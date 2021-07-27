Andrew Brookes/Cultura via Getty Images

Investment Summary

We are bullish on Illumina, Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) shares and view the company a well positioned to unlock long-term shareholder value. We view the investment case on a backdrop of ongoing systems upgrades, recent fundamental momentum, in addition to the possible acquisition of oncology test provider Grail. Much of the commentary on this name at present is centred around the headwinds endured in attempting to close the Grail transaction.

Exhibit 1. ILMN Single-year price performance

However, a failed acquisition of the Grail business does not materially change the company's core business characteristics, but does present an exciting market opportunity if successful. We also believe ILMN is a favourable options play to reduce downside exposure to the underlying security, whilst still permitting access to capture the upside should the transaction successfully convert. Here, we cover all of the moving parts in the Grail saga in ILMN's case, for the benefit of investors in their own reasoning.

Q1 sales momentum illustrates full-year expectations

The next-generation sequencing ("NGS") market has a growth-type posture embedded into its forward estimates, with most forecasts anticipating a CAGR of 18.2% over the coming 9-10 year period. Whilst earnings are likely not too far around the corner for ILMN, Q1 sales momentum serves as a good indication for full-year performance, by estimation. Q1 revenues came in strong at $1.09 billion, a 27% YoY growth pattern that came in well above consensus. This was ILMN's first billion-dollar quarter, which serves as a good platform to understand the growth mechanics in the company's growth engine. Much of the upside at the top was underscored by a ~650bps or ~$70.8 million Covid-related tailwind in surveillance, in addition to ~300bps in forex-related tailwinds.

Segmentally, the sequencing instruments segment delivered the most upside, expanding 120% YoY. Again this was underlined by a strong Covid-related tailwind of ~$35 million, but also backed by a record number of mid-throughput system installations. The sequencing consumables segment also expanded ~25% YoY, helped by more favourable reimbursement figures in the oncology domain for this segment. Importantly, the microarrays segment started to show signs of recovery as well, expanding ~15%, following a 2-year growth-agnostic performance.

Exhibit 2. Key financials and forward estimates, FY17A – FY25E'

Management also raised guidance given Q1 performance, calling for growth at the top of 25-28%, well above previous estimates of 17-20%. Management expects the share of revenue to be broadly even across all instrument classes and portfolio segments. We also note a strong order book with $1.4 billion recognised at the exit of Q1 for upcoming periods. The company also anticipates $5.80-$6.05 at the bottom line in earnings, however, we note that no adjustments for the Grail acquisition have been made here. Perhaps correctly so, albeit an important factor for consideration either way. Moreover, given the strengths observed in the coronavirus surveillance segment, it stands to reason that the demand-pull will be led by both instruments and consumables here, and thus will likely continue on into the remainder of FY2021 by estimation.

Grail transaction adding kinks in the chain, but doesn't clog the flywheel

ILMN first publicly announced its intention to acquire oncology testing company Grail back in September 2020. Grail was actually founded by ILMN back in 2016, however, was spun off to form a standalone entity, backed solely on ILMN's proprietary NGS technologies. The intention was to develop a suite of products that would enable multiple-cancer tests for early detection, lending exposure to the multi-cancer early detection ("MCED") market. Its flagship product, Galleri, was able to detect more than 50 cancer types, with 45 of these variants having no recommended screening protocol in the US, as per the company.

The proposed vertical merger was set at a $7-8 billion valuation at that time, however, earlier this year, the FTC intervened on the transaction, with the view the acquisition would "diminish innovation" in the US market for MCED testing. The FTC's posture on the matter centres on the belief that other test makers would have to reconfigure their own protocols to conform to ILMN's new NGS platform, even going so far as to say new clinical trials may be necessary in order to achieve this. The FTC's decision was upheld in a San Diego court in June, where the judge opted to block the deal in line with the FTC's arguments.

Perhaps the merger was deemed to be inappropriate due to the vertical structure of the deal that ultimately faces no competition, but would grant ILMN access to a $46 billion market. Even capturing a small slice of said market would yield ILMN favourable upside throughout its P&L. Afterwards, EU regulators also got involved in a review of the transaction, adding additional roadblocks to the outcome. So what are the chances of the deal actually going through? ILMN has offered various concessions to both the FTC and EU regulators, which do include reviewing the valuation and ensuring an equal opportunity access to its DNA sequencing technology. Commentary on the matter is mixed – we'd say 50% of pundits believe it has a high probability of converting, whilst the other 50% don't like the chances.

It may not be as clear-cut as first thought, especially given the complexity of the EU review, that is likely to slow the rollout of ILMN's technologies into those markets considerably. If it were to close the transaction successfully, we would find this out most likely towards the back end of FY2021, most probably in Q4. We note that on 16 June both parties filed a new merger interpretation, and the deadline for this was on July 22. From here, a "phase II" will commence, with anticipated deadline in Q4, as mentioned. Alas, much of the short-term narrative in ILMN's share price is governed by the regulatory outcome of the Grail transaction, by estimation. We view the deal a moderately likely to go through, in line with a large constituent of other analyst coverage.

The deal will also likely be extended past its deadline, and we also note similar instances in the past with the FTC in which the company has come out successful in the end. Perhaps more importantly, is that we see no material change to the company's core operations should the deal unsuccessfully convert anyway. Firstly, let's not forget the upgraded guidance and market prospects detailed by management on the earnings call, to which we are in alignment with. These figures are all ex-Grail, and this must be factored in heavily to the investment debate. Moreover, ILMN has also partnered with Kartos Therapeutics to develop a diagnostic companion to the tumour-protein 53 ("TP53") gene found endogenously, for the early detection and diagnosis of multiple haematologic lesions.

Exhibit 3. ILMN FCFF summary

ILMN is also a key stakeholder in the SPAC CM Lifesciences, which acquired protein-analysis company SomaLogic in an IPO earlier in the year. Recent executive restructurings, including assigning a new board chair, new CCO and new CTO, also weigh in heavily on the ILMN investment debate.

Moreover, in February, ILMN selected 9 new genomics entities to join its second global funding cycle of the Illumina Accelerator, for the US and UK markets. In the same month, the company announced a collaboration to launch the Sequoia Capital China intelligent healthcare genomics incubator with Sequoia Captial China. Under this arrangement, startups for selection in China will have access to ILMN's sequencing systems in addition to the genomics expertise ILMN can provide into the Chinese market. Therefore, it stands to reason that there is still some pull-through of this fundamental momentum that is yet to be realised at the cash flow level, much less at the share price level. We believe the market has yet to fully price in this fundamental momentum, and may even be overlooking the same in light of the turbulence in the Grail saga.

Valuation

ILMN shares come in at a significant premium to the peer group across most key multiples. Zooming in on P/E alone, we see ILMN trading at an 82% premium to the group at 79x earnings, whilst trading at a ~65% premium to its 2-year historical averages on the same. Shares are also trading at ~15x book value, ~21x sales, and at ~61x FCF. Each of these represents a premium to the peer group, and potentially dampens the valuation case, especially compared to names like lifesciences powerhouse Thermo Fisher (TMO) [own], and Avantor (AVTR) [own], who come in at ~26x and 27x earnings, respectfully.

Exhibit 4. P/E to 2-year historical averages, comps table

A snapshot of our DCF modelling can be observed below, where we imply an intrinsic value of $519 using the implied assumptions of a 4% terminal growth rate, a discount rate at ILMN's WACC of 7.8%, and normalised revenue growth of 15% into 2032, in-line with historical averages and forward estimates. Our assumptions exclude any impact from the Grail transaction. Here, we see a valuation of $519, representing ~7.5% upside potential and margin of safety from today's open.

Exhibit 5. DCF snapshot

Investors can also view the sensitivity analysis on the implied inputs in the sensitivity matrix below. We encourage investors to gain scope of the variance in valuation outcomes depending on the choice of growth rate used, to which the valuation is most sensitive in our modelling.

Exhibit 6. DCF Sensitivity matrix

So how do we value ILMN in the most concentrated way? Well, a lot is hinging on the outcome of the Grail transaction. But we need to exclude any adjustments from this for right now, for obvious reasons. Setting a price target is best achieved by blending the DCF and forward multiples on FCF, by our estimation. 4-year normalised FCF multiples sit at ~59x for this name, which has consistently sat above the normalised median of the peer group of 42x FCF. We are confident that ILMN will achieve an above-market growth rate in over the coming years organically, and hence assigning the normalised FCF multiple is appropriate by estimation.

Setting the normalised 59x FCF from the median of the peer group and assigning this to our FY2021 FCF estimates for this name, this sees an FY2021 price target of $450. We place more weight on the DCF analysis in this name, given the predictability in cash flows on a relatively even fixed cost base, and the consistency in WACC over the years. Hence, taking the weighted average of the 2 valuation estimates, on an 80% / 20% schedule in favour of our DCF valuation, we arrive at a short-term price target of $505.

In Short

All is not lost for ILMN if the Grail transaction fails to go through, this much is true. The company has developed a decent tail of fundamental momentum that doesn't seem to be priced fully into shares at the present time. Whilst there is a lot hinging on the Grail outcome from a market reaction perspective, the fact of the matter is ILMN's core business won't change a great deal if it is unsuccessful.

Its core business will remain strong, especially given some of the contract wins obtained earlier in this year that are outlined in this analysis. We see a near-term fair value of $505, backed by an intrinsic value of $519 when discounting future earnings expectations back to the present. This represents a margin of safety of ~7.5% from our intrinsic value calculations. From this perspective, it seems as if the risk/reward calculus is disproportionately skewed towards the investors' favour. We look forward to providing additional coverage.