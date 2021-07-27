byryo/iStock via Getty Images

Over the last 10 months of covering the Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG), I've always maintained a neutral rating on the stock, although, in the most recent article in early May-2021, I'd suggested that despite rather unappealing technical charts, it looked like the company was showing some signs of turning a corner and that the bears were gradually losing their grip. There was some evidence of this if one were to consider data measuring "percentage of float that was short" prior to the announcement of the Q2 results; this metric has tended to average around 23-25% over the last few years, but from March to June this had been sliding sequentially and by the end of Q2-21, this figure had dropped to 16.33%, its lowest point in over three years (the last time we saw such a low figure was back in May 2018 when it was at 15.93%).

I'd also concluded my article by stating that prospective investors should stay on the sidelines until there was a firm resolution to the SEC issue which has been rumbling on since 2017. We're yet to see a definitive conclusion on the SEC issue (as per the latest comments, HCSG management mentioned that talks were ongoing and they would reach a final resolution sooner rather than later), but last week, the company also came out with its Q2 results which were adversely impacted by various temporary effects, notably, revised payment and pricing terms with their largest client- Genesis Healthcare.

In this article, I will cover the major highlights of the results, the outlook and conclude with some commentary on the valuations and the charts.

Notable highlights and outlook

Headline revenue numbers proved to be a shocker with the company publishing reported revenue of less than the quarterly benchmark of $400m at $398.2m (also a ~12% annual decline). Just for some perspective, the last time we saw such a low quarterly revenue figure was back in Q4-16 when they delivered $398.6m. Since then, the quarterly run rate has always stayed above $400m and even crossed the $500m barrier in 2018. Do also note that on a YoY basis, the company's revenues have been declining in every quarter since Q4-2018.

The primary driver for the weak Q2 performance was issues tied to Genesis Healthcare, HCSG's largest client which accounted for ~15% of group revenue in FY20 and is in the midst of undergoing a restructuring process. During the previous earnings call in April, the HCSG management had implied that the situation with Genesis was under control and that they were looking to come to a "mutually beneficial" agreement with them. Unfortunately, under this new in-principle agreement, pricing levels will remain compromised until the end of FY21 and payment terms too have been revised downwards until FY22. HCSG management feels this is a step they needed to take as they believe the Genesis facilities will provide a broad platform for strategic opportunities in the future. Broadly these re-modifications on Genesis-related pricing impacted HCSG's Q2 EPS by $0.03 and the same impact should be expected in Q3-21 and Q4-21 as well.

In addition to this, the bottom line was also adversely impacted by two other factors; I've touched upon the SEC issue before, which is the biggest headwind surrounding HCSG; we're yet to see the SEC bring some definitive closure on this, but in Q2, HCSG set aside a $6m reserve to cope with potential settlements with the SEC (They also incurred $0.7m of legal and professional fees tied to this SEC issue). The second notable factor was a $3m negotiated settlement tied to labor and employment matters in California.

In effect, these three temporary issues (Genesis, SEC provision/fees, and California settlement fees) ended up diluting HCSG's Q2 EPS by $0.15 and basically pretty much cover the gap with street estimates (EPS was $0.16 short of street estimates). Management also highlighted some sequential weakness in supplemental billings for COVID-related employee pay premiums (supplemental billings declined from $3.9m in Q1 to $800k in Q2).

Looking ahead, consensus expectations will need to be scaled down in Q3 and Q4 EPS by $0.03 (due to Genesis revenue attrition) but conversely, upward adjustments will also need to be made for some increased cross-sell opportunities. Basically, the HCSG management has confirmed that they will likely see a $50m incremental annualized revenue pickup from Q3 (or $12.5m per quarter) on account of new opportunities to provide their dining and nutrition services to their existing housekeeping and laundry customers. There will likely be some fresh inefficiencies as they gain this new business from the previous service providers, but HCSG has traditionally demonstrated a quick turnaround time in getting to a breakeven point (dining and nutrition contracts that HCSG manages typically turn profitable in around in 2-3 months)

One is also seeing strong evidence of customer stickiness and regard for HCSG's services in this space as they are still retaining and expect to retain 90% of the new business opportunities that come around even if the facility ownership changes hands; this allows them to re-pitch their offerings and presumably push through more favorable pricing terms. A severe labor shortage in North American acute care facilities, particularly during the spread of the delta-variant and sub-optimal vaccination levels makes HCSG's service offering more compelling. On account of all these factors, HCSG management sounded confident that Q3-21 would be the quarter where they would report YoY revenue growth for the first time since Q4-18 (admittedly YCharts consensus still doesn't believe so and is forecasting a -6% YoY decline in Q3 revenue).

Closing thoughts

Despite a significant sell-off in the stock post results, HCSG's forward P/E valuations still aren't available at a discount to its long-term average; the stock currently trades at 23.4x forward P/E vs the 5-year average of 22x (the 5-year range is from 14.3 to 30x).

Conversely, HCSG's income angle is looking a lot more attractive at these levels though; at these price levels for the first time this year you get to lock in 3% plus levels (the 5-year average is 2.4% and the current sector median is only 1.3%) In previous articles I've also covered what a stickler HSCG is when it comes to its payouts; they've been growing their dividend for 17 successive years regardless of the headwinds and tailwinds that afflict the company (the norm for this sector is only 2 years of growth) and recently we saw yet another quarterly payout (the 72nd consecutive quarterly increase). Also, note that buyback momentum has really picked up this year; they've done nearly three and a half million worth of buybacks in H1, quite a noticeable pickup if you consider the historical picture over the last 10-12 quarters. In June they spent $1.8m in buying back 0.1m of the company's common stock and they remain authorized to repurchase 1.6m shares of their common stock.

In effect, the current shareholder yield (this considers dividends, buybacks, and debt paydowns) of HCSG works out to 3.1% which is above the long-term average of 2.4%.

Shifting the focus to the charts, it's fair to say that things are back to square one. After peaking in early 2018, we saw the stock sell-off in the shape of a descending channel until August 2019; from thereon until Dec 2020, the stock had been mired in a congestion zone with neither the bulls nor bears dominating proceedings. Early this year we saw a breakout (yellow ellipse) past the congestion zone and the descending channel which should have emboldened the bulls, but this was followed by another bout of directionless chop. Then finally in July, on account of the weak results last week, we've seen the stock breakdown and collapse back into the previous congestion zone. You may see further shorts come on board considering that the breakdown also coincided with the stock falling below the psychologically crucial 200DMA for the first time since 8th Dec 2020.

To conclude, I'm sticking to my neutral stance and wouldn't advise taking any major long or short positions until the SEC issue has been resolved.