Advent Technologies CEO Vasilis Gregoriou - Charging Up The Battery Industry

Jul. 27, 2021
CEO Interviews profile picture
CEO Interviews
1.48K Followers

Summary

  • Advent is a vertically-integrated supplier of fuel cells that can be used in a variety of applications.
  • CEO Vasilis Gregoriou joined us for an enlightening conversation about the future of Hydrogen-powered fuel cells.
  • Lighter, better, longer battery options. Advent’s addition to the Russell 3000 index and operating during a global supply chain breakdown.

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) is a vertically-integrated supplier of fuel cells that came on the scene earlier this year via a SPAC merger. Its technology can also be used in other applications such as energy storage, electrolysis, and Internet of Things (IoT) sensors. Co-founder and CEO Vasilis Gregoriou joined us for an enlightening conversation about the future of Hydrogen-powered fuel cells, the difference in regulations between Asia, Europe and the US and the less-sexy but very compelling large truck electric vehicle market. Advent’s addition to the Russell 3000 index and operating during a global supply chain breakdown.







Quality leadership is a significant factor in successful companies. CEO Interviews brings you informed conversations with the best and brightest CEOs in the publicly traded markets. The show provides intimate and in-depth investing discussions with industry leaders across all sectors of the marketplace. Contact us at: ceointerviews@seekingalpha.com

