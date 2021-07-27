jckca/iStock via Getty Images

Elevator Pitch

I maintain a Neutral rating for Top Glove Corporation Bhd (OTCPK:TGLVY) [TOPG:MK].

Top Glove's share price has corrected by -21% from RM5.18 as of May 11, 2021, to RM4.10 as of July 26, 2021, following my previous article on the company which was published on May 12, 2021. This is be expected, as Top Glove is facing multiple headwinds now.

Top Glove's 3Q FY 2021 financial performance did not meet expectations on a QoQ comparison, as its glove selling price contracted by -16% in the recent quarter. Unfavorable demand-supply dynamics and a US import ban for the company's gloves have been negative for Top Glove. The company's near-term earnings also are expected to be hurt by production disruptions in Selangor, Malaysia, as a result of lockdowns in this specific state and the country.

On the flip side, headwinds for the stock have been factored into its valuations to a large extent. The market values Top Glove at 9.1 times consensus forward FY 2022 (YE August 31) normalized P/E, and the stock offers a consensus forward FY 2022 dividend yield of 6.1%. These valuations are pretty appealing for the world's largest glove maker. As such, I decide to retain my Neutral rating for Top Glove.

Concerns Over Glove Price Decline Validated By Recent Financial Performance

In my prior May 12, 2021, article for Top Glove, I had emphasized that "there are downside risks to (the company's) future earnings given that the glove ASP (Average Selling Prices) decline has only just started." It's unfortunate that the bear case scenario has been realized in view of Top Glove's most recent 3Q FY 2021 (March 1, 2021, to May 31, 2021, period) financial results.

On a YoY comparison, Top Glove's 3Q FY 2021 financial performance appeared to be great. The company's top line expanded by +147% YoY from RM1,688 million in 3Q FY 2020 to RM4,163 million in 3Q FY 2021, while its net income attributable to shareholders surged by +485% YoY from RM348 million to RM2,036 million over the same period.

However, Top Glove's financial performance was disappointing on a QoQ basis. Its revenue and net profit attributable to shareholders contracted by -22% QoQ and -29% QoQ, respectively, in the third quarter of fiscal 2021. This was largely the result of a -16% QoQ decrease in the ASP of its gloves, which Top Glove attributed to the "price adjustment in line with market pricing trend" and "lower sales to the U.S. from Malaysia."

The first negative factor with respect to ASP normalization is not a surprise as the demand-supply dynamics for the gloves industry are no longer as favorable as it was months ago. Glove demand is expected to be gradually reduced from pandemic highs as the global vaccination rate slowly goes up, at the same time when new entrants are ramping up production capacity and adding to glove supply. With the current status of the COVID-19 situation being very fluid and susceptible to changes, it's difficult to forecast future demand for gloves and the resulting impact on ASPs. In other words, it's hard to determine if Top Glove's ASPs have already bottomed.

The second negative factor relating to reduced revenue derived from glove exports to the US where glove ASPs are relatively higher than other markets like Malaysia. A Reuters article published on June 9, 2021, highlighted that Top Glove is "the subject of a U.S. import ban over concerns about forced labor" and the company "is waiting for customs authorities there to verify remedial action it has taken on workers' recruitment fees." Top Glove also noted in a media release issued on the same day that "we are working closely with the U.S. CBP (U.S. Customs and Border Protection) to speedily resolve" this issue.

The US import ban has negative implications beyond lower revenue and reduced overall ASPs. Top Glove has postponed its proposed dual-listing (originally scheduled for June 2021) on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in consideration of this, and its appeal to certain investors could dim with the stock falling out of certain stock indices built on ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) factors recently.

Lock-Down In Malaysia Is Resulting In Production Disruptions

In Top Glove's home market, Malaysia, there has been a significant surge in daily confirmed COVID-19 cases in the last few months, as per the chart below. At the same time, the COVID-19 vaccination rate in Malaysia is decent at approximately 16.9% (fully vaccinated with two doses), but not high enough to avoid a lock-down of the country. Malaysia went into a national lock-down starting on June 1, 2021, to try to contain the spread of the virus, and there is yet to be a confirmed timeline for the easing of lock-down restrictions in the country.

Daily Confirmed Cases Of COVID-19 In Malaysia

Source: Worldometer

In the first week of July 2021, Top Glove revealed that the company has stopped manufacturing activities in Selangor, Malaysia, where more than 50% of its production facilities are situated in, as a result of lockdowns and guidance from the Malaysian authorities. This is a negative surprise, as it was assumed that producers of essential products like glovemakers will be allowed to continue operating during the lock-down period. More significantly, the customers of Top Glove and its Malaysian peers (who also are stopping production in Selangor) could potentially divert their purchases to other countries' glovemakers in the interim. This is because Selangor accounts for approximately 58% of gloves manufacturing in Malaysia.

In view of Top Glove's disappointing results and ASP decline in 3Q FY 2021 and the recent production disruptions, sell-side analysts estimate that the company's top line and bottom line will contract by -32% and -58%, respectively in FY 2022 (September 1, 2021 to August 31, 2022 period) as per S&P Capital IQ data.

Valuation And Risk Factors

The market values Top Glove at 3.8 times consensus forward FY 2021 (YE August 31) normalized P/E and 9.1 times consensus forward FY 2022 normalized P/E, based on its last traded price of RM4.10 as of July 26, 2021. It boasts a consensus forward FY 2021 dividend yield of 18.1% (including special dividend relating to supernormal profits earned as a result of strong demand for gloves during COVID-19) and a FY 2022 dividend yield of 6.1%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Top Glove's ROE will increase from 49.6% in FY 2020 to 123.3% in FY 2021, prior to declining to 39.9% in FY 2022, according to S&P Capital IQ market consensus financial data.

A review of the valuation and financial metrics of the other key Malaysian glovemakers does not show a very meaningful pattern or trend. As the future demand and average selling prices of gloves are uncertain and influenced by multiple factors (e.g. COVID-19 situation in Malaysia and around the world), it's not surprising that there's a significant variance in valuations between Top Glove and its peers. Only a single thing is certain - earnings of all the Malaysian glove makers are expected to decline and normalize going forward (as seen with a much higher forward one-year P/E as compared to current year P/E), although that the degree and timing of such profit normalization are impossible to determine with any sort of accuracy. Top Glove's forward FY 2022 P/E of 9.1 times and dividend yield of 6.1% appear to be reasonable, suggesting that the stock is probably rather fairly valued now. This provides justification for my Neutral rating assigned to Top Glove.

Top Glove's Peer Valuation Comparison

Stock Consensus Current Fiscal Year Normalized P/E Multiple Consensus Forward One Fiscal Year Normalized P/E Multiple Consensus Current Fiscal Year Dividend Yield Consensus Forward One Fiscal Year Dividend Yield Consensus Current Fiscal Year ROE Metric Consensus Forward One Fiscal Year ROE Metric Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd (OTC:KSRBF) [KRI:MK] 2.5 7.2 15.1% 5.1% 90.7% 22.7% Supermax Corporation Berhad (OTC:SPMXF) [SUCB:MK] 2.5 4.3 15.7% 8.9% 142.1% 48.3% Hartalega Holdings Berhad [HART:MK] 6.3 13.0 7.2% 9.0% 92.6% 69.2%

Source: S&P Capital IQ

The key risks for Top Glove include a further decline in glove selling price, a longer-than-expected time for the US import ban for its gloves to be lifted, and a prolonged production disruption assuming the COVID-19 situation in Malaysia does not improve going forward.