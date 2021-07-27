Geber86/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

In my previous article, my bullishness around Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) revolved around Altimmune's COVID19 pipeline. Altimmune unexpectedly shocked many investors by scrapping the COVID-19 vaccine program after disappointing results. This announcement has caused the stock price to fall below the 10 dollar range. However, we believe Altimmune has not bet the farm on its two COVID19 programs, and at this point, there is a bigger fish to fry, which is Altimmune's NASH & Obesity candidate ALT-801.

I took profits aggressively as the stock passed 20 dollars a few months ago, and in this article, I will explain why I am thinking of accumulating a new position.

Rating: A speculative buy

Attractive market size

The anti-obesity treatment market is an extremely attractive market where many analysts project the market size to reach US$30b by 2027. The current standard of care pharmacological agents such as Saxenda generates close to a US$1b annually for indication related to obesity. Source: EvaluatePharma; product labels.

However, we believe the anti-obesity therapeutics market can grow even larger if concerns related to the adverse events of the current standard-of-care therapies are rectified and if pharmaceutical therapies replace bariatric surgery. In our view, the anti-obesity therapeutics market hasn't really taken off, mainly due to concerns revolving around unfavorable side effects. The standard-of-care agents such as liraglutide, semaglutide, and orlistat have terrible gastrointestinal side effects such as nausea and vomiting. Moreover, second-line agents such as Phentermine and Topiramate have teratogenic consequences and psychiatric adverse events (depression, anxiety) limiting their usages. Furthermore, there are few more tailwinds to the obesity market. Firstly, obesity is treated more and more as a medical condition, and payers started to proactively reimburse for anti-obesity drugs. Secondly, we believe many anti-obesity agents can be used off-label for cosmetic purposes, further expanding the market size into a non-obese population.

ALT-801 may be the best in class GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist

Altimmune recently announced results from a prespecified 6-week interim analysis of its ongoing 12-week, Phase I trial of ALT-801. ALT-801 is an investigational GLP-1 & glucagon dual receptor agonist currently being studied for obesity and NASH indications.

My thoughts on phase 1 interim data

Source: Table Created by the author based on clinical trial data from ALT website

Weight loss potential

Recently, a GLP-1 agonist, semaglutide, received a stamp of approval from the FDA for obesity. Amongst the approved agents for obesity, semaglutide has shown the best-in-class weight potential, 15.6% weight loss at 68 weeks. We believe semaglutide is an appropriate benchmark that ALT-801 can be compared to.

Source: NEJM Appendix - A bodyweight loss of semaglutide

Regarding the magnitude of the reduction, ALT-801 showed 6.3% vs placebo for the high 1.8 mg dose, which is a greater magnitude of reduction than what semaglutide has shown at week 6. In the semaglutide study, weight loss at six weeks was around 2%, close to the result, 2.7%, shown for ALT-801 at a low 1.2mg dose. Unlike other GLP-1 agonists, patients studied in Altimmune's trial did not undergo diet, exercise, or behavioral modifications. Moreover, if ALT-801 can demonstrate similar weight loss potential to bariatric surgeries, 20% loss of initial weight, we believe ALT-801 has the potential to replace it. This is because pharmaceutical options are safer and more convenient compared to surgical options.

Safety

Interestingly, patients who took ALT-801 experienced a significantly lower rate of nausea, 12-22%, compared to semaglutide. The company stated that there was no report of vomiting, diarrhea, and constipation at neither dose.

During semaglutide's phase 3 trial, the gastrointestinal side-effects even lead to several patients discontinuing the study. However, I concede that this may be because the population studied was younger than the population that semaglutide was studied on.

Limitation of the trial

Investors should keep in mind that this was a small (0 to 15 patients per cohort), short (6 weeks) trial. Another pushback could be that the population was young and only included Australians. Moreover, the ALT-801 study also did not include results for dropouts, and this could also have boosted the improvements. This means that ALT-801 may not produce the same caliber of data in an older population or population of a different race.

Another important point to keep in mind is that subjects with MRI-PDFF greater than 10% were insufficient to analyze liver fat reduction. More data on fibrosis reduction needs to be shown considering the FDA and EMA's regulatory endpoints. Both regulatory bodies require companies to show improvement in liver fibrosis and resolution of steatohepatitis. To address this, the company plans to expand the enrollment criteria and conduct a separate 12-week Phase Ib study of diabetic and non-diabetic subjects with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) in the United States around Q3 2021. Additionally, the company plans to start a 52 week biopsy-driven NASH trial in Q1 2022.

PK study: superior than semaglutide

Altimmune recently published PK data benchmarking ALT-801 against semaglutide. We think the data points were impressive and concur with the recent phase 1 data. The key takeaways for investors are that ALT-801 showed higher potency, longer duration of action, and superior efficacy in bodyweight reduction in DIO rodent models, and returning the study candidates to a lean body phenotype compared to standard of care semaglutide.

We are particularly impressed at ALT-801's ability to reach bodyweight reduction with lower dosing than Semaglutide, which again confirms our bullish thesis.

Conclusion

The key question is how much more weight loss can ALT-801 provide long-term, and will ALT-801 show similar benefits in other demographics with different ages, ethnicity, and comorbidities. I believe the final 12-week data from the trial expected in Q3 2021 will answer these questions.

Why I am cautiously bullish

Besides potentially superior weight loss, ALT-801 solves three limitations of semaglutide.

Three limitations of semaglutide and how ALT-801 may address it

Problem 1: Adverse events - Gastrointestinal intolerance

Compared to semaglutide, ALT-801 was able to achieve superior weight loss without titration and increasing nausea too much, 14.3–22.2% vs 44%. This may be because the weight loss was driven by the glucagon component, as shown during the animal studies.

As shown above, gastrointestinal intolerance is a clinically significant limitation for semaglutide. During its pivotal phase 3 trial, 7% of the study participants discontinued because of the adverse events.

Source: Table created by the author based on ALT corporate presentation and NEJM paper, Novonordisk, AASLD

Problem 2: Dose titrate due to adverse events

Because of the serious gastrointestinal adverse events, semaglutide and liraglutide need cumbersome dose titration, slowly increasing the dosing of the medication to help the patients adapt to the side effects. This may help lower the adverse event burden for the patient, but as a low dosage need to be used from the start, the efficacy can be inferior to medications that don't require tapering.

Source: Wegovy FDA monograph

ALT-801's superior adverse event profile may mean that dose titration is not required. This will allow a higher dose to be used, leading to greater weight loss and a more convenient option for patients.

Problem 3: No behavioral or calorie restriction required

Unlike other GLP-1 agents, the study subjects of the ALT-801 trial did not engage in behavioral weight loss programs or undergo caloric restriction. This may indicate that ALT-801 may be a superior agent that can achieve a higher degree of weight loss than semaglutide.

Risks do exist, but Altimmune's valuation is too attractive to ignore

Competition from big pharma

What I am concerned about is that there are many other GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonists in clinical development. This includes candidates from large pharmaceutical companies such as Eli Lily and AstraZeneca, which means that there could be significant competition for ALT-801 moving forward.

Source: Evaluate Pharma, clinicaltrials.gov & company websites.

Is glucagon agonism increasing blood glucose?

Previously, many drug developers tried to target diabetes with GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonists. However, as glucagon agonism increases glucose, many of these drugs have disadvantages over other candidates who do not use glucagon agonism in patients with diabetes. This may negatively impact ALT-801's prescribing behavior when targeting diabetic patients with NASH and Obesity. However, only around 30% of obese patients have diabetes and 70% of the obesity market is still an extremely attractive space.

Attractive Valuation

Source: SeekingAlpha capital structure tracker

As of today, Altimmune's enterprise value is hovering around 130M. Considering the ~US$100B market opportunity in NASH and Obesity, even considering the risk, Altimmune is trading at an extremely undervalued valuation. Using semaglutide's revenue projection as a benchmark, using obesity indication alone, if approved, ALT-801 may be able to generate close to US$800M-1B of sales. This means, if we use a conservative peak sales multiple of 3, the projected intrinsic valuation is around US$2.4-3B. As such, we think the company's share price is hovering around 5% of the appropriate valuation at the time being. We believe this offers a low-risk entry point for investors who are bullish about ALT-801.

Conclusion

After the company scrapped its COVID19 vaccine program, Altimmune is trading at an attractive oversold territory. We believe the market has underestimated Altimmune's obesity and NASH pipeline. Contrary to what the market believes, we believe the anti-obesity therapeutics market will explode to multiple of the current market size if ALT-801 can offer a safer and more superior (greater magnitude of weight loss) than the current standard of care therapeutics and surgical methods (i.e., bariatric surgery). The recent sell-off offers a low-risk entry point for long-term value investors. Limitation of the phase 1 trial notwithstanding, we believe that ALT-801 has the potential to become a multi-blockbuster agent for obesity and NASH. Recent phase 1 interim data and PK study of ALT-801 showed a best-in-class clinical profile: strong weight loss, superior tolerability, and convenience over semaglutide. We believe the full data that will be released around Q3 2021 to be a short-term positive catalyst that can bring Altimmune's share price back to the high teens.