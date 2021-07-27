Shisanupong Khankaew/iStock via Getty Images

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) recently reported a mixed set of FQ2 ’21 numbers, with EPS at $1.44/share only beating consensus due to a c. $0.54 benefit from reserve release. The biggest surprise, however, was the absence of a dividend increase, making CFG one of the few traditional banks to do so this quarter. Despite the flat dividend outlook, there were positives in the earnings outlook commentary that would imply that Citizens will eventually grow earnings and pay a higher dividend (while staying in its payout range) over time. And with CFG on track for a macro-led multi-year recovery and to further benefit from its efficiency improvement programs ahead, valuations seem compelling at the current c. 10x P/E multiple.

Broadly Disappointing Results Outside of Provisions

For its latest quarter, CFG reported a negative provision expense of c. $213 million, as it brought down its allowance for credit loss ratio to 1.7% (-24 bps Q/Q). Banks were always likely to release reserves ahead of consensus expectations, but this was perhaps much faster than even the most optimistic estimates. Therefore, it seems unlikely that CFG will post another significant reserve release next quarter, especially with its CECL Day 1 reserve ratio already at 1.47%. While there is a possibility that CFG could go below Day 1 reserves since the figure does incorporate some expectation of an eventual economic downturn, such a scenario seems unlikely, keeping me conservative on the reserve release path in future quarters.

Source: Citizens Financial FQ2 ’21 Presentation Slides

Disappointingly, adjusted PPNR (“Pre-provision net revenue”) fell short, primarily due to a c. $25 million shortfall in its mortgage banking revenue, which was down sequentially to c. $85 million. Mortgage banking results also included a c. $14 million MSR (“Mortgage Servicing Rights”) hedge loss and c. $10 mil in higher (retroactively applied) agency fees, which led to the quarterly weakness. On the bright side, capital markets revenue was strong, adding c. $0.03 to EPS, with average loan growth up 0.5% Q/Q. The only other minor negative was the weak deposit growth, although this was mainly attributable to the ongoing rebalancing toward more core deposits (away from term funding and Citizens Access).

Headline Guidance Mixed for FQ3 ’21 But There are Silver Linings

CFG also provided a mixed set of guidance numbers for FQ3 ’21 – while the net interest income guide (up 2-3% Q/Q) was positive, the modestly lower fee growth at +2-4% and the slightly higher expense run-rate could weigh on earnings. All in, PPNR looks set to decline by c. $10 million at the midpoint, which would imply FQ3 ‘21 EPS of c. $1.15/share. With no share buybacks guided in the upcoming quarter as well, the near-term bottom-line trend could lag. Nonetheless, I see buybacks resuming over the medium to longer-term as management is likely being conservative in light of the announced HSBC branch acquisition and the pending acquisition of fee-based businesses in capital markets and wealth management ahead.

Source: Citizens Financial FQ2 ’21 Presentation Slides

Also included in the guidance is an expectation for loan balances to be up 2-3% in FQ3 ‘21, with most of the growth coming from the consumer business. This makes CFG one of the more optimistic banks when it comes to its loan growth outlook, but in fairness, I see the target range as well within reach, considering it posted 1.8% growth (ex-PPP) this quarter (mostly consumer-led). Encouragingly, CFG’s outlook also includes expectations for an acceleration in both student lending and point of sale finance toward the latter part of the quarter. In contrast, the commercial business will likely see far slower (but still manageable) growth considering the ongoing supply chain and labor shortage constraints.

COVID-19 Headwinds to Fade, Boosting the Consumer Spending Outlook

With plenty of supply and the vaccine rollout on track, the US macro outlook appears to be turning favorable. As most unvaccinated adults in the US are likely by choice and with the vaccinated reportedly gaining strong protection even against COVID-19 variants, I see a pending normalization in consumer behavior over time. And assuming governments do not implement further restrictions on business, education, and movement across the country, there may be less impact to the economy than feared from the rent pick-up in COVID-19 cases.

As such, I see consumer spending levels remaining robust and loan growth accelerating in the back half of the year into fiscal 2022. In such a scenario, it seems inevitable that longer-term rates should recover over time as well. Alongside the multi-year economic recovery, large regional banks like CFG should see their EPS growth benefiting over the medium to longer term.

Final Take

Over the last month or so, US bank shares have pulled back relative to the S&P 500 on the back of a sharp move downward in longer-term rates (moving the 10-year well below the FQ1 ‘21 peak of 1.74%). While CFG has been caught in the downdraft, I would contend the sell-off should be temporary as consumer spending is likely to remain strong through the upcoming cycles. Assuming this is true, rates should recover in tandem, and loans should eventually return to growth into fiscal 2022. And with valuations compelling at c. 10x P/E, I see plenty of longer-term upside relative to current levels.