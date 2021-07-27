Aleksandr_Kravtsov/iStock via Getty Images

Verano has built an impressive footprint across 14 markets while generating strong growth and robust margins along the way.

Verano Holdings (OTCQX:VRNOF) was founded in 2014 by current CEO George Archos with cannabis cultivation and manufacturing operations in Illinois. Since then, the Company has expanded its footprint to 14 markets with 78 dispensaries and over 800,000 square feet of cultivation. Management has done a commendable job of building scale in limited licensed markets that are a mix of adult use (7) and medical only (7). This blend enables the Company to generate strong results today with a pipeline of growth still ahead of it in the years to come.

Source: Company presentation

As shown in the table above, Verano has entered numerous, highly populated markets with more than just a toe-hold position. Management has built scale where it operates. The company reached the dispensary cap in Illinois and New Jersey and is a top-five player in Florida. Management has made it clear that it aims to be a top-three player in each market that it is in. A dominant market position is critical for long-term success as each market operates independently, limiting the benefits of synergies across markets. The company is vertically integrated in its core markets, thereby capturing a greater share of each dollar spent by the consumer, resulting in industry-leading margins as shown in the table below.

Source: Company's 1Q21 filings

Verano is expected to report over $830 million in revenues in 2021, comfortably placing it in the top five of the largest publicly-listed multi-state operators ("MSOs").

Source: Bloomberg data

The company’s scale and margins should not imply that maturity is around the corner. Revenues are expected to grow nearly 50% in FY22 while margins remain robust.

Source: Bloomberg data

Verano produces a wide range of cannabis products under a portfolio of consumer brands: Encore, Avexia, and Verano. Its offerings include flower, vapes, pre-rolls, oils, tinctures, and edibles under either third-party or the aforementioned house brands. Verano’s branding extends to its retail experience with Zen Leaf and MÜV retail concepts, catering to the recreational and medical customers, respectively. Of note, its MÜV stores have won five “Best of Arizona” medical cannabis awards since inception and recently won the Large Business of the Year Award from the Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce.

Source: Company Presentation

The Company’s management team is experienced and led by Chairman, CEO and Director George Archos. Mr. Archos co-founded Verano in 2014 in Illinois and has grown the Company organically by winning competitive applications in new markets, as well as by acquiring other companies to add into its portfolio. The portfolio that Verano assembled was sufficiently attractive such that Harvest Health agreed to purchase the Company for approximately $637 million in April 2019. However, as local approvals for the deal became overly time-consuming, the deal was terminated in March 2020. Considering that the Company’s market capitalization is in excess of $4.0 billion today, the termination has worked out well for shareholders. Importantly, Mr. Archos is well aligned with shareholders with an ownership of approximately 20% of the Company.

However, despite its reach, management team, revenue growth and margin profile, Verano shares trade at a 25% discount to the MSO average and a 43% discount to its closest peers (Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF), Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLBF), and Green Thumb (OTCQX:GTBIF)). While there are a few potential explanations, none justify a single-digit EV/EBITDA multiple.

Source: Bloomberg data

There are limited justifications for Verano’s depressed share price, all of which will be resolved in time.

The most likely explanation for Verano’s discount is that it is a recent entrant to the public markets and not yet a “seasoned” security. Verano came public in mid-February through a reverse takeover ("RTO") which has been the most common listing process for U.S. MSOs as traditional IPO filings have been difficult to execute. However, just prior to the listing Verano raised $100 million in equity which has left it with a strong balance sheet. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $112 million and debt of $34 million, resulting in a net cash position. With a relatively short trading history and only two quarters' worth of public earnings results, some investors may be still on the sidelines, though this issue will be resolved over time.

Secondly, and somewhat related to the first point, Verano is a much more underfollowed security than its peers. As shown in the table below, Verano has garnered significantly less sell-side coverage than comps despite its size and footprint. Again, this is not a fundamental issue with the Company and I would expect additional coverage to follow in the months ahead.

Source: Bloomberg data

Lastly, the majority of Verano shares remain locked up and will be unlocked on a rolling basis in the months ahead. With 65% of shares still locked up, investors may be understandably concerned that a significant supply of shares will hit the market without corresponding demand to offset it. While there may be a short-term supply/demand imbalance in the marketplace, it does not impact the underlying Verano business. If anything, more available shares for trading should improve the stock’s liquidity which may bring larger investors to the name.

Source: Company Listing Statement filed February 12, 2021

Given that there are no major fundamental issues, we would expect Verano shares to trade at least in line with its peers. The bigger picture is Verano's and the rest of the U.S. MSO’s performance to-date and future trajectory is tied to the success of the U.S. cannabis industry which is shaping up to be one of the great American growth stories.

The U.S. cannabis industry is still in its infancy and has a multi-year runway of double-digit growth ahead of it.

Since 1996 when California legalized medical cannabis with the passage of Proposition 215, medical and adult-use legalization efforts have continued across the country. As of July 22, 2021, 19 states have legalized marijuana for recreational use, while 37 states allow medical cannabis with more states expected to join the ranks in the coming years. The number of legal markets meaningfully increased in the past year as residents of Arizona, Montana, South Dakota, and New Jersey voted to legalize adult-use cannabis in their respective states and voters in Mississippi and South Dakota legalized medical cannabis. In 2021, legislatures in Virginia, New Mexico, New York and Connecticut, passed bills permitting adult-use. At this point, over 70% of the U.S. population has access to some form of legal cannabis.

As legal cannabis markets open, supply from licensed operators will meet already strong consumer demand. The industry generated $17.5 billion in legal sales in 2020 which is only a fraction of total illicit sales in the country. Over the next ten years, Cowen estimates the total (legal and illegal) U.S. cannabis market will reach $100 billion, representing an overall compound annual growth rate (“CAGR”) of +5% and a +16% CAGR for legal adult-use retail sales as shown in the chart below.

In addition to the shift from illicit to legal sales, growth of legal cannabis consumption is coming from increasing incidence rates in legal markets and the introduction of form factors beyond traditional flower (e.g. edibles, topicals, and oils).

However, despite the industry tailwind, Verano shares, like many other cannabis stocks, trade at a significant discount to fair value. This valuation disconnect can be understood through a currently limited investor base due to the following issues:

Restricted trading/clearing. Large banks including Bank of New York Mellon, Credit Suisse, and Bank of America have restricted clients from trading stocks of companies engaged in the plant-touching aspects of the cannabis business in the United States as they do not want to be a party to any transactions that run counter to Federal law. In addition, platforms like Robinhood do not offer access to these stocks as they trade over-the-counter ("OTC"), which Robinhood does not support.

Compliance restrictions. As cannabis remains illegal at the Federal level, many asset managers have stayed clear of the industry. Some firms that have entered the industry, like Wasatch Global, have been forced to liquidate their holdings due to orders from compliance. The lack of institutional ownership reduces the pool of buyers substantially as compared to other companies.

Limited sell-side coverage. While U.S. cannabis companies have received coverage from firms like Cowen, Piper Sandler, Canaccord and Stifel, the large U.S. banking institutions (e.g. Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, BoA, Citi, etc.) have yet to cover a single U.S. MSO further limiting the dissemination of the attractiveness of the industry.

Once these restrictions are lifted, investors are likely to see a significant increase in demand for shares in Verano and U.S. cannabis operators generally.

Potential legislation at the Federal level may allow Verano to list on a primary exchange and improve its access to capital.

Multiple legislative efforts are being pursued at the Federal level that, if passed, will provide Verano and other MSOs with improved access to capital and the ability to uplist, which would likely result in a flood of new capital entering the space.

In December 2020, the House passed the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement (“MORE”) Act, which would legalize cannabis at the Federal level. While the bill has yet to reach the Senate floor, the historic nature of the passage in the House should not be ignored. With its passage, Congress has made it clear that cannabis regulation is an important issue that they plan on addressing. And earlier this month, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) proposed his long-awaited draft bill, the Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act (“CAOA”), which would decriminalize cannabis at the Federal level. While Schumer admitted that he does not have the necessary votes today to get the bill passed, it indicates the importance of the issue at the highest levels of the Senate.

Two other bills under consideration, the STATES Act and SAFE Act, would not go as far as the MORE Act or CAOA, but would still be beneficial to operators. The most likely to pass, the SAFE Act, would not legalize cannabis, but it would allow banks to work with cannabis operators and not risk punishment by Federal regulators. The passing of new legislation would be extremely helpful for U.S. MSOs who have been forced to issue debt at high rates (+10%) or issue dilutive equity in order to raise capital. Access to the banking system would reduce operators’ cost of capital dramatically, resulting in better margins and higher returns on capital. Furthermore, the SAFE Act may also include changes to the 280E tax rule that currently is a major issue for cannabis companies, as it results in effective tax rates way beyond what these companies would pay if they were federally legal businesses. A split Senate may make passage of a more limited bill like the SAFE Act difficult, but with cannabis now legal in many “red” states, it will only be a matter of time before Congress acts.

Valuation

While investors would expect a company like Verano with its growth and margins to trade at a premium to most companies, shares of Verano, like much of the U.S. cannabis operators, trades at a significant discount to its fair value due to the technical, not fundamental, reasons previously discussed.

We believe that Verano shares should trade at least as well as its large MSO peers (Curaleaf, Cresco Labs, and Green Thumb). At that level, investors would realize a 73% return from current prices. However, it is more likely that U.S. MSOs trade in line with stocks already listed on the NASDAQ, non-plant touching cannabis companies like Hydrofarm (HYFM) and GrowGeneration (GRWG) which trade at 28.7x FY22 EBITDA on average. At this multiple, investors are looking at over a 270% return.

Source: Bloomberg data

Risks

Federal illegality- Cannabis remains a Schedule I drug and all uses (medical and otherwise) are illegal at the Federal level. While cannabis operators in states where cannabis is legal have been left alone, the administration’s policy could change and the business of the U.S. MSOs may be at risk.

Section 280E- As cannabis is illegal at the Federal level, all U.S. MSOs are subject to the 280E tax rule. In short, Section 280E disallows companies that engage in illegal activities to deduct operating expenses from their taxable income. As such, U.S. MSOs are taxed on their gross profits which creates a significant tax burden and limits net income profitability. If cannabis remains illegal or other measures are not passed to address this issue, Verano and other cannabis companies will continue to have a very high effective tax rate.

Access to capital markets- As cannabis is illegal at the Federal level, cannabis operators are unable to access typical capital markets including the debt markets. Rating agencies have yet to rate U.S. MSO debt and as such the audience to lend to the MSOs is limited. Since operations began, U.S. MSOs have been forced to raise capital through dilutive equity raises or expensive debt instruments. While this has improved in recent months, lack of access to traditional capital markets will weigh on these firms’ profitability and cost of capital.

Coronavirus pandemic- While nearly all states that legalized cannabis deemed cannabis an “essential service” in the early days of the pandemic, this could change. If the pandemic worsens with new shutdowns cannabis firms might see a significant impact on sales in the near term if they are not allowed to stay open for business.

Illiquidity- Since it began trading OTC, Verano has not been an actively traded stock. Average daily value traded has been ~$1.2 million per day which will limit many investors from being able to establish a position in the Company. Liquidity should improve as lock-ups continue to expire.

Data Tables

Summary Valuation & Financials

Source: Bloomberg data

Comparable Company Analysis

Source: Bloomberg data

Sell-Side Coverage

Source: Bloomberg data

Conclusion

Since its founding in 2014, Verano has built an impressive 14-state footprint with a market-leading position in multiple limited licensed states which places it among the top-tier MSOs. However, its shares do not reflect the Company's underlying fundamentals which include strong growth and industry-leading margins. Investors can purchase shares at 7.6x FY22 EBITDA which is extremely attractive, relatively and absolutely. As technical concerns fade into the background, Verano shareholders should be well rewarded for their patience.