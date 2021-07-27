syahrir maulana/iStock via Getty Images

VBR strategy

The Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) has been tracking the CRSP U.S. Small Cap Value Index since January 2004. The SEC Yield of VBR is currently 1.5% and the total expense ratio is 0.07%.

As described by CRSP, securities “are made eligible for assignment to a growth or value index using CRSP’s multifactor model. Securities are scored and ranked for both Value and Growth factors, then ranked. CRSP employs a version of banding and migration between Value and Growth that can occasionally result in splitting securities between the two style assignments”.

This process is similar to S&P Value indexes, but the set of factors used for the value ranking is a bit different: book to price, forward earnings to price, historic earnings to price, dividend yield and sales to price.

Aggregate valuation ratios of VBR are lower than for the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM):

VBR IWM Price/Earnings TTM 16.47 17.80 Price/Book 2.06 2.56 Price/Sales 1.32 1.65 Price/Cash Flow 9.58 64

Source: Fidelity

However, the valuation gap with the small cap benchmark is not so wide as for other small cap value ETFs like AVUV.

Portfolio

VBR has 972 holdings as of writing. The top 12 holdings represent about 5.5% of the portfolio value. The next table lists their weights and valuation ratios.

Ticker Name Weight P/E ttm P/Efwd P/Sales P/Book P/FCF Yield FANG Diamondback Energy Inc. 0.54% N/A 8.64 4.17 1.21 44.65 2.05 IEX IDEX Corp. 0.54% 44.67 36.64 7.22 6.66 44.67 0.95 VICI VICI Properties Inc. 0.53% 14.28 16.12 12.95 1.83 71.33 4.13 NUAN Nuance Communications Inc. 0.50% 1139.46 71.31 12.76 15.74 88.30 0.00 MOH Molina Healthcare Inc. 0.47% 21.39 19.55 0.72 7.07 6.79 0.00 SBNY Signature Bank 0.45% 18.86 16.75 6.54 2.01 12.88 0.94 NVAX Novavax Inc. 0.44% N/A N/A 16.14 14.28 25.80 0.00 HWM Howmet Aerospace Inc. 0.43% 115.85 32.46 2.94 3.94 364.48 0.25 APO Apollo Global Management Inc. 0.42% 7.73 20.17 4.23 9.89 17.00 3.36 BRO Brown & Brown Inc. 0.41% 29.30 27.68 5.51 3.93 23.36 0.68 ALLE Allegion Plc 0.40% 27.20 25.91 4.35 16.08 26.21 1.03 ATO Atmos Energy Corp. 0.40% 18.11 19.49 4.01 1.64 N/A 2.51

Ratios: Portfolio123

No holding weighs more than 0.6%, so the risk related to individual stocks is limited. The next chart compares sector weights in VBR and IWM. We note a common pattern of small-cap value-oriented ETFs: financials are overweight (21.4%) and technology and healthcare are underweight (each is about 7%). Industrials have significantly more weight than in the benchmark index. At the second level of GICS classification, the two heaviest industries in the fund are banks and REITs with about 9% each.

Historical performance

Since inception (01/26/2004), VBR has returned about 393% vs. 378% for IWM. The difference in annualized return is insignificant: less than 20 bps. The risk-adjusted performances are identical (Sharpe ratio).

Annual Return Drawdown Sharpe ratio Volatility VBR 9.55% -62.01% 0.51 19.35% IWM 9.36% -59.05% 0.51 19.46%

Data calculated with Portfolio123

Comparing VBR with my Dashboard List model

The Dashboard List is a list of 80 stocks in the S&P 1500 index, updated every month based on a simple quantitative methodology. All stocks in the Dashboard List are cheaper than their respective industry median in Price/Earnings, Price/Sales and Price/Free Cash Flow. After this filter, the 10 companies with the highest Return on Equity in every sector are kept in the list. Some sectors are grouped together: energy with materials, communication with technology. Real estate is excluded because these valuation metrics don't work well in this sector. I have been updating the Dashboard List every month on Seeking Alpha since December 2015, first in free-access articles, then in Quantitative Risk & Value.

The next table compares VBR performance since inception with the Dashboard List model, with a tweak: here the list is reconstituted annually instead of once a month, so as to make it comparable to a passive index.

Since inception Annual Return Drawdown Sharpe ratio Volatility VBR 9.55% -62.01% 0.51 19.35% Dashboard List 12.84% -54.88% 0.69 18.11%

Past performance is not a guarantee of future returns. Data Source: Portfolio123

The Dashboard List beats VBR by 3.29 percentage points in annualized return, and also shows a lower volatility. However, the ETF performance is real, whereas the model performance is hypothetical.

About book to price

The concept of mixing value and size factors is a good one, at least in theory. However, using the price/book ratio (P/B) as value metric adds significant risk in the strategy. A large portfolio of companies with low P/B is likely to hold a higher percentage of value traps than a same-size group with low price/free cash flow. It is also likely to show higher volatility and deeper drawdowns. The next table shows the return and risk metrics of the cheapest quarter of the S&P 500 (i.e. 125 stocks) measured in price/book, price/earnings, price/sales and price/free cash flow. The sets are reconstituted annually between 1/1/1999 and 4/20/2021 with elements in equal weight.

Annual.Return Drawdown Sharpe ratio Volatility Cheapest quarter in P/B 9.61% -72.62% 0.46 21.32% Cheapest quarter in P/E 11.13% -65.11% 0.56 19.15% Cheapest quarter in P/S 12.41% -65.66% 0.59 20.70% Cheapest quarter in P/FCF 12.55% -63.39% 0.62 19.34%

Data calculated with Portfolio123

This explains my choice of using P/E, P/S, P/FCF, but not P/B in the Dashboard List model.

Conclusion

VBR holds more than 900 small caps with value characteristics. None of them weighs more than 0.6% of the fund. Mixing size and value factors makes a lot of sense. However, VBR hasn’t significantly outperformed the Russell 2000 in 17 years. It isn’t a bad product: management fees are cheap and it is similar to IWM in historical risk and return. It just falls short on expectations of outperformance relative to the small cap benchmark. I see two shortcomings in its strategy. First, it ranks stocks regardless of their industries. This results in a relatively high exposure to banks and REITs, and a low weight in technology and healthcare. Value metrics work better to rank stocks in homogeneous sets (sector, industry). The second point is using the price/book ratio, which I consider a risky factor. My Dashboard List model uses three valuation metrics, but not this one.