appears well-positioned to benefit.

As things stand, however, the CVA deal looks set for completion by FQ4 ’21, and I see a limited likelihood of a strategic buyer emerging with a higher bid for the entire CVA platform. Accordingly, I expect shares to be range-bound until the transaction closes, with the current c. 1% discount fairly discounting the high probability of a deal close.