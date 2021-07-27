djedzura/iStock via Getty Images

British alarm company Halma (OTCPK:HLMAF) continues its solid business performance. Its track record of improving business results is excellent and I think that reflects its smart business strategy of focussing on select engineering niches where customers are willing to pay a price premium in almost any economic circumstance. Nonetheless, while I like the business, my investment thesis is that after years of strong gains, the Halma share price is overvalued relative to the intrinsic business.

Business Continues to Post Solid Performance

Last month, the company posted full year results for the year to 31 March. Given the challenges of a plague year, the performance was solid: revenue was only down 2% and pre-tax profits rose 13%. As the company blared, in a rather self-aggrandising headline of “Record profit for 18th consecutive year."

What the results do show is the resilience of the Halma business. I think that is a combination of management ability, a broad range of brands operated and a smart strategy focussed on a product and service area (alarms) where demand tends to stay strong regardless of the wider economic circumstances. Earlier this year, Management Today named Halma Britain’s Most Admired Company and while I take such accolades with a pinch of salt, nonetheless it does underline some of the quality attributes the company possesses.

These factors continue to pertain and so I expect them to form the basis of ongoing success for Halma in coming years. To quote the company’s March trading statement,

Revenue trends have seen continued sequential improvement, and we have maintained good ongoing overhead control while accelerating our strategic investments to support future growth. Order intake is currently ahead of revenue and ahead of the same period last year, reflecting the agility of our business model, the benefits of our focus on niche markets with long-term growth drivers, and the essential nature of many of our products and services.

In other words, the business has been set up to stay strong even amidst challenging economic conditions, and that is set to continue to be the case. This year’s change in its reporting structure should serve to make this even clearer in the day to day priorities of the business and the way it is run, which I see as a positive development.

Risks For Halma

Halma has a proven formula and also a well chosen business area in which it can confound broader economic headwinds. Nonetheless there are risks, which I think have particular pertinence considering the company's high valuation.

Its wide spread of businesses and geographies can make it difficult to manage such a company. While the business is fairly resilient, it isn't entirely averse to a wider economic impact and last year the pandemic led it to warn on profits. That's not unreasonable, but for a company with a P/E (currently) in the high forties it's a dent in the investment case.

Halma also needs to keep scaling to justify its growth valuation. While revenue and profits have grown handily, return on invested capital doesn't show any upwards trend. Growth is coming from scaling the business, not from fundamentally improving its model and economics. I don't see anything wrong with that - the model works well, after all - but it does mean that further growth relies on tapping into wider markets or growing demand.

Valuation Looks Stretched

Since I last wrote (with a bearish rating) about Halma a year ago in Halma: Don't Overpay For Its Strong Dividend Record, shares in the company have added 24%. That’s a strong performance, confounding my analysis of that time.

I noted at that time that directors had been selling, and that has continued over the past year. The chairman bought 10,000 shares on the market at £24.59 in February, but apart from that, the past year is full of director selling, albeit mostly tax- and award-related.