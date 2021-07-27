Dividend Increases: July 17-23, 2021

Dilok Klaisataporn/iStock via Getty Images

We monitor dividend announcements for stocks in Dividend Radar, a spreadsheet of stocks with dividend streaks of five years or more. Readers are invited to download the spreadsheet for free. The Dividend Radar spreadsheet separates stocks into categories based on the length of the streak: Champions (25+ years), Contenders (10- 24 years), and Challengers (5-9 years).

In the past week, fourteen companies in Dividend Radar announced dividend increases. One company announced a dividend cut during this time period.

The following table presents a summary of the dividend increases. The table is sorted into sections for Champions, Contenders, and Challengers, and then by the percentage increase, (%Incr). Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for a recent price and Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases.

The following dividend increase data are sorted alphabetically by ticker.

Bank of America Corporation (BAC)

BAC, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individual consumers, institutional investors, corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management, Global Banking, and Global Markets segments. BAC was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

On Jul 21, BAC declared a quarterly dividend of 21¢ per share.

This is an increase of 16.67% from the prior dividend of 18¢.

Payable Sep 24, to shareholders of record on Sep 3; ex-div: Sep 2.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC)

BMRC operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. BMRC was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Novato, California.

On Jul 19, BMRC declared a quarterly dividend of 24¢ per share.

This is an increase of 4.35% from the prior dividend of 23¢.

Payable Aug 6, to shareholders of record on Jul 30; ex-div: Jul 29.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (BMTC)

BMTC operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers in Pennsylvania, Delaware, and New Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. BMTC was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania.

On Jul 22, BMTC declared a quarterly dividend of 28¢ per share.

This is an increase of 3.70% from the prior dividend of 27¢.

Payable Sep 1, to shareholders of record on Aug 2; ex-div: Jul 30.

Community Bank System, Inc. (CBU)

Founded in 1983 and headquartered in Dewitt, New York, CBU is a bank holding company for two subsidiaries, Community Bank, N.A., and Benefit Plans Administrative Services. CBU provides a full range of retail banking and financial services as well as comprehensive financial planning, insurance, and wealth management services.

On Jul 21, CBU declared a quarterly dividend of 43¢ per share.

This is an increase of 2.38% from the prior dividend of 42¢.

Payable Oct 8, to shareholders of record on Sep 15; ex-div: Sep 14.

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (GCBC)

GCBC operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County, which provides various financial services in Hudson Valley, New York. The company provides a variety of deposit and loan products to individual and commercial customers. GCBC was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Catskill, New York.

On Jul 21, GCBC declared a quarterly dividend of 13¢ per share.

This is an increase of 8.33% from the prior dividend of 12¢.

Payable Aug 31, to shareholders of record on Aug 16; ex-div: Aug 13.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (HFBL)

HFBL operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. The company operates through its main office and seven full-service branch offices located in Shreveport and Bossier City, Louisiana. HFBL was founded in 1924 and is based in Shreveport, Louisiana.

On Jul 21, HFBL declared a quarterly dividend of 10¢ per share.

This is an increase of 21.21% from the prior dividend of 8.25¢.

Payable Aug 16, to shareholders of record on Aug 2; ex-div: Jul 30.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (HTLF)

HTLF operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments. FCFS was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

On Jul 22, HTLF declared a quarterly dividend of 25¢ per share.

This is an increase of 13.64% from the prior dividend of 22¢.

Payable Aug 30, to shareholders of record on Aug 16; ex-div: Aug 13.

Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR)

LSTR provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The company markets its services through independent commission sales agents and third-party capacity providers. LSTR was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

On Jul 21, LSTR declared a quarterly dividend of 25¢ per share.

This is an increase of 19.05% from the prior dividend of 21¢.

Payable Aug 27, to shareholders of record on Aug 9; ex-div: Aug 6.

Mercantile Bank Corporation (MBWM)

MBWM operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan, which provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers various deposit, loan, and insurance products. MBWM was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

On Jul 20, MBWM declared a quarterly dividend of 30¢ per share.

This is an increase of 3.45% from the prior dividend of 29¢.

Payable Sep 15, to shareholders of record on Sep 3; ex-div: Sep 2.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (ORRF)

ORRF operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Pennsylvania and Maryland. The company offers various deposit and loan products, as well as financial and investment advisory services. ORRF was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, Pennsylvania.

On Jul 20, ORRF declared a quarterly dividend of 19¢ per share.

This is an increase of 5.56% from the prior dividend of 18¢.

Payable Aug 9, to shareholders of record on Aug 2; ex-div: Jul 30.

Regions Financial Corporation (RF)

RF is a financial holding company that conducts its banking operations through Regions Bank, an Alabama state-chartered commercial bank. The company offers commercial banking services, consumer banking products and services, and wealth management products and services. RF was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

On Jul 21, RF declared a quarterly dividend of 17¢ per share.

This is an increase of 13.33% from the prior dividend of 15¢.

Payable Oct 1, to shareholders of record on Sep 3; ex-div: Sep 2.

1st Source Corporation (SRCE)

SRCE operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank, providing a range of financial products and services to individual and business clients in the United States. The company offers commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance. SRCE was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in South Bend, Indiana.

On Jul 22, SRCE declared a quarterly dividend of 31¢ per share.

This is an increase of 3.33% from the prior dividend of 30¢.

Payable Aug 13, to shareholders of record on Aug 3; ex-div: Aug 2.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK)

Formerly known as The Stanley Works, SWK is a global provider of power and hand tools, mechanical access solutions, and electronic security and monitoring systems. The company operates in three segments: Construction & Do-It-Yourself; Industrial; and Security. SWK was founded in 1843 and is headquartered in New Britain, Connecticut.

On Jul 21, SWK declared a quarterly dividend of 79¢ per share.

This is an increase of 12.86% from the prior dividend of 70¢.

Payable Sep 21, to shareholders of record on Sep 7; ex-div: Sep 6.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION)

Founded in 1873 and based in Salt Lake City, Utah, ZION is a financial services company that provides banking and related products and services in the western United States. ZION offers retail banking services; residential mortgages; trust and wealth management services; and a variety of loan products for commercial and residential development, and construction.

On Jul 23, ZION declared a quarterly dividend of 38¢ per share.

This is an increase of 11.76% from the prior dividend of 34¢.

Payable Aug 19, to shareholders of record on Aug 12; ex-div: Aug 11.

Please note that we're not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

Dividend Cuts and Suspensions

Following requests from readers, we've added this section to our weekly article series. Please note that we're only covering dividend cuts and suspensions announced by companies in Dividend Radar's spreadsheet.

Shell Midstream Partners (SHLX)

On Jul. 22, SHLX declared a quarterly dividend of 30¢ per share.

This is a decrease of 34.8% from the prior dividend of 46¢.

Payable Aug. 13, to shareholders of record on Aug. 3; ex-div: Aug. 2.

An Interesting Candidate

In this section, we highlight one of the stocks that announced a dividend increase. We provide a quality assessment and present performance, earnings, and valuation charts.

Our objective is to identify high-quality dividend growth [DG] stocks trading at reasonable valuations. That's a tough task, though, as high-quality DG stocks often trade at premium valuations. If we can't find a worthy candidate, we'll suggest a stock to add to your watchlist and a suitable target price.

To start, we use DVK Quality Snapshots to do a quick quality assessment, screening our list of DG stocks based on quality scores. Below is a shortlist of stocks with quality scores in the range 19-25:

Three stocks qualify this week, but we'll focus on Dividend King, Dividend Aristocrat, and Dividend Champion - Stanley Black & Decker, Inc (SWK), which yields 1.53% at $205.98 per share and offers a 5-year DGR of 5.0%.

SWK has underperformed the S&P 500 (as represented by SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF, SPY) over the past 10 years, with total returns of 271% versus SPY's 302%:

If we extend the comparison to the past 20 years, SWK easily outperformed SPY with total returns of 675% versus 437%, a 1.54-to-1 margin.

SWK's dividend growth history is solid, though in recent years the increases have been smaller:

We can see this by noticing that SWK's acceleration factor is 0.71, much less than the 1.00 level that would indicate consistent dividend increases from year to year. (To calculate the acceleration factor, divide a stock's 5-year DGR by its 10-year DGR).

The company's earnings growth generally is trending up, and estimates for FY 2021 and 2022 look very promising:

At 26%, SWK's earnings payout ratio is very low for most companies, according to Simply Safe Dividends:

Let's now consider SWK's valuation. We could estimate fair value by dividing the stock's annualized dividend ($3.16) by its 5-year average yield (1.79%). That results in a fair value [FV] estimate of $177. Given SWK's current price of $205.98, the stock appears to be trading at a premium valuation relative to its past dividend yield history.

For reference, Morningstar's FV is $191, CFRA's FV is $210, Simply Wall St's FV is $220, and Finbox.com's FV is $251. The average of these fair value estimates is $218, indicating that SWK may be undervalued currently.

My own FV estimate of SWK is $205, so I believe the stock is trading at about fair value.

Conclusion

SWK is a high-quality DG stock trading at about fair value. I think buying SWK at current levels is appropriate. For conservative investors, look to buy below $185 per share.

Please note that we're not recommending SWK or any of the stocks listed in this article. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.