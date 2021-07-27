Mat Szwajkos/Getty Images Entertainment

Investment Thesis

An Icahn Enterprises LP (NASDAQ:IEP) position is a bet on Carl Icahn, the man behind the fund. Mr. Icahn and his associates own 92% of the company, while the public changes hands on the remaining 8% traded on the NASDAQ, influencing its daily price.

The complexity of IEP's corporate structure mirrors its founder's activist investment strategy, entailing proxy wars, tender offers, and corporate reorganizations. It takes years for these strategies to bear fruit (if any) in many instances and often require a significant amount of capital.

Our neutral rating reflects Mr. Icahn's investment track record, economic rebound in key markets, high dividend, and access to cheap capital weighted against risks related to Mr. Icahn's management dominance, heightened by his old age, combined with risky portfolio.

Structure, Tax, and Yields

Carl Icahn's leaked tax returns published by ProPublica created public fury, inciting the Wall Street's titan to hit back on media outlets. IEP structure is designed to serve its purpose as a corporate raider while minimizing unitholders' tax using a "loophole" in the US tax code. In its annual report, IEP warns that there have been multiple proposals in Congress to change the tax rules around its status.

I believe that tax uncertainty and IEP's K-1 tax forms make some retail investors uncomfortable, pushing them away and perhaps driving higher yields. Comparatively, most BDCs carry weaker balance sheets yet lower yields, not to mention unsustainable business models. The discrepancy between IEP and BDCs' average yield verifies our hypothesis that investors are avoiding IEP because of its unfamiliar corporate structure instead of risk aversion. This is highlighted by the potential tax advantages of holding IEP, as discussed in this video by Joseph Hogue, CFA. For these reasons, I believe that IEP's current 15% yield is an attractive rate, despite its Ba3 rating (two levels below investment grade).

Dividend Sustainability

I'm not surprised that the CEO and CFO are leaving the company. Results have been terrible in the past few years, and you can feel they're not having fun on the job anymore. The WSJ reports that both men are leaving the company because they don't want to move to Florida, where Carl Icahn is relocating.

IEP's 5-year average operating cash flow is negative $55 million, which isn't catastrophic given the company's size, but at the same time, doesn't earn it a medal. Cash burn increased in the past two years, reflecting poor execution and strategy risks. Activist investment yields unpredictable cash flows, take years to bear fruit, and requires substantial capital to maintain a high risk/reward concentrated portfolio. This is the Icahn way and always will be. If you invest in IEP, you ought to be comfortable with the man's approach.

I'm encouraged by the dividend appreciation trend. I don't believe Mr. Icahn will cut the dividend. With 92% interest, it is essentially money transfers across his accounts. Public investors are just cashing in on the ride. If cutting dividends were on the agenda, IEP would have done it in 2019, when its operating cash flow was negative $1.4 billion. This doesn't mean IEP's dividend is unshakeable, but given the economic rebound, and auspicious Q1, I believe a dividend cut is less likely in the next twelve months.

The graph below shows IEP's negative average operating cash flow and increasing dividend/share during the same period.

Data by YCharts

Revenue Trends

Revenue in FY 2020 declined 30% due to lower demand for fuel, hitting its oil refineries' revenue. IEP consolidates its subsidiaries' income, such as CVR Energy (CVI), on its financial statements. The company's investment funds returned negative 14.4% at year-end due to its short positions, mainly in energy. The company realized a $1.6 billion loss from the sale of Hertz, which counterbalanced realized and unrealized gains from other items in its portfolio. In my view, IEP's portfolio is heavily concentrated since most of the investment funds' 14.4% decline was driven by a handful of companies.

During 2020, all operating segments reported a net loss, except for Food Packaging, reporting a $4 million net income. Below is the company's reporting segments by revenue:

Source: Company filings. Figures in millions USD

During the March 2020 dip, IEP acquired significant positions in the following companies.

Company Rating Ticker % Company Share Owned Market Value Millions Announced Date Cloudera, Unrated (CLDR) 17.70% 398 14-Apr Tenneco B1 (TEN) 15.90% 34 1-Apr Occidental Petroleum Ba1 (OXY) 9.90% 1,206 25-Mar Delek Ba3 (DK) 14.90% 161 19-Mar Hertz B3 (HTZZ) 38.90% 321 12-Mar

Source: Moody's

One can see IEP's prominent positions designed for an activist investment approach. We are already seeing profits from some of these investments this year. Cloudera is going private in a $5.3 billion buyout or $16 per share. Cloudera's average share price at the end of March 2020 was $9.57, suggesting that IEP is possibly cashing a 67% gain on this trade, or $267 million profit. On the other hand, Hertz filed for bankruptcy a few weeks after IEP accumulated its 39% position. The company subsequently sold its Hertz shares, realizing a $1.6 billion loss. The massive profits and losses are traits of Mr. Icahn's investment strategy, and investors should be prepared for such volatility.

Oil and Gas fit IEP's contrarian investment strategy and its strategic goal to maintain its partnership status. To qualify as a master limited partnership, the company must derive at least 90% of its income from qualifying income, defined as income from interest, dividend, rent, oil & gas, and other items. The company owns 71% of CVR Energy (CVI), which operates oil refineries in the Midwest. CVI also owns 36% of CVR Partners (UAN), a fertilizer manufacturer.

We see an uptick in refining operations as the economy rebounds from the pandemic. CVI recently announced a $500 million dividend comprised of equity and cash. Based on IEP's 71% interest, this translates to $355 million in income.

Both companies face environmental regulation risks as the economy shift to sustainable energy. I expect more industry consolidation, potentially providing headwinds for CVI. CVI's CEO touched on this in the latest earnings call. I don't think CVI is the most competitive refinery out there. However, with IEP in its back, I won't bet against it.

There needs to be more consolidation to drive out fixed cost because, frankly, if a lot of the plans come to be, if you do go to a low-carbon fuel standard, there's going to be less refining required to meet the market needs. They won't eliminate it, but you'll need it only your most competitive facilities will remain. - CVI Q1 earnings call

The automotive segment represents 28% of net sales, up from 24% the year before. Subsidiaries within the segment are undergoing restructuring, with many Pep-Boy branches closing doors this year. Many of the company's subsidiaries (other than the automotive segment) are facing troubles, including restructuring. I guess it won't be a contrarian strategy if they were attractive companies. Mr. Icahn has a strong track record of achieving results. But investors should understand that a lot of IEP's investment thesis depends on faith in his approach, which entails risk.

Summary

Betting on IEP is the same as betting on Carl Icahn, who owns 92% of units outstanding. Current revenue momentum in the company's subsidies bodes well for unitholders. CVR is distributing $500 million cash and equity dividend. However, one can't deny the risks of a contrarian investment strategy. IEP is doubling down on its non-investment grade portfolio, which can create large revenue/loss swings. I believe that IEP will maintain its dividend, creating an attractive opportunity for unitholders who can stomach the ride.