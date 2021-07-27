kool99/iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis and background

The Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) currently offers a 10% dividend yield and makes monthly distributions - two very appealing traits for investors who seek current income. The fund as the same time also seeks capital appreciation. So in a nutshell, it attempts to combine the best of three worlds for income investors - high dividend yield, monthly distribution, and capital appreciation.

To achieve its goal, the fund applies a strategy to combine a credit-managed fixed-income portfolio with a diversified pool of alternative investments. This article performs an in depth analysis with all its historical data available closely examine its pros and cons. After analyzing all the data available, my conclusion is that the fund has been indeed delivering high income and high total return, largely thanks to the use of leverage and also the long bull market since the fund inception. However, leverage is a double edged sword and also caused the fund to suffer large volatility during market turmoil. Also, the premium on the fund is currently at a historical high. The combination of leverage, large volatility, and high premium does not provide the most comfortable margin of safety, and this article will describe a few ideas to hedge some of the risks.

GOF: basic information

With the above thesis, now let's take a closer at the GOF ETF itself. It invests in credit-managed fixed-income portfolio with access to a diversified pool of alternative investments. Its goal is maximize total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. And as shown in the chart below, it indeed delivers a double digit yield currently.

As a closed end fund, it also applies a leverage. As shown in the next chart, the total investment exposure is about $1B, out of which $780 million is the common asset and the leverage is $286 million, resulting in an effective leverage ratio of about 27%. As we are going to elaborate more later, leverage is a double edged sword. It is the root cause for the fund's terrific results (so far) on one hand, and on the other hand, it also caused the fund to suffer large volatility during market turmoil.

The positives: total return, dividend, and dividend growth

The next chart summarizes the performance of GOF compared to the overall market represented by SPY since its inception in 2008. As can be seen, the overall total return of GOF is 13.3% CAGR during this period of time, outpacing inflation SPY by a good margin (by about 3% CAGR). Such spectacular results are due to a combination of two rather fortunate factors. The first is the lucky inception time of the fund. Shortly after the fund inception, the market has been through a bull run lasting more than a decade. And the second factor is the leverage. During a rising market, leverage simply magnifies the return.

The next two chart focuses on its dividend - the other half of its goal. As shown, GOF indeed delivered significantly higher dividend income than the overall market. Its current dividend yield is about 10.4%, compared to that of ~1.4% from SPY. And the dividend has been growing consistently. The simulation assumes dividend reinvestment. And as can be seen, with the dividend reinvestment, the fund now produces a dividend income that is almost 10 times of that provided by SPY.

The negatives: volatility and high premium

After the above positives, here are the main negatives as I see.

First, volatility risk. As can be seen from the next chart, GOF suffered pretty high volatility over the past. Worst year performance has been more than 33% and max drawdown has been more than 40%. Yes, such worst year performance and maximum drawdown are slightly better than that of the overall market. But seeing the asset value shrink by more than 1/3 can be distressful enough, especially for income investors considering that turbulent times are the times that income investors needs stable income the most. As aforementioned, leverage is a fundamental factor causing such large volatility risk. The other factor is the concentrated exposure of the fund to certain market sectors, as to be elaborated more later.

The second negative as I see is the high premium of the fund. As seen in the next chart below, the fund currently sells at more than 27% premium of its NAV, the highest since its inception. The premium Z-score is 1.3 on a 3-6 months basis and 1.57 on a 1 year basis. For readers new to the Z-score, it gauges a fund's premium relative to its own historical record. A larger Z score suggests large premium, and vice versa. When the Z-score is significantly above 1, it signals that the premium is out of the normal range of random market fluctuation.

How to hedge some of the volatility risks?

The combination of leverage, large volatility, and high premium does not provide the most comfortable margin of safety, and this article will describe a few ideas to hedge some of the risks.

First, a little bit more about my overall portfolio management strategy and my stock selectin methodology. At the portfolio level, I follow a variation of Dalio's All Whether Portfolio. And the central idea in my asset allocation is diversification. So the ideas I am doing to describe all follow along the lines of diversification and risk-parity.

With the above understanding, let's take a look at the specific holdings of fund. As can be seen from the chart below, the fund has a concentrated exposure to bank loans and high-yield corporate bonds. Exposure to these two sectors represents almost 80% of the fund asset. And these two exposures are the most volatile sectors during market turbulence. And this is the other reason that contributed to the large volatility risk of this fund mentioned above.

The good news is that these two sectors typically move in opposite direction relative to "safe heaven" assets, mainly Treasury bond and gold, during turbulent times. As can be seen from the next chart, the fund correlates positively with the overall market, but it correlates negatively both relative to the Treasury bond and gold.

With the above understanding, it is possible to set up a combined portfolio consisting of GOF and bond and/or gold to hedge some of the risks. The following example illustrates the simple use of two portfolios:

Portfolio 1: 100% GOF

Portfolio 2: 80% GOF + 10% TLT + 10% GLD

As can be seen in the next two charts in this section, with the additional of only 10% TLT and/or GLD, the combined portfolio significantly reduced the volatility, in terms of the standard deviation, the worst year performance, and the maximum drawdown. The downside is that the return is also slightly reduced, but not by that much, only by less than 0.8% CAGR. The benefits I think the benefits are definitely worth the lower total return here. The worst year performance is decreased from 33% to 22%, and the maximum drawdown has been decreased from 40% to 30%. In other words, you can get through the worst times by seeing a 10% less shrinkage of your asset value - and 10% of your asset value is a lot!

Conclusions and final thoughts

The Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund attempts to combine the best of three worlds for dividend investors - high dividend yield, monthly distribution, and capital appreciation. A closer examination shows that:

The fund has indeed been delivering high income on a monthly basis and health income growth. Furthermore, the fund also delivered terrific total returns since its inception.

These good results are largely thanks to the use of leverage and also the long bull market since the fund inception.

However, leverage is a double edged sword and also caused the fund to suffer large volatility during market turmoil. Also, the premium on the fund is currently at a historical high and with a large Z score.

The combination of leverage, large volatility, and high premium does not provide the most comfortable margin of safety. And this article shows that by adding a relatively small amount of diversification, such risks can be hedged away substantially.

