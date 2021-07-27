SafakOguz/iStock via Getty Images

Mueller Industries Inc. (NYSE:MLI) is a U.S.-based manufacturer of tooled copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic components. The products here include everything from plumbing and piping parts, rods, valves, and tubing as critical elements used in various industries. Despite some challenges last year due to the pandemic, the company is now benefiting from a strong economic recovery and high copper prices which it has been able to pass on to customers. Indeed, Mueller just reported its latest quarterly result highlighted by record sales and earnings. We are bullish on the stock which is supported by overall solid fundamentals and a positive long-term outlook. While shares of MLI have already gained about 22% in 2021, we see more upside as the company consolidates its market position with continued operating and financial momentum.

(Seeking Alpha)

MLI Earnings Recap

MLI Q2 GAAP EPS at $1.92 was up from $0.50 in the period last year. This was an otherwise blowout quarter with revenue reaching $1.01 billion, up 102% year-over-year reflecting a 22% gain from unit volumes along with a 56% higher net selling price across all core product lines. Within this amount, the average price of copper was up 82% y/y as the primary metal for the company adding to the sales momentum.

(source: 10-Q filing)

The gross margin at 21% climbed from 19.4% in the period last year. Even as the company has been expanding with a series of small strategic acquisitions in 2020, SG&A as a percentage of revenue at 4.3% declined from 6.7% in Q2 2020. The operating margin reached a record 15.6% in Q2 and 12.2% over the trailing twelve months.

Data by YCharts

In terms of operating segments, Piping Systems represents about 70% of the total business and led growth up 113% y/y, also driving about 79% of the total operating income. Piping Systems is based on machined copper parts serving diverse markets like plumbing, heating & air conditioning, refrigeration, automotive, appliances, Aerospace, Marine, and even Health Care. A theme of many businesses holding back on capital investments or development projects in 2020 has resulted in heavy demand this year.

(source: company IR)

While management does not provide forward financial guidance, there is an expectation for the operating momentum to continue into the second half of the year. All of these segments can continue to see strong demand from industrial production and infrastructure spending as high-level growth themes for the company. From the press release:

During the second quarter, our team delivered excellent operating performance while confronting highly inflated demand and widespread industry supply constraints. Extended lead times and abnormally high backlogs are expected to continue well into the third quarter, as many of these conditions persist... We anticipate that strong demand in the building construction sectors will continue through the remainder of the year.

Finally, Mueller Industries ended the quarter with $111 million in cash and equivalents against $350 million in long-term debt. Considering EBITDA at $164 million in Q2 or $405 million over the past year, we calculate a net-debt to EBITDA leverage ratio of 0.6x. Our take is that the balance sheet and underlying level of cash flow represent a strength in the overall investment profile. It's worth noting that MLI pays a quarterly dividend of $0.13 which yields approximately 1.2% going forward. The payout was last hiked in February from the old rate of $0.10.

MLI Stock Price Analysis

There's a lot to like about Mueller Industries delivering a very impressive Q2 report. The company has captured a leadership position in its specialty manufacturing segments with over 50 primary production facilities across North America along with operations in Great Britain, South Korea, the Middle East, and China.

The attraction here is the globally diversified exposure to trends in industrial production and key cyclical sectors like construction. Furthermore, beyond solid demand based on the post-pandemic recovery dynamics, the financial trends based on firming margins adding to profitability are also positive.

(source: company IR)

It's clear that the rising price of copper is a strong tailwind for results but can also represent a risk going forward. For context, copper currently trading at $4.59 per pound is near the all-time high reached in early May, breaking out from the previous mark set back in 2011. The main dynamic at play is ongoing mining disruption from 2020 limiting supplies along with accelerated demand from various sectors, including manufactured parts which Mueller Industries represents.

(source: finviz.com)

While the raw material of copper is a cost for the company, its distribution model allows it to manage the pricing often at favorable terms depending on the timing of contracts. In other words, even with copper prices rising as they have over the last several months, the company is able to charge even more for its value-added components which are in high demand. Compared to pure copper miners, Mueller can maintain some pricing power for its core parts separate from the day-to-day pricing swings of copper benchmarks. This flexibility gives the company a financial advantage.

(source: company IR)

According to consensus estimates, the forecast is for revenue of $3.7 billion this year up 56% from 2020. For 2021, assuming a flat price of copper, the growth should moderate based on more difficult unit sales comparison with revenue growth in the mid-single digits. The top-line growth coupled with higher margins suggests EPS is on track to approach $6.25 this year. For 2022, an EPS forecast of $6.60 implies a 6% increase next year.

(Seeking Alpha)

In terms of valuation, the consensus EPS suggests MLI is trading at a forward P/E of 6.9x. Notably, this is well below the company's historical 10-year average closer to 17x. One explanation for the apparent discount the market is assigning to MLI may be based on the uncertainty regarding copper pricing trends amid the high volatility as well as a general level of skepticism the company will be able to maintain this level of operating momentum.

Data by YCharts

Is MLI a Buy?

We rate shares of MLI as a buy with a price target for the year ahead at $62.50 representing 45% upside with a 10x multiple on the consensus 2021 EPS. We expect copper pricing to remain elevated based on tight supply conditions globally along with strong demand from industrial sectors through next year.

In our view, Mueller Industries as a small-cap with a solid balance sheet and strong trend of profitability is simply undervalued. The bullish case is that the company can outperform expectations and continue to deliver higher earnings. This will likely depend on continued momentum in the global economic recovery and at least stable copper prices from the current level. On the other hand, the bearish case is that copper prices end up correcting sharply lower in a scenario where global macro conditions falter, limiting demand for the manufactured parts. The upcoming quarters will be important to gauge the resiliency of recent financial trends. Key monitoring points are the margins as a sign of pricing power and efficiency effort at controlling costs.