Investors in inflation-linked bonds have done very well since the March 2020 low. Even the relatively safe iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) has managed to post double-digit returns over this period, outperforming inflation itself. The problem facing STIP holders now is that the current yield is deeply negative, meaning that further capital gains are needed to allow investors to keep up with inflation. While this could certainly happen, the tendency for TIPS to weaken during equity market crashes means that risk-reward trade-off is poor at current levels.

The STIP ETF

As their name suggests, Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities are intended to protect investors from inflation by paying interest payments linked to consumer price increases. TIPS tends to perform well during periods of rising inflation as not only do interest payments increase but capital gains result from increased demand from inflation protection. The STIP has a weighted average maturity of 2.6 years and a current yield to maturity of around -1.9%. The negative yield has been offset by the impact of rising inflation expectations over the past 16 months, which have allowed the STIP to post strong capital gains despite their low duration. However, further capital gains from here will be hard to come by.

Real Yields Would Have To Fall Further From Record Lows For STIP To Keep Up With Inflation

The 11% return in the STIP over the past 16 months has been entirely the result of rising inflation expectations following the temporary credit crunch seen in March 2020. This can be seen from the below chart that shows 5-year inflation-linked bond yields broken down into inflation expectations and nominal bond yields. While nominal bond yields have remained roughly flat, breakeven inflation expectations have risen by almost 2.5 percentage points.

U.S. 5-Year Bond Yields, Inflation Expectations, And Real Yields, %

Source: Bloomberg

However, with short-term inflation-linked bonds now yielding -1.9%, investors are relying on continued capital gains in order to just keep up with inflation. With a current duration of 2.6 years, the yield would have to fall to around -3.5% in order for holders to manage to keep up with inflation over the next 12 months. This would have to come from either a fall in nominal yields, a rise in inflation expectations, or both.

As the chart below shows, the record negative real yield on 5-year bonds is still considerably higher than current real interest rates as measured by the Fed funds rate minus trailing core CPI. Holders of STIP are effectively betting on real interest rates remaining deeply negative over the coming years. While this is certainly possible, the risk-reward outlook is poor, particularly with the equity market gearing up for a large correction.

5-Year Inflation-Linked Bond Yields Vs Spread of Fed Funds Over Core CPI

Source: Bloomberg

Deflationary Pressure From Falling Stocks Could Undermine The STIP

As I argued recently in ‘TIP: Waiting For The Dip’, TIPS has a tendency to weaken during periods of sharp equity market declines. During the global financial crisis as well as the COVID crash, risk aversion led to a decline in inflation expectations, which drove up the inflation-linked bond yields and drove down the STIP. In the case of March 2020, falling inflation expectations were compounded by a rise in nominal yields as bondholders sold assets in the stampede for cash. With U.S. stocks trading at record valuations, price action extremely overbought, and retail sentiment high bullish, a sharp correction is looking increasingly likely, which would undermine the STIP. While the STIP's much lower duration means it would outperform stocks in the event of an equity market crash, its positive correlation with the stock market makes it a poor hedge.

STIP Vs SPX

Source: Bloomberg

Summary

The STIP has outperformed inflation over the past year or so thanks to rising inflation expectations which have resulted in strong capital gains. However, given the record low -1.9% yield on the ETF, it will not keep up with inflation over the coming years unless real yields head much deeper into negative territory. Considering that inflation expectations tend to fall during periods of equity price weakness, a stock market crash would likely result in capital losses.