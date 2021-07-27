Tarcisio Schnaider/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Even as the oil and gas market roared back to life, the distribution at Shell Midstream (NYSE:SHLX) continued to be at odds with the numbers in recent quarters. The expiration of key sponsorship waivers alongside a weaker outlook among certain assets has apparently (finally) forced management's hands into a distribution cut. Just announced, the dividend will move to $0.30 per quarter, down nearly 35% from prior levels.

As talked about earlier this year (see my prior coverage from May), this was all highly visible. Income investors in particular that count on the distribution had plenty of time to get out of the way of this one, and while I think the new framework is much more stable, there are still some obstacles to get through on the earnings front for the next several quarters. These headaches come at a time that most midstreams have a rosier outlook. I expect management to talk about this a bit more as it provides more detail on its "updated financial framework" during its second quarter earnings release, but I'll give a bit of a preview on topics they are likely to talk about then right now.

Cost Savings, New Forward Outlook

Napkin math puts the savings at $250mm per year stemming from a $0.16 per share distribution cut. It's a big move that will bump coverage on the new, lower payout to 1.55x (Wall Street consensus, I'm a touch lower), up from coverage being just barely above 1.0x. How this cash gets allocated is anyone's guess, but optimistically hopefully these funds get used to purchase further dropdown assets from Royal Dutch Shell. Leverage is not particularly out of whack at Shell Midstream and current borrowing rates are well below market, owing to the lines of credit issued by its sponsor. Paying down debt just isn't a good way to put this money to work.

It is notable that this cut occurs just a little more than one year removed from the incentive distribution rights ("IDR") elimination, a transaction that was justified in large part to the payment outflows from Shell Midstream to Royal Dutch Shell since the IDRs were heavily in the top split. The price paid to shed those IDRs was not out of line with norms, but it has contributed to the situation the partnership now finds itself in. Weak performance has contributed, but financing factors stemming from this transaction (IDR settlement waivers, preferred stock issuance) are the primary driver. While Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B) does bear some pain given its limited partnership stake, it's another example of an IDR settlement disproportionately benefiting the general partner in hindsight.

Sentiment will likely be a bit sour for a time, and while the new distribution looks healthy and sustainable given reasonable expectations on asset earnings over the coming years, many investors are likely to push their dollars towards management teams they have a bit more confidence in. Names like MPLX (MPLX) or Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP) comp similarly on yield now but the corporate sponsors at both garner more favor (as well as a bit more asset diversity). As I've talked about often, Shell Midstream management is notoriously tight-lipped and they keep that tone in person as well. While there is something to be said for keeping the legal team happy and staying on script, an unwillingness to give granular detail has kept many investment banks from holding a bullish view.

I also think this cut was mistimed. Kevin Nichols retired in January of 2021, with Steve Ledbetter (at the time Vice President of Commercial Ops) taking his place. Getting this cut over with during his first quarter of leadership would have been taken better by the market - "kitchen sink" quarters during leadership changes are a well-known and accepted phenomena - and given his background on the commercial side, problems on the commercial business are not news and neither was the likelihood of running sub 1.0x coverage through most of 2021. Either cut at the onset or wait until the business reaches a normalized demand environment later in the year, hopefully with a less painful hurricane season and full recovery of refined product demand.

Outlining Headaches

IDR Issuance Waivers

In connection with the IDR settlement, Royal Dutch Shell agreed to waive $20mm in common unit distributions per quarter for four quarters, beginning with the second quarter of 2020. Importantly, these distributions were excluded from reported coverage ratios, allowing Shell Midstream to report greater than 1.0x coverage during recent earnings releases when it would not have covered its distribution otherwise (e.g., $12mm in excess cash flow during Q1 2021 is negative if including the waiver). Beginning next quarter, these units return to paying out distributions, and on its own this headwind would have been enough to drive Shell Midstream into a negative situation on its payout. Many were hoping that Royal Dutch Shell would provide a waiver extension, but clearly no interest in that given recent news.

Preferred Stock Issuance

Also taking place during the IDR Settlement, Shell Midstream issued $1,200mm in preferred units at a price of $23.63 per unit to Royal Dutch Shell. These preferred units only pay a 4.0% annual coupon rate, far better rates than what management would have been able to receive in a true arms-length transaction with the private market. These types of low rates (also true given Royal Dutch Shell is the lender on the Shell Midstream credit facilities) are a type of glass half full, glass half empty situation in my opinion. Bulls point to their existence as a sign of strong sponsor support, bears view it as a method to overstate the true long term economic power of the assets given that, at some point, Royal Dutch Shell will step away and make the partnership stand on its own two feet.

That debate set aside, these units are convertible into common stock on a one for one basis beginning in January 2022 at the sponsor's option. Even at the new lowered distribution, conversion from preferred stock to common units is cash accretive for Royal Dutch Shell but would generate an additional burden on the partnership. Tough call what choice they make, but conversion is a possibility. Given the capital expenditure outlook for Shell - particularly as it pushes heavier into renewables and green energy - a swap could look pretty attractive. If this did happen, a conversion would result in a $13mm per annum headwind.

Zydeco Contracting Pressures

The Zydeco Pipeline transports crude oil from Houston, Texas (primarily Permian or Eagle Ford shale sourced) to various destinations to the East along the Gulf Coast to various high profile destinations: Nederland, Clovelly, St. James, Erath, and others. While once a previously strong route, there are alternative routes now, with many long haul pipelines taking crude oil directly out of major shale formations in Texas, skipping over Houston completely.

Estimates have Zydeco having as much as 200 kbpd of capacity on either short term (<12 months) or out in the spot market; this is more than 50% of capacity. While I think the pipeline has a long term place in the Gulf Coast pipeline dynamic, midstream investors are often after sanctity of cash flows above all else. Given management has doubled down on Zydeco, trading the Anacortes truck rack for the remaining 7.5% interest it does not own, I think some are starting to wonder whether they should be willing to pay a massive premium for Shell Midstream (10.4x EBITDA, a 1.0x premium to the midstream average) when such a large portion of its revenue and EBITDA comes from a pipeline where management cannot lock down long term contracts for the majority of capacity.

Colonial Pipeline Hack Knock-On Effects

Shell Midstream is a minority owner of Colonial Pipeline, so the cyberattack that hit the most important refined product pipeline on the East Coast was destined to have some knock-on effects. Downtime was not massive, but some segments of the pipeline were offline for a decent portion of Q2. Revenue is not really the issue however, but instead distributions. The Colonial Pipeline entity covers its own interest and maintenance costs, downstreaming whatever remains to owners. Those costs are expected to be much higher in Q2 and Q3 as the joint venture owners coughed up money to bring the pipeline back into operation, with likely some longer term effects in the form of higher spend on information technology and security going forward. That means less cash flow to Shell Midstream and thus less cash flow available to unitholders in the form of distributions, even if the revenue line does not move much at Colonial.

It's also important to remember that shippers are currently challenging Colonial Pipeline tariff rates, alleging to FERC that current shipment rates are too high (particularly ancillary fees related to transmix) and that the pipeline itself has too much market power. FERC could rule either way, but it's been an overhang that has been out there a while that has been delayed due to the coronavirus. An initial decision is expected in August however, with a formal FERC ruling by spring of next year. On the flip side, higher spend noted earlier should be able to be recovered in part via tariff increases.

Takeaways

There are other headaches as well, such as a planned offshore producer turnaround which will hit cash available for distribution by $10mm in Q2. It's going to be a rough upcoming quarter in particular, and while sentiment is already pretty sour, perhaps the market does not realize how bad this quarter in particular is going to be. While the rest of the year will directionally improve, the outlook is not particularly stellar, something that contrasts pretty starkly with peers - especially those on the natural gas side of the business in my opinion.

I'm usually a fan of buying post distribution cut, but I think there is probably a few more bumps in the road to get through. The long term, stable nature of Gulf of Mexico assets will always have appeal, and there is no denying the importance of major interstate pipelines like Colonial. Come 2040, oil will still be flowing out of the Gulf and refined product will still be moved on Colonial. That said, it comes down to price, and I'm not sure the value proposition today outweighs opportunities available elsewhere.