Advent Technologies CEO Vasilis Gregoriou - Charging Up The Battery Industry (Video)
Jul. 27, 2021 12:00 PM ETAdvent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (ADN)2 Likes
Summary
- Advent is a vertically-integrated supplier of fuel cells that can be used in a variety of applications.
- CEO Vasilis Gregoriou joined us for an enlightening conversation about the future of Hydrogen-powered fuel cells.
- Lighter, better, longer battery options. Advent’s addition to the Russell 3000 index and operating during a global supply chain breakdown.
Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) is a vertically-integrated supplier of fuel cells that came on the scene earlier this year via a SPAC merger. Its technology can also be used in other applications such as energy storage, electrolysis, and Internet of Things (IoT) sensors. Co-founder and CEO Vasilis Gregoriou joined us for an enlightening conversation about the future of Hydrogen-powered fuel cells, the difference in regulations between Asia, Europe and the US and the less-sexy but very compelling large truck electric vehicle market. Advent’s addition to the Russell 3000 index and operating during a global supply chain breakdown.
