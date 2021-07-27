40-Year-Plus Annual Dividend Boosters Bust Out Six Buys For August

alexei_tm/iStock via Getty Images

Foreword

This article is based on the monthly lists of Champions, Contenders and Challengers (CCC) posted on dripinvesting.org and maintained by Justin Law.

Any collection of stocks is more clearly understood when subjected to yield-based (dog catcher) analysis, these CCC lists are perfect for the dogcatcher process. Here is the July 2 list of 66 longest annually increasing dividend stocks in the Champion-documented collection per updated data from YCharts sampled July 23.

The Ides of March 2020 plunge in stock market prices devastated the Champions. However, none suspended or reduced dividend payouts. In fact, the drop in prices of 8 of the top 40 (listed by yield) reliable 40 Yr + boosters made the possibility of owning productive dividend shares from this collection more viable for first-time investors back in May 2020.

Last June, however, after Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) and National Fuel Gas (NFG) prices recovered to near their jumping off points, only six remained as "ideal" candidates as of 6/4/20. Come July, and the list was back up to eight. In October, eight again lived up to the dogcatcher ideal of having their annual dividends from a $1K investment exceed their single share price. In January 2021, six made the grade in February it was six again. By March the total of "Ideal" dividend candidates was down to four and the same count held true in April. One year later the "ideal" list stood at three for June. The list then recovered to six by the end of July thanks to a market pullback.

Yes, now 6 of the 66 40-year dividend-hiker stocks show annual dividends from a $1K investment in this pre-August list exceeded their single share price. They were: Altria Group, Inc. (MO), Universal Corp. (UVV), United Bankshares, Inc. (UBSI), Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN), Old Republic International Corp. (ORI), Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS). Some consider dividends from $1K invested exceeding share price a buy zone alert.

A follow-up article identifying the 'Safer' 40yr+ Dividend-Boosted dogs will appear next week (after August 1st) in the Dividend Dogcatcher pages of Seeking Alpha's Marketplace.

See the Afterword at the end of this article for a list of all 66 stocks in their order of longevity raising dividends. The shortest is 40 years; the longest is 66. The current vs. fair price comparisons are also found back there in the Afterword.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Estimate 17% To 40.17% Net Gains For Ten Top 40+ Year Dividend-Boosting Dogs To August

Six of ten top yield 40+ year dividend-boosted stocks were also among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). Thus, the yield-based forecast for these Pre-August dogs was graded by Wall St. Wizards as 60% accurate this month.

Source: YCharts.com

The following projections were based on estimated dividends from $1000 invested in each of the highest yielding stocks plus their aggregate one-year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts. Note: target prices from less than two analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to July 23, 2022 were:

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. was projected to net $401.72 based on target price estimates from four analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 17% more than the market as a whole.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (CTBI) was projected to net $302.44, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from two analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 13% less than the market as a whole.

United Bankshares Inc. was projected to net $246.90, based on the median of target estimates from eight analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 35% greater than the market as a whole.

Sysco Corp. (SYY) was projected to net $208.33, based on a median of target price estimates from fourteen analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 44% greater than the market as a whole.

Universal Corp. was projected to net $207.84 based on the median of target price estimates from two analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 27% under the market as a whole.

Altria Group Inc. was projected to net $197.38, based on the median of target price estimates from twenty analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 39% less than the market as a whole.

Leggett & Platt, Inc. (LEG) was projected to net $186.48, based on dividends, plus a median of the target price estimates from four analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 49% over the market as a whole.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co. was projected to net $175.64, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from sixteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 49% over the market as a whole.

Old Republic International was projected to net $173.64 based on dividends, plus the median of target estimates from two brokers, less transaction fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 16% less than the market as a whole.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) was projected to net $170.05, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from twenty-one analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 52% under the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 22.7% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. These gain estimates were subject to average risk/volatility 1% less than the market as a whole.

Source: Open source dog art from dividenddogcatcher.com

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

50 Reliable 40+ Year Dividend Stocks Show Pre-August Target Gains

Source: YCharts.com

Pre-August Yields From 50 Reliable 40+ Year Dividend Stocks

Source: YCharts.com

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): 10 Top Reliable 40+ Yr Dividend Stocks By Yield

Top ten reliable 40+ Yr dividend stocks by yield for August represented five of eleven Morningstar sectors. First, and second places were claimed by the top two of three consumer defensive sector representatives, Altria Group Inc. [1], and Universal Corp. [2].

Two utilities representatives placed third and eighth, Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED) [3], and Northwest Natural Holding Co. (NWN) [8]. Then, one healthcare representative found its way into fourth place, Walgreens Boots Alliance [4].

Thereafter, four financial services representatives placed fifth through seventh, and tenth: United Bankshares Inc. [5], Community Trust Bancorp Inc. [6], Franklin Resources Inc. [7], and Old Republic International [10].

Finally, one real estate company placed ninth, Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) [9], to complete the 40+ Yr dividend hiking stocks top ten by yield pre-August.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Top Ten Reliable 40+ Yr Dividend Dogs Showed 13.5%-38.11% Upsides, While (32) Two Lowly Down-siders Sank -1.00% to -3.89% To August 2022, Per Broker Estimates

Source: YCharts.com

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst median price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst median target price estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Forecast A 24.95% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Of The Top 10 40+ Yr Dividend Dogs To August 2022

Ten top 40+ Yr Dividend dogs were culled by yield (dividend/price). Results provided by YCharts did the ranking.

Source: YCharts.com

As noted above, top ten Reliable 40+ Yr Dividend dogs screened 7/23/21 showing the highest dividend yields represented five of eleven sectors in the Morningstar scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced Of The Ten Highest-Yield Reliable 40+ Yr Dividend Dogs (31) Delivering 20.79% Vs. (32) 16.64% Net Gains by All Ten Come August 2022

Source: YCharts.com

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten 40Yr+Dividend kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 24.95% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The fourth lowest-priced selection, Community Trust Bancorp Inc, was projected to deliver the best net gain of 30.24%.

Source: YCharts.com

The five lowest-priced top-yield 40+ Yr dividend dogs as of July 23 were: Old Republic International; Franklin Resources Inc.; United Bankshares Inc.; Community Trust Bancorp Inc.; Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., with prices ranging from $24.40 to $46.53.

Five higher-priced Kiplinger top-yield most reliable 40+ Yr dividend dogs as of June 10 were: Altria Group Inc.; Universal Corp.; Northwest Natural Holding Co.; Consolidated Edison Inc.; Federal Realty Investment Trust, whose prices ranged from $47.49 to $116.60.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

Afterword

40+ Yr Dividend Boosted Dogs by Number of Annual Dividend Increases (High to Low)

Source: DRiPInvesting.org

Above is the list of the 66 reliable 40+ year stocks in their order of longevity raising dividends. The shortest is 40 years; the longest is 66.

Finally, in case you missed this tidbit in the foreword, here it is to close out the afterword for this article: This June list showed just three with annual dividends from a $1K investment exceeding their single share price. They were: Altria Group Inc., Old Republic International Corp., and Telephone and Data Systems Inc. Some consider dividends from $1K invested exceeding share price a buy zone alert.

How All Ten Top 40+ Yr Dividend Boosted Dogs Could Become Ideal Fair Priced Dogs

Source: YCharts.com

With renewed downside market pressure to 44%, it is possible for all ten highest-yield 40+ Yr dividend boosted stocks, to become fair-priced with their annual yield (from $1K invested) meeting or exceeding their single share prices. A mere 25% drop in prices could cause nine out of ten to become fair priced.

A follow-up article identifying the 'safer' 40+ year dividend-boosted dogs will appear next week after June 17 in the Dividend Dogcatcher pages of the Seeking Alpha's Marketplace.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in Yahoo Finance. Open source dog silhouette art from dividenddogcatcher.com.