Lithium Junior Miners News For The Month Of July 2021

zhz_akey/iStock via Getty Images

Welcome to the July 2021 edition of the "junior" lithium miner news. I have categorized those lithium miners that won't likely be in production before 2022 as the juniors. Investors are reminded that most of the lithium juniors will most likely be needed in the mid and late 2020s to supply the booming electric vehicle [EV] and energy storage markets. This means investing in these companies requires a higher risk tolerance, and a longer time frame.

July saw lithium prices rise and very strong sentiment towards the lithium sector help lift the lithium miners stock prices higher. The lithium juniors are doing exceptionally well as the market now appears to better understand the 10-11x lithium demand increase story this decade.

Lithium spot and contract price news

Asian Metal reported during the past 30 days, 99.5% lithium carbonate China spot prices were not updated. Lithium hydroxide prices were up 3.81%. Spodumene (6% min) prices were up 2.36% over the past month.

Fastmarkets (formerly Metal Bulletin) reports 99.5% lithium carbonate battery grade spot midpoint prices cif China, Japan & Korea of US$14.00/kg (US$14,000/t), and min 56.5% lithium hydroxide battery grade spot midpoint prices cif China, Japan & Korea of US$15.50/kg (US$15,500/t).

Benchmark Mineral Intelligence as of mid-July reported China lithium carbonate prices of US$12,800/t (technical grade) and US$13,650 (battery grade), and for lithium hydroxide prices of US$15,500/t, and stated: "market contacts report expectations that spodumene feedstock prices will rise above $800/tonne (FOB Australia) in late Q3 as converters scramble for material".

Metal.com reports lithium spodumene concentrate (6%,CIF China) price of USD 735/mt, as of July 16, 2021.

Lithium carbonate & hydroxide, battery grade, cif China, Japan & Korea

Source: Fastmarkets

Benchmark Mineral Intelligence lithium demand v supply forecast

Source: Core Lithium courtesy of Benchmark Mineral Intelligence

Lithium market news

For a summary of the latest lithium market news and the "major" lithium company's news, investors can read my "Lithium Miners News For The Month Of July 2021" article. Highlights include:

China giant Ganfeng (OTCPK:GNENY) says lithium may rally to boom-time high.

CATL will now supply lithium-ion batteries to Tesla (TSLA) until December 2025.

CATL sees battery sales surge 272% in first 5 months of 2021.

SK Innovation pumps $26bn into EV batteries to quintuple output, aims to be in top 3 of the field by 2022.

Shortages flagged for EV materials lithium and cobalt.

BoA says EV batteries will reach a 'sold out' scenario in the next 5 years.

A $35 billion plan for Korean EV battery giants to catch China. S. Korea's LG Chem (OTCPK:LGCLF), LGES pledge $13 bln in battery investment by 2030. LG Chem to invest $5B to produce EV battery materials. LG Chem's cathode production capacity will rise to 260,000 tons in 2026 from around 40,000 tons last year.

POSCO (PKX) to build a new cathode materials plant for EV batteries.

Tesla patent reveals Elon Musk’s ‘table salt’ lithium extraction process that could slash costs.

UK, European manufacturers want battery supply chain nearer home.

Global EV battery industry will be 'sold out' by 2025: BofA.

Lithium price tipped to rise after warning of ‘Perpetual Deficit’.

Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) & Envision AESC to spearhead UK lithium ion economy with 25 GWh battery gigafactory.

Junior lithium miners company news

Bacanora Lithium [LSE-AIM:BCN] [GR:2F9] (OTCPK:BCLMF)

On July 1, Bacanora Lithium announced:

PUSU extension. On 6 May 2021, the Bacanora Independent Directors and Ganfeng International Trading (Shanghai) Limited ("Ganfeng") announced that Bacanora Lithium PLC ("Bacanora") and Ganfeng had entered into an agreement regarding the terms of a possible cash offer by Ganfeng for the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Bacanora, other than that which Ganfeng already owns, at a price of 67.5 pence per Bacanora Share (the "Possible Offer"). On 28 June 2021, Ganfeng held its extraordinary general meeting at which the resolution to consider and approve the Possible Offer for Bacanora was passed. The Possible Offer remains subject to a number of pre-conditions as set out in the announcement of the Possible Offer on 6 May 2021, including but not limited to the satisfaction of the Outbound Direct Investment Pre-Condition, which is still expected to take a period of several months. There can be no certainty that a firm offer will be made even if the pre-conditions referred to above are satisfied or waived.

On July 8, Bacanora Lithium announced:

Satisfaction of the ODI pre-condition. Bacanora has been informed by Ganfeng that it has received the necessary approvals and notices from various authorities in China in order to satisfy the Outbound Direct Investment Pre-Condition....

Investors can view the Company's latest presentation here.

Catalysts include:

2021 - Sonora construction has begun (50:50 JV with Ganfeng Lithium) as Bacanora's share is now fully funded.

2023---> Plan to commence Sonora production ramping to 17,500 tpa, and in stage two 35,000 tpa.

Sigma Lithium [TSXV:SGMA](SGMLF)

Sigma is developing a world class lithium hard rock deposit with exceptional mineralogy at its Grota do Cirilo property in Brazil.

On July 19, Sigma Lithium Resources announced:

Sigma filed PEA Phase 2 technical report supporting doubling planned production capacity to 440,000tpa.

Catalysts include:

H2 2022 - Production targeted to begin at the Grota do Cirilo Project in Brazil.

Investors can read my recent Trend Investing article Sigma Lithium Looks To Be A Potential 2022 Lithium Producer With Significant Next Stage Expansion Potential.

Neo Lithium [TSXV:NLC] (OTC:NTTHF)

No news for the month.

Investors can read the latest company presentation here, and an excellent video here. My CEO interview is available on Trend Investing here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

H2 2021 - Environmental permit expected.

Q3 2021 - Feasibility Study due. Possible project partner/funding announcements usually after FS is released.

Late 2021/early 2022 - Project construction planned to begin (subject to financing).

Core Lithium Ltd. [ASX:CXO] [GR:7CX] (OTC:CORX)(OTCPK:CXOXF)

Core 100% own the Finniss Lithium Project (Grants Resource) in Northern Territory Australia. Significantly they already have an off-take partner with China's Yahua (large market cap, large lithium producer), who has signed a supply deal with Tesla. The Company states they have a "high potential for additional resources from 500km2 covering 100s of pegmatites."

On June 29, Core Lithium Ltd. announced: "Greenhouse gas assessment of Finniss Lithium Project."

On July 20, Core Lithium Ltd. announced: "Core signs agreement to connect Finniss to the Grid." Highlights include:

"Core signs two-year Power and Water Corporation [PWC] Grid Connection Agreement......

Core is preparing to start construction of the Finniss Lithium Project in 2021, targeting first exports of lithium in 2022."

On July 22, Core Lithium Ltd. announced: "$6m modern manufacturing initiative grant from Australian Federal Government." Highlights include:

"..... With co-funding from the MMI Grant, Core will be assessing the potential feasibility of building a lithium hydroxide plant in Darwin.

Core is on track to commence construction of Australia’s next lithium mine at Finniss near Darwin before the end of this year."

Investors can read a company presentation here.

Catalysts include:

2021 - Updated Feasibility Study for the Finniss Lithium Project.

H2 2021 - Construction anticipated to begin at Finniss, subject to FID (Q3 2021).

2021 - Fieldwork on the Adelaide River Gold Project.

2022 - Lithium spodumene production at Finniss targeted to begin.

Vulcan Energy Resources [ASX: VUL] (OTCPK:VULNF)

Vulcan Energy Resources state that they have "the largest lithium resource in Europe" with a total of 15.85mt LCE, at an average lithium grade of 181 mg/L. The Company is in the development stage developing a geothermal lithium brine operation (geothermal energy plus lithium extraction plants) in the Upper Rhine Valley of Germany.

On July 12 Vulcan Resources announced: "New exploration license granted in Upper Rhine Valley." Highlights include:

" New exploration license for geothermal energy, geothermal heat, brine and lithium has been granted to Vulcan in the Upper Rhine Valley for three years.

License covers 108km 2 of area considered by Vulcan to be prospective for geothermal and lithium brine.

Vulcan’s geological team now is reviewing existing data over the area, with a view towards future resource definition, and addition to Vulcan’s total Mineral Resource of 15.85Mt LCE @ 181 mg/l Li in the Upper Rhine Valley, the largest Lithium Resource in Europe.

Vulcan’s license holding now stretches across three states in the Upper Rhine Valley, with the latest license in the state of Hessen complementing existing licenses in the states of Rhineland- Palatinate and Baden-Württemberg.

Vulcan is seeking to grow its Zero Carbon Lithium ™ Project to meet increasing customer demand."

On July 19, Vulcan Resources announced:

Binding lithium offtake term sheet signed with LG.....The Agreement is for an initial five-year term which can be extended by a further five years, with start of commercial delivery set for 2025. LGES to purchase 5,000 metric tonnes of battery grade lithium hydroxide for the first year of the supply term, ramping up to 10,000 metric tonnes per year during the second and subsequent years of the supply term.

Neometals (OTC:RRSSF) (Nasdaq:RDRUY) [ASX:NMT]

On July 5, Neometals announced: "Commissioning of battery recycling demonstration plant." Highlights include:

"Commencement of commissioning the Primobius (JV between Neometals and SMS group) lithium battery recycling demonstration plant in Hilchenbach, Germany.

‘Front-end’ shredding and beneficiation circuit construction complete and dry commissioning in progress.

Construction of the ‘Back-end’ refinery circuit nearing completion.

Feasibility Study on track for completion March 2022."

On July 20, Neometals announced:

Mt Edwards nickel demerger update. Advanced discussions with proposed underwriter for the $24 million entitlement offer.

Catalysts:

2021 - Possible spin-off the Mt Edwards Nickel Project.

2022 - Advancements in key projects with JV partners towards final investment decisions.

2023/24 - Potential Lithium refinery in India (or Australia), potential for lithium-ion battery recycling 50:50 JV Primobius to have several projects globally, possible late stages with the Barrambie Titanium Vanadium Iron Project & the Vanadium Recovery Project.

You can read my very recent article "An Update On Neometals 5 Key Projects Across The Energy Storage Metals And EV Battery Metals Sector".

Savannah Resources [LSE:SAV] [GR:SAV] (OTCPK:SAVNF)

On June 30, Savannah Resources announced: "Grant of share options under long-term incentive plan."

Argosy Minerals [ASX:AGY][GR:AM1] (OTCPK:ARYMF)

Argosy has an interest in the Rincon Lithium Project in Argentina, targeting a fast-track development strategy.

On July 1, Argosy Minerals announced: "Rincon 2,000tpa Li2CO3 project update." Highlights include:

"2,000tpa lithium carbonate process plant development works progressing on schedule and budget.

26% of total construction works now complete.

First commercial production of battery quality Li2CO3 product targeted by mid-2022.

Positive lithium sector fundamentals to leverage attractive off-take agreements to support the 2,000tpa operation and 10,000tpa project development.

Strategic investment discussions on-going for 10,000tpa capex funding solution ."

On July 20, Argosy Minerals announced: "Tonopah Lithium Project update." Highlights include:

"Magnetotelluric resistivity survey works being conducted at Tonopah Lithium Project in Nevada, USA.

Historical gravity data modelling has identified sub-basins with potential lithium brine trap targets.

Fault traps may allow concentration of lithium brine to accumulate from groundwater flow from the northwest toward the Silver Peak lithium brine operation.

Significant opportunity to leverage Argosy’s lithium brine processing technology at strategic USA project."

On July 21, Argosy Minerals announced: "Rincon Resource expansion & strategic developments update." Highlights include:

" Resource expansion planning works in progress to delineate potential for materially expanding current JORC Indicated Resource and increase project mine life & future production capacity.

Positive lithium markets to leverage attractive off-take arrangements to support the 2,000tpa operation and development of 10,000tpa project expansion.

Strategic investment discussions and financing initiatives for additional 10,000tpa capex funding solution – preferred options confirmed."

On July 23, Argosy Minerals announced: "Rincon EIA update for 10,000TPA expansion." Highlights include:

" Environmental Impact Assessment approvals process for 10,000tpa expansion operation progressing with Salta Province regulatory authority.

Pending approval, Argosy can construct a 10,000tpa Li2CO3 operation in addition to the 2,000tpa operation currently in construction."

Investors can view the company's latest investor presentation here.

Wesfarmers [ASX:WES] (OTCPK:WFAFY)(took over Kidman Resources)

The Mt Holland Lithium Project is a 50/50 JV between Wesfarmers [ASX:WES] and SQM (SQM), located in Western Australia. There is also a proposal for a refinery located in WA. Wesfarmers acquired 100% of the shares in Kidman for A$1.90 per share, for US$545 million in total.

On July 16, Wesfarmers announced:

Mt Holland lithium project – Ministerial approval. Wesfarmers today announced that Covalent Lithium, the joint venture company jointly owned by Wesfarmers and Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. [NYSE:SQM], has received the Ministerial Statement under the Environmental Protection Act 1986 [WA] outlining the conditions that apply to the construction and operation of the lithium hydroxide refinery as part of the Mt Holland lithium project. The Mt Holland lithium project has now received all critical approvals and construction and project development have commenced.

You can view the latest company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

H2, 2024 - Mt Holland production planned to begin.

Sayona Mining [ASX:SYA] (OTC:DMNXF)

On June 30, Sayona Mining announced: "Sayona obtains court approval for NAL acquisition." Highlights include:

"Superior Court of Québec approves Sayona Québec’s acquisition o f North American Lithium [NAL].

Sayona to refurbish NAL facilitie s and integrate operation with Authier Lithium Project to create world‐scale Abitibi lithium hub.

Downstream processing planned in Québec to supply fast‐growing North American battery market."

On July 7, Sayona Mining announced: "Tests confirm Authier product delivers high purity 99.99% lithium hydroxide." Highlights include:

"Testing shows Authier spodumene capable of being processed into high purity 99.99% lithium hydroxide.

Novonix Battery Technology Solutions analysing Authier product for performance comparisons with commercial lithium‐ion batteries.

Sayona advancing downstream processing in Québec to supply fast ‐growing North American battery market."

On July 12, Sayona Mining announced: "A$50 million raising to fund NAL acquisition, advance Abitibi Lithium Hub." Highlights include:

"Oversubscribed Placement of A$45 million to institutional and p rofessional/sophisticated investors from North America, Europe, Australia and other jurisdictions; major shareholder, Piedmont Lithium subscribes for A$8M.

Share Purchase Plan [SPP] to raise up to A$5M at same offer pri ce as placement, providing opportunity for all shareholders to part icipate in Sayona’s growth.

Funds to support acquisition of North American Lithium and adva nce Abitibi lithium hub in Québec, Canada, amid escalating battery metals demand from North Americ a’s EV revolution."

On July 21, Sayona Mining announced:

Share Purchase Plan opens....."Share Purchase Plan [SPP] opens, aiming to raise up to A$5 million. Eligible shareholders can apply for up to A$30,000 of New Shares without incurring brokerage or other transaction costs; issue price A$0.075, as per Placement announced 12 July 2021. Funds to support acquisition of North American Lithium and advance Abitibi lithium hub in Québec, Canada, amid escalating battery metals demand from North America.

Investors can read the Company presentation here, and my Trend Investing CEO interview here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2021 - Authier permitting. Possible project financing and off-take.

Critical Elements Lithium Corp. [TSXV:CRE] [GR:F12] (OTCQX:CRECF)

No significant news for the month.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2021 - Rose Lithium-Tantalum Project permitting. Possible off-take or financing announcements. Results of studies for a chemical plant to produce high quality lithium hydroxide monohydrate.

Lithium Power International [ASX:LPI] (OTC:LTHHF)

On July 8, Lithium Power International announced: "Maricunga Lithium resource expansion and finance activities update." Highlights include:

"The latest drilling program on the Stage One mining concessions has been completed, with five exploration core holes (S-25, S-26,S-27, S-28 and S-29) each reaching target depth of 400m.

Positive average lithium concentration of 989 mg/l, with maximum amount of 3,375 mg/l, confirming Maricunga as one of the richest deposits globally.

Significant resource expansion expected for Stage One after the new drilling program tested the 200-400m mineralised zone.

DFS update continues by Worley, GEA Messo and Atacama Waters.

Preliminary indications of interest received from international financial institutions and private funds for debt financing and future equity financing of the project.

Finance process will continue in coming months, with the Mitsui agreement announced on May 15 for Off-Take and Funding of the Stage One serving as a solid base.

Review and certification processes initiated for ESG protocols. Proposals from specialised advisors are expected during Q3 to review all project information along with carbon footprint metrics.

The Company intends to host a webinar on the Monday 12 July at 10:30am AEST.."

On July 19, Lithium Power International announced: "Lithium activities update for Western Australia." Highlights include:

" Detailed magnetic survey planned for September 2021 over Blackwood Prospect .

Mapping shows Blackwood Prospect contains pegmatites on NW with anomalous lithium and other elements commonly associated with LCT Pegmatites .

Identified NW structures in Blackwood Prospect are key to pegmatite emplacement.

Detailed Fauna Survey and Assessment to commence at East Kirup in August 2021.

An initial 1600m RC Drilling program to commence at East Kirup Lithium anomaly in December 2021.

Further 1600m RC program currently pending approval at East Kirup."

Upcoming catalysts:

2021 - Further developments with Mitsui re off-take partner and funding announcements for Maricunga Lithium Brine Project in Chile.

Millennial Lithium Corp. [TSXV:ML] (OTCQX:MLNLF)

Millennial has tenements at the Pastos Grande Lithium Project and the Cauchari East Lithium Project, in Argentina. Mining licence and environmental permit has been granted.

On July 16, Millennial Lithium announced:

Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. to acquire Millennial Lithium Corp. in an all-cash offer for $353 million.....for CAD $3.60 per common share.

You can view the Company's latest investor presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts:

2021 - Possible off-take agreements and project funding.

Lake Resources NL [ASX:LKE] [GR:LK1] (OTCQB:LLKKF)

Lake Resources own the Kachi Lithium Brine Project in Argentina. Lake has been working with Lilac Solutions Technology (private, and backed by Bill Gates) for lithium extraction.

On July 7, Lake Resources NL announced: "Kachi drilling underway to support doubling lithium production." Highlights include:

" Drilling underway at flagship Kachi Lithium Brine Project to support expansion of future production.

Four well, 1,600m drill program advancing amid resurgence in Argentinian lithium investment.

Program aims to upgrade Kachi’s 4.4 Mt LCE Total Resource from M&I Resources to Reserves for Kachi’s Definitive Feasibility Study [DFS] and for production expansion study.

Less than 20% of the current total resource is utilised for planned 25,500 tpa lithium carbonate production over 25 years."

AVZ Minerals [ASX:AVZ] (OTC:AZZVF)

On July 2, AVZ Minerals announced: "Investors back Manono Lithium and Tin Project in $40M placement." Highlights include:

"AVZ receives firm commitments to raise $40 million (before costs) from sophisticated, professional and institutional investors .

Share placement heavily oversubscribed by $10 million which has been accepted by the AVZ Board .

. AVZ Board has opted not to proceed with a Share Purchase Plan (“SPP”) at this time due to heavily oversubscribed placement.

Placement was well supported by high-quality institutions from Australia and North America, and includes a European-based physical energy commodities merchant.

Issue price of $0.13 per share represents a discount of 18.8% to the last closing price.

Proceeds from the placement will increase AVZ’s cash reserves, allowing it to: Increase AVZ’s interest in the Manono Project from 60% to 75% by exercising the options to purchase Dathomir’s minority shareholding of 15% equity in Dathcom Mining for US$20 million (~AUD$27). Negotiate project financing with an enhanced balance sheet position, assisted with the addition of a supportive, larger non-retail shareholder base. Assist to establish a working capital and contingency cost buffer during project development and enhance AVZ’s limited early capital works program before FID."

On July 14, AVZ Minerals announced: "JORC ore reserves increase by 41.6% at Roche Dure." Highlights include:

"JORC Proved and Probable Ore Reserves now estimated at 131.7Mt –an increase of 41.6% from the 93Mt reported in April 2020 DFS.

Average lithium grade increased by 3.1% from 1.58% to 1.63% Li2O while tin grade of 990 ppm remains the same but reports a 41% increase in contained tin metal to 130.3kt.

Ore Reserve estimate contains 65.0Mt of Proved Category and 66.6Mt of Probable Category Ore Reserves .

Life of Mine extended to 29.5 years based on a 4.5Mtpa operation underpinned by the Ore Reserves-an increase of 47.5% from April 2020 DFS.

The Roche Dure ore deposit continues to impress as potentially the largest standalone global hard rock lithium asset based on Proved and Probable Ore Reserves."

Upcoming catalysts include:

2021 - Initial project work, possible project funding/partner.

ioneer Ltd. [ASX:INR] [GR:4G1] (OTCPK:GSCCF)

On June 24, ioneer Ltd announced: "ioneer issued Air Quality Permit for Rhyolite Ridge."

On June 30, ioneer Ltd announced: "ioneer announces lithium offtake agreement with Korea’s EcoPro Innovation." Highlights include:

"Binding lithium offtake supply agreement (“Agreement”) signed with Korea’s EcoPro Innovation Co. Ltd (“EcoPro”), a subsidiary of the EcoPro Group of Companies. The condition precedent of the Agreement is ioneer’s final investment decision [FID].

EcoPro Group is the world’s second largest NCA cathode materials manufacturer and a major cathode supplier for global battery manufacturers.

The three-year Agreement is for a total of 7,000tpa of lithium carbonate from ioneer’s Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron operation in Nevada, comprising an initial and firm 2,000tpa (subject to ioneer’s FID) and an additional and optional 5,000tpa (subject to mutual agreement no later than Q1 2022).

The Agreement marks ioneer’s first lithium offtake agreement and represents up to 34% of ioneer’s annual lithium carbonate output for the first three years of production.

Rhyolite Ridge is the most advanced lithium development project in the US and ioneer is well positioned to benefit from an expected rapid acceleration in demand for battery materials."

On July 19, ioneer Ltd announced: "Rhyolite Ridge - First Nevada Lithium Project to be Awarded Key Air and Water Permits."

Upcoming catalysts include:

2021 - Possible further off-take and project financing discussions.

European Metals Holdings [ASX:EMH] [AIM:EMH] [GR:E861] (OTC:ERPNF) (OTCPK:EMHLF) (Nasdaq:EMHYY)

No significant news for the month.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2021 - DFS to be released.

Piedmont Lithium [ASX:PLL] (Nasdaq:PLL)

Piedmont Lithium state they are "the only US lithium spodumene project", with their 100%-owned Piedmont Lithium project in North Carolina.

On June 30, Piedmont Lithium announced: "Piedmont and Sayona receive court approval for acquisition of Québec-based North American Lithium." Highlights include:

"Superior Court of Québec approves Sayona Québec’s acquisition of North American Lithium (“NAL”).

Total cash consideration of approximately C$94mm with transaction completion expected in Q3 2021.

Piedmont will fund approximately C$23.5mm, representing its 25% stake in Sayona Québec.

Detailed study of the integration of NAL with Sayona Québec’s Authier Project to commence in the coming weeks.

Sayona and Piedmont jointly committed to development of lithium hydroxide capacity in Québec."

On July 1, Piedmont Lithium announced: "Piedmont expands spodumene resources through investments in IronRidge Resources." Highlights include:

"PLL to acquire 9.47% of IronRidge Resources (“IRR”) and a 50% interest in IRR’s Ghana-based lithium portfolio.

$15mm equity placement and 50% project interest to be earned through staged investments over 3-4 years.

Binding supply agreement for 50% of IRR’s planned Ghanaian spodumene concentrate (“SC6”) production.

The IRR Ghana SC6 supply will support staged growth in Piedmont’s lithium hydroxide production. Feasibility Study of Carolina Lithium’s integrated 30,000 t/y LiOH on track for September 2021. 30,000 t/y integrated LiOH project in Quebec to be evaluated jointly with Sayona Mining. IRR SC6 supply provides optionality for incremental 30,000 t/y LiOH capacity at a site to be determined. Hydroxide capacity to be developed in stages to minimize execution and funding risks."

Upcoming catalysts include:

2021/22 - Possible off-take and project funding announcements.

You can view the company's latest presentation here.

Wealth Minerals [TSXV:WML] [GR:EJZN] (OTCQB:WMLLF)

Wealth Minerals has a portfolio of lithium assets in Chile, such as 46,200 Has at Atacama, 8,700 Has at Laguna Verde, 6,000 Has at Trinity, 10,500 Has at Five Salars.

On July 15, Wealth Minerals announced:

Wealth Minerals retains Leofortis AG. Wealth Minerals Ltd., announces it has retained Leofortis AG to advise Wealth Minerals on discussions with German car industry companies.....

On July 20, Wealth Minerals announced:

Wealth Minerals license portfolio update. Wealth Minerals Ltd., announces it has shifted its license portfolio in both the Atacama and Ollague Projects. This shift was conducted to best reflect management’s conversations with local stakeholders, geological prospectivity and to position the Company for easier future permitting efforts. Wealth Minerals has tailored its license footprint in the Atacama Salar. The Company has reconfigured its original 46,200 hectares license package. The Company has moved away from licenses which have low prospectivity for shallow brines, as determined by past geophysical work by the Company. Additionally, the Company no longer has licenses which cover the Laguna Cejar, a topographical feature important to local indigenous peoples. Wealth notes that the new license hectares package contain the best geophysical anomalies for potential shallow and deep brine recovery.

Investors can view the company's latest presentation here.

Cypress Development Corp. (TSXV:CYP) (OTCQB:CYDVF)

Cypress Development owns tenements in the Clayton Valley, Nevada, USA.

On July 6, Cypress Development Corp. announced:

Cypress Development enters into License Agreement with Chemionex for their DLE Technology & Equipment for Clayton Valley Lithium Project.

Liontown Resources [ASX:LTR] (OTC:LINRF)

Liontown Resources 100% own the Kathleen Valley Lithium spodumene project in Western Australia.

On July 5, Liontown Resources announced: "Potential new growth drill targets defined at 100%-owned Buldania Lithium Project, WA. Soil sampling defines extensive, high-order anomalism for lithium (and related metals) adjacent to the existing Anna lithium deposit." Highlights include:

"Previous exploration by Liontown at Buldania has defined the Anna Mineral Resource, which comprises ~15Mt @ 1% Li2O and 44ppm Ta2O5.

Recent soil sampling has defined a number of strong, SW/NE trending lithium-tantalum-caesium-rubidium anomalies adjacent to the Anna Mineral Resource.

The soil anomalies have been defined over ~1km strike and are potentially open to the north-east.

The anomalous trends are parallel to the interpreted orientation of the mineralised Anna pegmatites.

The newly defined soil anomalies have not been tested by previous drilling and represent an exciting new exploration opportunity with the potential to expand the scale of the Buldania Project."

On July 14, Liontown Resources announced: "Landmark $52m capital raising to accelerate Kathleen Valley Project and Drive new Growth Horizons. Funds to be used to bring forward planned production and advance new growth initiatives." Highlights include:

"Firm commitments received for strongly-supported placement to raise A$52 million (before costs) at $0.76 per share (Placement).

Proceeds to be used to accelerate development of the Company’s world-class Kathleen Valley Lithium-Tantalum Project in Western Australia (Kathleen Valley) considering strong lithium market conditions.

Focus of the Kathleen Valley Definitive Feasibility Study will be directed towards workstreams which directly affect schedule and scope to accelerate planned production.

Participants in the Placement will also receive an entitlement to the proposed demerger of Liontown’s Moora and Koojan JV assets in Western Australia, on the same basis as existing shareholders of fully paid ordinary Liontown shares.

The strengthened working capital position will also allow Liontown to advance the downstream processing scoping study towards pre-feasibility, pursue opportunities to further add value to the Kathleen Valley financials and to undertake further generative exploration work at Buldania. "

You can view the company's latest presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

Q4 2021- DFS due on Kathleen Valley Lithium-Tantalum Project

Standard Lithium [TSXV:SLI] (SLI)

On June 8, Standard Lithium announced:

Standard Lithium receives approval to list on NYSE American. Trading is expected to commence on the NYSE American at the open of markets on July 13, 2021 under the ticker symbol “SLI”. Trading on the OTCQX will cease concurrent with the NYSE American listing. The common shares of the Company will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the new ticker symbol “SLI” concurrent with the NYSE American listing.

On June 13, Standard Lithium announced: "Standard Lithium commences trading on NYSE American."

On June 15, Standard Lithium announced:

Standard Lithium announces delivery of its SiFT Lithium Carbonate Plant to El Dorado Arkansas Project Site. The SiFT Plant will be installed adjacent to and connected to the Company’s LiSTR Direct Lithium Extraction (“DLE”) pre-commercial scale demo plant. The SiFT plant is designed to take the intermediate product made by the company’s DLE process (a high purity, concentrated lithium chloride solution) and convert that into a battery-quality (or better) lithium carbonate.

Frontier Lithium [TSXV:FL]

Frontier Lithium own the PAK Lithium (spodumene) Project comprising 26,774 hectares and located 175 kilometers north of Red Lake in northwestern Ontario. The PAK deposit is a lithium-cesium-tantalum [LCT] type pegmatite containing high-purity, technical-grade spodumene (below 0.1% iron oxide).

No significant news for the month.

Firefinch Limited (ASX: FFX)(OTCPK:EEYMF)(formerly Mali Lithium Limited)

On June 24, Firefinch Limited announced: "A$47M equity raising to drive ramp-up at Morila, accelerate exploration and progress lithium business." Highlights include:

"P lacement to raise total proceeds of approximately A$ 4 7 million .

The funds raised are expected to : Facilitate the demerger of the Goulamina Lithium Project into a separate ASX - listed company wh ich follows the recent joint venture transaction announced with Ganfeng .

The Placement issue price of A$ 0 . 40 per share represents a 11 . 1 % discount to the last closing price and 13 . 7 % discount to the 5 day - trading volume weighted average market price."

On June 28, Firefinch Limited announced: "Firefinch successfully completes A$47 million placement."

E3 Metals [TSXV:ETMC] (OTCPK:EEMMF)

E3 Metals is a lithium development company focused on commercializing its extraction technology and advancing the world's 7th largest lithium resource with operations in Alberta. E3 has an inferred mineral resource of 6.7 million LCE.

No significant news for the month.

You can read the company's latest presentation here.

American Lithium Corp. [TSXV: LI] (OTCQB:LIACF) (acquired Plateau Energy Metals Inc.)

On June 29, American Lithium Corp. announced:

American Lithium obtains 82% lithium extraction using roasting and water leaching on TLC Claystones.

Rio Tinto [ASX:RIO] [LN:RIO] (RIO)

Rio owns a large lithium deposit called Jadar, which is yet to be developed. Jadar is a unique, world-class lithium-borate deposit near the town of Loznica in Serbia. They also have a potential US lithium project from their Boron Mine tailings.

On July 8, Rio Tinto announced: "Rio Tinto and POSCO sign climate MOU."

On July 16, Rio Tinto announced: "Rio Tinto releases second quarter production results."

Catalysts:

2022 - Jadar construction to begin (4 years as underground mine).

2026/27 - Jadar production planned to begin

Lithium processing and new cathode technologies

Nano One Materials [TSX:NANO] (OTCPK:NNOMF)

No news for the month.

Other lithium juniors

Other juniors include: Alpha Lithium Corporation [CVE:ALLI] (OTCPK:ALLIF), American Lithium Corp. [TSX-V: LI] (OTCQB:LIACF), American Pacific Borate & Lithium [ASX:ABR], Anson Resources [ASX:ASN] [GR:9MY], Ardiden [ASX:ADV], Arena Minerals [TSXV:AN] (OTCPK:AMRZF), Argentina Lithium and Energy Corp. [TSXV: LIT] (OTCQB:PNXLF), Avalon Advanced Materials [TSX:AVL] [GR:OU5] (OTCQX:AVLNF), Carnaby Resources Ltd [ASX:CNB], Electric Royalties [TSXV:ELEC], Eramet [FR: ERA] (OTCPK:ERMAF) (OTCPK:ERMAY), European Lithium Ltd. [ASX:EUR] (OTCPK:EULIF), Far Resources [CSE:FAT] (OTCPK:FRRSF), Galan Lithium [ASX:GLN], Ltd [ASX:HNR], Global Lithium Resources [ASX:GL1], Iconic Minerals [TSXV:ICM] [FSE:YQGB] (OTCPK:BVTEF), Infinity Lithium [ASX:INF], International Battery Metals [CSE: IBAT] (RHHNF), Ion Energy [TSXV:ION], Jadar Resources Limited [ASX:JDR], Kodal Minerals (LSE-AIM: KOD), Lake Resources [ASK:LKE] (OTCQB:LLKKF), Latin Resources Ltd [ASX: LRS] (OTC:LAXXF), Liberty One Lithium Corp. [TSXV:LBY] (OTCPK:LRTTF), Lithium Australia [ASX:LIT] (OTC:LMMFF), Lithium Chile Inc. [TSXV:LITH][GR:KC3] (OTCPK:LTMCF), Lithium Energi Exploration Inc. [TSXV:LEXI](OTCPK:LXENF), Lithium Energy Limited [ASX:LEL], Lithium South [TSXV:LIS] (OTCQB:LISMF), MetalsTech [ASX:MTC], MGX Minerals [CSE:XMG] (OTC:MGXMF), Noram Ventures [TSXV: NRM], One World Lithium [CSE:OWLI] (OTC:OWRDF), Portofino Resources Inc.[TSXV:POR] [GR:POT], Power Metals Corp. [TSXV:PWM] (OTCPK:PWRMF), Prospect Resources [ASX:PSC], Pure Energy Minerals [TSXV:PE] (OTCQB:PEMIF), Rock Tech Lithium [CVE:RCK], Spearmint Resources Inc [CSE:SPMT] (OTCPK:SPMTF), United Lithium Corp. [CSE:ULTH] (OTC PINK:ULTHF)[FWB:0UL], Vision Lithium Inc. [TSXV:VLI] (OTCQB:ABEPF).

Conclusion

July saw lithium spot prices rise again.

Highlights for the month were:

Ganfeng Lithium passed the Possible Offer for Bacanora, but is still subject to pre-conditions.

Core Lithium is preparing to start construction of the Finniss Lithium Project in 2021, targeting first exports of lithium in 2022. Assessing the potential feasibility of building a lithium hydroxide plant in Darwin.

Vulcan Resources - New exploration license granted in Upper Rhine Valley. Binding lithium offtake term sheet signed with LG, LiOH delivery to begin in 2025.

Binding lithium offtake term sheet signed with LG, LiOH delivery to begin in 2025. Neometals - Commissioning of battery recycling demonstration plant.

Argosy Minerals - 2,000tpa lithium carbonate process plant development works progressing on schedule and budget.

SQM/Wesfarmers - Mt Holland lithium project has now received all critical approvals and construction and project development has commenced.

Sayona Québec (Sayona Mining & Piedmont Lithium 25%) obtains court approval for NAL acquisition, Sayona raises A$45m.

Lithium Power International pos itive average lithium concentration of 989 mg/l, with maximum amount of 3,375 mg/l, confirming Maricunga as one of the richest deposits globally.

Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. to acquire Millennial Lithium Corp. in an all-cash offer for $353 million.....for CAD $3.60 per common share.

AVZ Minerals receives firm commitments to raise $40 million which will help AVZ raise its interest in the Manono Project from 60% to 75%. JORC ore reserves increase by 41.6% at Roche Dure.

which will help AVZ raise its interest in ioneer - Lithium offtake agreement with Korea’s EcoPro Innovation.

Piedmont expands spodumene resources through investments in IronRidge Resources.

Liontown Resources landmark $52m capital raising to accelerate Kathleen Valley Project and drive new growth horizons.

Standard Lithium lists on NYSE under the ticker "SLI".

American Lithium obtains 82% lithium extraction using roasting and water leaching on TLC Claystones.

As usual, all comments are welcome.