Yagi Studio/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Source: Chewy

Founded in Florida, USA, Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) is an online retailer of pet food and other pet care products. In this thesis, we analyzed the company's growth drivers in terms of customer base growth and customer satisfaction levels as well as branding awareness. Also, the company's path towards profitability is discussed as it grows its scale.

Its customer base has grown to nearly 20 mln in 2020 and is projected to continue growing with the rising pet ownership rates and increasing adoption of e-commerce for pet products purchase. Supporting its customer base growth is its superior branding awareness as a first mover in the online pet product market and customer-centric approach with its Autoship program to retain loyal customers. Its marketing is also scalable which explains its decreasing SG&A expenses as a percentage of revenues. In relation, its margin upside is also boosted by its scalable business operations and introduction of its proprietary brands.

Rising Adoption of Pet Products in E-Commerce

Generally, the ownership rate of pets in the US has been steadily rising from 62% in 2012 to 67% in 2020 as consumers became more willing to care for pets. This is important as it represents the market of pet products in the US for Chewy. We projected the number of households owning pets by assuming an average growth of 0.9% through 2023 and multiplying with the forecasted US household growth of 0.5%. This represents a growth projection of 1.4% of households owning pets to 89.8 mln households.

Source: Statista, APPA, Khaveen Investments

The pet products market is $98 bln and is projected to grow by 12% in 2021 and 6% beyond with increasing pet product spending. The online penetration has increased from 4% in 204 to 2020 in 27% with the growth of the online pet product market. APPA forecasts the online penetration of the pet products market to continue to increase to 34% in 2024 from 27% in 2020 as the consumer buying behavior for pet products shifts online for greater convenience.

Source: APPA, Khaveen Investments

Chewy's customer base has grown tremendously in the past 5 years to 19.2 mln from 3 mln in 2016 as it expanded aggressively across the country. It attracts customers with a strong product breadth of 45,000 product items from over 2,500 partner brands, Chewy specializes on a range of pet products including food, supplies and toys. Assuming it continues to grow its customer base based on the past 4-year average incremental customer growth rate of 4.04 mln customers per year, we forecasted its customer base to grow to 31.3 mln by 2023.

Chewy Customer Projections ('mln') 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021F 2022F 2023F Chewy Customers 3.03 6.79 10.59 13.46 19.21 23.25 27.29 31.34 Chewy Customer Growth % 123.8% 55.9% 27.2% 42.7% 21.1% 17.4% 14.8% New Customers Per Year 3.76 3.80 2.87 5.75 4.04 4.04 4.04

Source: Chewy, Khaveen Investments

Further, we projected the company's revenues by multiplying our customer base projections with its average revenue per user. The ARPU is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% through 2026 based on the US pet market forecasts driven by increase in consumer spending on pet products. Overall, we project its revenues to grow by 27.5% in 2021.

Chewy Revenue Projections 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021F 2022F 2023F Chewy Customers ('a') 3.03 6.79 10.59 13.46 19.21 23.25 27.29 31.34 Customer Growth % 123.8% 55.9% 27.2% 42.7% 21.1% 17.4% 14.8% Chewy ARPU ('b') 473.9 310.0 333.8 360.1 372.1 391.8 412.6 434.4 ARPU Growth % -34.6% 7.7% 7.9% 3.3% 5.30% 5.30% 5.30% Chewy Revenues 1,438 2,104 3,533 4,847 7,146 9,109 11,260 13,613 Revenue Growth 46.4% 67.9% 37.2% 47.4% 27.5% 23.6% 20.9%

*Total revenues = A x B

Source: Chewy, Statista, Khaveen Investments

Solid Customer Awareness with Customer-Centric Approach

Concerning its growth drivers, one of the major advantages Chewy has over competitors is its strong branding and customer-centric marketing strategy. The company has its Autoship program offering customers ordering repeat orders with discounts and services such as its complimentary 'Connect with a Vet' online service to provide its members with licensed online veterinary care.

Source: Statista

The program is significant to cultivate customer satisfaction as well as provide stable and recurring revenues streams with 68% of sales are from the Autoship program. Cardify surveyed more than 1,100 customers to understand their satisfaction ratings and post-pandemic pet shopping plans. From a satisfaction and loyalty perspective, Chewy is the clear winner. The brand has a 45.7 Net Promoter Score (NPS), while Petco has a 1.6 NPS and PetSmart has a 7.5 NPS.

Source: Cardify

Chewy also leads the pack by a wide margin in average basket size. From 2019 to 2021, Petco and PetSmart hovered around $35 to $40 in average basket size. Over the same period, Chewy's average basket size grew from around $55 to nearly $65.

Source: Cardify

All in all, Chewy maintains strong brand awareness and high levels of customer satisfaction which signifies the success of its marketing approach. Additionally, the marketing component of Chewy is also scalable with declining SG&A expenses per customer as its customer base grows. We forecasted its SG&A per customer to decline by the average rate of -6.4% in the past 5 years. Thus, the SG&A as a percentage of revenues shows a downtrend which is positive for earnings and margins.

Chewy SG&A ($ mln) 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021F 2022F 2023F Chewy Customers ('mln') 3.03 6.79 10.59 13.46 19.21 23.25 27.29 31.34 SG&A Per Customer 137.9 94.8 92.8 103.8 99.5 93.1 87.2 81.6 SG&A Per Customer Growth % -31.3% -2.0% 11.8% -4.1% -6.4% -6.4% -6.4% SG&A Expenses 419 643 983 1,397 1,911 2,165 2,379 2,556 Revenues 1,438 2,104 3,533 4,847 7,146 9,109 11,260 13,613 SG&A % of Revenues 29.1% 30.6% 27.8% 28.8% 26.7% 23.8% 21.1% 18.8%

Source: Chewy, Khaveen Investments

Rising Economies of Scale Boosted by Online Business Channel

As a pure-play e-commerce company, it can save on expenses related to brick-and-mortar stores. However, compared to competitors, its gross margins are lower than traditional pet product retailers. This is also due to Chewy's competitive pricing strategy and Autoship program offering attractive discounts. On average, the company's prices are about 11% lower than the all-store average and are the least expensive option for customers.

Company Gross Margin (%) Chewy 25.48% Petco (WOOF) 42.80% PetSmart 30.30%

Source: Chewy, WSJ, ADVFN

Nonetheless, the company's margins are rising as it gains scale with its rising customer base. Furthermore, the company has introduced its proprietary brands accounting for 21% of sales such as Frisco and Tylee brands since 2017 which are believed to be margins positive for the company. Moreover, American Journey, one of the company's proprietary pet food brands received a 4.5-star rating on a 5-star scale. The company does not have as much variety of products as its competitors such as Blue Buffalo and Nutro as it is relatively new to the market. However, American Journey is seen as a slightly cheaper and budget-friendly brand while providing high-quality pet food in line with its competitors. We believe, as the proprietary brands mature, the variety of products will increase and positively impact Chewy's margins. Currently, the company's 3 brands have a combined product range of over 1,938 products or 2.8% of the 75,000 total products.

We have grown our Chewy private brands assortment by over 80%, a significant portion of which was in higher margin hard goods products. - Sumit Singh, Chewy CEO.

Thus, the company has been able to improve its margins due to these factors. This is seen by its COGS as a percentage of revenues which has declined from 82.2% in 2016 to 74.1% in 2020 as it gained scale and introduced its proprietary brands. We forecasted its COGS to continue declining with an average rate of 2.54% based on the past 4 years.

Chewy COGS Forecast 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021F 2022F 2023F Chewy COGS 1,182 1,727 2,800 3,681 5,297 6,581 7,928 9,342 Chewy Revenues 1,438 2,104 3,533 4,847 7,146 9,109 11,260 13,613 COGS % of Revenues 82.2% 82.1% 79.3% 75.9% 74.1% 72.2% 70.4% 68.6% COGS % of Revenues Change -0.13% -3.44% -4.19% -2.39% -2.54% -2.54% -2.54%

Source: Chewy, Khaveen Investments

The pure online nature of the business also ensures gross profit improves as the business scales. Over the past 5 years, the gross margins have improved from 17% in 2016 to 25% in 2020. Based on our forecasts, the gross margins will further increase above the 30% mark by 2025.

Source: Chewy

Competition From E-Commerce Giant Amazon & Smaller Startups

Chewy experiences competition from brick and mortar and e-commerce stores alike. While there is a shift towards e-commerce shopping for pet products, 61% of pet product purchases are still in store. For the most part, competitors still do have a larger range of selection in terms of products. While these factors can be highly distinguishing, Chewy is not seen as an inferior service. The budget-friendly pet e-commerce service is one of the top-rated stores for pet parents to purchase products from.

However, there has also been a growing share of VC funding into the pet-related market. As a market with low barriers to entry, it is highly likely for successful start-ups to disrupt the current pet product market with innovative offerings. Some prominent companies that received VC funding include Fuzzy, Fi, and Bariku. While these companies are very focused on one or two products only due to their small size, they can expand into Chewy's main product offerings in the future.

Source: Crunchbase

In terms of market share, Amazon has 34% of the US pet product market whereas Chewy only has 27%. The rest of the market is fragmented with smaller e-commerce companies competing with around 1% market share each. Overall, the main competitor to Chewy is Amazon (AMZN) and we believe the Autoship program is a differentiating factor that helps Chewy compete with Amazon.

Source: APPA, Chewy, Statista, Medium, Company Data

Valuation

The 4-year average revenue growth of the company is 50%. This is extremely high in comparison to the industry average growth of 16%. The average 5-year, gross and net margins are 21% and -8%, respectively. Both margins have been trending upward in the past 5 years and we forecast the upward trend to continue to 2025. The online nature of the business provides improvement in the company's margins compared to brick-and-mortar stores which are seeing rising competition. For example, Petco's gross margin has declined from 43% to 42% in 2020.

Source: Chewy, Khaveen Investments

The company's 5-year average free cash flow is -4% but has turned positive in 2020 at 0.1%. We forecasted the free cash flows to be positive from 2021 onwards. This is mainly due to rising profitability and the secular shift towards online shopping for pet products. Its strength is its low capex requirements as an online retailer with only 2.6% of capex as a percentage of revenues incurred on average.

Source: Chewy, Khaveen Investments

In terms of balance sheet strength, the company has a net debt of $401 mln in 2020 which is only 1% of its market capitalization. This highlights its strength as a low leveraged company with capacity to undertake future debt obligations.

To recap, our revenue projections are derived based on the forecasted growth of its customer base to 31.3 mln in 2023. This is multiplied by the average ARPU per customer growing at 5.3% based on the rising pet product spending forecast.

Chewy Revenue Projections ($ mln) 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021F 2022F 2023F Chewy Customers ('a') 3.03 6.79 10.59 13.46 19.21 23.25 27.29 31.34 Customer Growth % 123.8% 55.9% 27.2% 42.7% 21.1% 17.4% 14.8% Chewy ARPU ('b') 473.9 310.0 333.8 360.1 372.1 391.8 412.6 434.4 ARPU Growth % -34.6% 7.7% 7.9% 3.3% 5.30% 5.30% 5.30% Chewy Revenues 1,438 2,104 3,533 4,847 7,146 9,109 11,260 13,613 Revenue Growth 46.4% 67.9% 37.2% 47.4% 27.5% 23.6% 20.9%

*Total revenues = A x B

Source: Chewy, Statista, Khaveen Investments

Despite the company's growing profitability, we applied a P/S valuation as it is still forecasted to grow revenues at a high rate and margins are only steadily rising. The P/S multiple used is based on the company's average P/S in the past year of 4.22x. Its P/S ratio is the highest in the industry with limited competitors for comparison as most retailers are private and have significantly lower growth than Chewy. Overall, our valuation shows an upside of 17.4% for the company with $9.1 bln in revenues for 2021.

Revenue Projections 2021F 2022F 2023F Chewy revenues ($ mln) 9,109 11,260 13,613 P/S 4.22 4.22 4.22 Valuation ($ mln) 38,456 47,536 57,470 Shares Outstanding ('mln') 415 415 415 Price Target ($) $92.66 $114.54 $138.48 Current Price ($) $78.91 $78.91 $78.91 Upside 17.4% 45.2% 75.5%

Source: Khaveen Investments

Verdict

Based on our projections, the company's customer base is projected to grow strongly at 21% in 2021 as the company capitalizes on the rising pet ownership rates across the US and the shifting preference of consumers towards online channels. We believe that it is in a solid position to benefit from this trend with its superb brand awareness and high customer satisfaction from its Autoship program which cultivates customer loyalty and recurring revenues. The scalability of its marketing and cost of products with the introduction of its proprietary products may is positive for margin expansion and may continue to lead to further margin upside with improving economies of scale. That said, its upside is limited despite a forecasted revenue growth rate of 27.5% based on a P/S valuation as its stock price has risen by 74.4% in the past year. Overall, we rate the stock as a Buy with a target price of $92.66.