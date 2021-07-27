Pentair plc (PNR) CEO John Stauch on Q2 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Q2 2021 Results Earnings Conference Call July 27, 2021 9:00 AM ET

Welcome to the second quarter 2021 Pentair earnings conference call.

Thanks Michelle and welcome to Pentair's second quarter 2021 earnings conference call. We are glad you could join us. I am Jim Lucas, Senior Vice President, Treasurer, FP&A and Investor Relations. With me today is John Stauch, our President and Chief Executive Officer and Bob Fishman, our Chief Financial Officer. On today's call, we will provide details on our second quarter performance, as outlined in this morning's press release.

Before we begin, let me remind you that during our presentation today, we will make forward-looking statements. Listeners are cautioned that these statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Pentair. These risks and uncertainties can cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations. We advise listeners to carefully review the risk factors in our most recent Form 10-Q and Form 10-K and today's release.

We will also reference certain non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures can be found in the Investor Relations section of Pentair's website.

We will be sure to reserve time for questions and answers after our prepared remarks. I would like to request that you limit questions to one and a follow-up in order to ensure everyone an opportunity to ask their questions.

Thank you Jim and good morning everyone.

Our orders continued to grow and our backlog ended the quarter at record levels. We believe our order trajectory gives us increased confidence not only in our ability to growing the second half but it also gives us comfort that the topline momentum we have built the past several quarters will carry over into next year. Our transformation work is on track and we built a strong pipeline of initiatives across the enterprise.

Regarding the current inflationary environment, we have implemented further price increases and we expect the price cost gap to further narrow in the second half. Our cash flow remained robust and our balance sheet is in a very solid position. We have a strong M&A pipeline tied to our strategic growth initiatives and we plan to remain disciplined with our capital allocation.

We are introducing third quarter guidance and raising our full year expectations once again, which Bob will give more detail on later in the call. Our forecast reflects our expectations that material shortages and inflation are not going away nor will they improve materially. We believe we have better visibility than we have had in the last few quarters and that our proven focus around manufacturing and sourcing gives us the tools to navigate the current environment. We are encouraged to see our commercial and industrial businesses recovering and our residential businesses remaining seasonally strong and as mentioned earlier, our backlog support continued growth.

Please turn to slide five labeled Building a Track Record of Consistent Growth. At our June 10th Investor Day, we introduced several targets for 2022 to 2025, including mid single digit sales growth, 300 basis points margin expansion and 10%-plus CAGR for adjusted EPS. Our 2025 targets were based on our guidance as of June 10, which we are raising once again following our strong second quarter performance. Our longer term target provided at Investor Day would now be based off of our revised guidance.

We have experienced significant growth since the second half of 2020 and we believe the momentum that we have created will continue into the foreseeable future. We continue to believe that we have a well-positioned portfolio benefiting from many positive secular trends. Our pool business serves a large installed base. Water treatment helps solve water quality issues for residential and commercial customers. And industrial and flow technologies serves some attractive niches like biogas in addition to a large installed base the pumps.

While our consumer businesses are seasonal, we do not believe them to be cyclical. Wile our focus is on driving the core to create consistent value creation, we are investing in a few strategic growth initiatives to accelerate the topline. These include getting closer to the consumer in pool, expanding water treatment further into services and biogas and carbon capture within industrial and flow technologies. As we drive transformation more broadly across the entire enterprise, we expect that this will drive both ROS expansion and help fund growth initiatives. Finally, we believe our balance sheet provides a great degree of flexibility to drive further upside, primarily through M&A tied to our strategic growth initiatives.

I would now like to turn the call over to Bob to discuss our performance and our financial results in more detail, after which I will provide an update on our overall strategic position. Bob?

Thank you John.

Consistent with our guidance, the second quarter did not see price fully offset inflation as we saw higher inflation and we have continued to implement price increases to help offset. The second half should see price cost start to even out, but unprecedented amount of material and wage inflation coupled with robust demand has contributed price reading out at a slower pace.

Corporate expense was $26 million in the quarter as we recorded higher levels of compensation expense, given the performance our businesses delivered this year. Our tax rate was 17.4% in the quarter as we now expect the full year tax rate to approximate 16%. This is due primarily to higher levels of North American income as our residential businesses continued to grow at strong double digit levels.

Please turn to slide seven labeled Q2 2021 Consumer Solutions Performance. Consumer solutions sales growth was 44% as both businesses delivered strong double digit growth. Segment income increased 48% and return on sales expanded 80 basis points to 24.9%. Consumer solutions experienced significant inflation during the first half as demand continued to grow.

Pool experienced sales growth of 50% in the quarter. While we have seen significant growth two quarters in a row to start the year, we believe pool dealers are doing their best to keep up with robust demand. The theme of consumers investing in their backyards continued. The pool team have significantly increased capacity even in the face of material shortages and inflation.

Backlog remains at record levels and orders have more than doubled. Even when the record year, we believe the improvement in orders and strong backlog gives us improved visibility that growth will continue looking ahead for next year. The macro trends continued to be favorable and the installed base of pool continues to grow.

Demand for new pools remained strong with many builders reporting backlogs into next year. We believe consumers remain committed to enhancing their at-home quality of life and enjoying the pool is a major part of the experience for many consumers. In addition to new pool construction, aftermarket growth remains strong as consumers have used their pools more.

Water treatment delivered 35% sales growth as residential demand remains robust and commercial showed strong signs of post-pandemic recovery. Our residential business grew nearly 20% and our commercial business grew sales by over 40%, excluding the contribution from KBI in the quarter. Overall, we believe consumer solutions is well-positioned to deliver continued double digit growth in the second half based on strong order and backlog trends. We expect price to read out further in the second half and close the gap on the higher inflation experienced in the first half.

Please turn to slide eight labeled Q2 2021 Industrial and Flow Technologies Performance. Industrial and flow technologies increased sales 17% in the quarter and its end-markets further recovered and the business continued to execute its strategy. Segment income increased 30% and return on sales expanded 160 basis points to 15.7%. Residential flow grew at a double digit rate for the third consecutive quarter. Orders continued to exceed sales and we expect the seasonal business to end the year well-positioned within all of its channels.

Commercial flow increase sales 11% and further built backlog. The commercial recovery has gained momentum with orders continuing to improve. We expect growth to continue for the smaller part of the segment. Industrial filtration delivered 14% sales growth as the short cycle aftermarket showed further signs of improvement, particularly within food and beverage. We experienced double digit increases in both orders and backlog. Industrial and flow technologies remains focused on reducing complexity, selective growth and margin expansion.

Please turn to slide nine labeled Balance Sheet and Cash Flow. Free cash flow continued to be a great story with over $100 million improvement year-over-year. We generated $340 million of free cash in the first half. We have returned $117 million to shareholders through dividends and buybacks in the first half. We also repaid a $104 million bond that matured during the quarter and paid approximately $80 million to acquire KBI.

As we continue to invest our capital wisely, we ended the quarter at just under one times leverage. We are extremely proud and excited to see our return on invested capital exceed 18%. As we look at our cash flow needs going forward, we plan to remain disciplined in our capital allocation approach. We plan to continue working the M&A pipeline and to buyback at least $150 million of our shares this year.

Please turn to slide 10 labeled Q3 and Full Year 2021 Pentair Outlook. We are initiating third quarter and updating our full year 2021 guidance. For the quarter, we expect sales to grow 16% to 19%, segment income to grow 18% to 23% and adjusted EPS to grow 16% to 21% to a range of $0.81 to 0.85. Our forecast reflects our expectations that material shortages and inflation are not going away nor will they improve materially.

For the full year, we expect sales to grow 21% to 23%, segment income to increase 30% 5o 34% and adjusted EPS to grow 32% to 36% to a range of $3.30 to $3.40. Embedded in our full year sales guidance is anticipated growth in consumer solutions around 30% with pool expected to be up nearly 40% and water treatment up over 20% as commercial is expected to further recover and KBI is expected to contribute in the second half. Also incorporated in the revised guidance is anticipated low double digit growth for industrial and flow technologies.

Below the operating line, we expect corporate expense to be around $80 million, given the higher levels of compensation expense in 2021, given the record performance expected this year. We expect corporate expense to go back to more normalized levels next year. We now expect net interest to be in a range of $15 million to $16 million and our tax rate to be around 16%. We anticipate the share count to average between 167 million and 168 million shares for the full year. Capital expenditures are expected to be around $60 million, while depreciation and amortization is anticipated to be around $80 million. We continue to target free cash flow to be greater than or equal to net income.

I would now like to turn the call over to Michelle for Q&A, after which John will have a few closing remarks. Michelle, please open the line for questions. Thank you.

Hi. Good morning everyone. Thanks for taking the questions.

Bob Fishman

Well, as said in the prepared remarks, the backlog is at record levels, demand at all time high and remains very strong.

Mike Halloran

And then, just in that question, how far out is your backlog specifically tracking at this point?

John Stauch

Yes. So Mike, this is John.

I think another level of confidence is, we have been able to start to attract labor and keep labor in our pool factories which was harder to do three to four months ago. And we are starting to manage the supply chain, the uniqueness because of that, availability product and being able to demonstrate the agility in the factories to get product out to customers.

So those are the differences of how we feel. As far as higher confidence, Mike, I think we have always been confident this is a good business and that this is a good demand. But we wanted to make sure we were able to make progress on meeting that demand throughout the year.

Mike Halloran

That makes a lot of sense. And then on the other side of the business. Just maybe some incremental commentary on the recovery cadence you are seeing in IFT?

Bob Fishman

Yes. I will start with that one.

John Stauch

And Mike I would just add that we saw in our commercial filtration businesses in water treatment finally get back to levels that they saw in 2019.

Mike Halloran

I appreciate it. Thanks John. Thanks Bob.

Hi guys. Good morning.

John Stauch

Yes. So we had a couple of things going on this year, as you probably know. One, we had the department of engineering changeover from single speed to variable. So we are already expecting that we are going to see strong growth in that particular product line. And then obviously the acceleration of new pools and remodel pools is really putting a significant demand nationally on that product. And that is the same product generally sold in all of the pool regions.

And then state-by-state, you got these disruptions like Texas that has been disruptive for everybody and the fact that all of that aftermarket demand still needs to be satisfied of what happened with the freezes. And then the rest of the markets, I would say that they are just accelerated, meaning that the rate of new builds are consistent across those areas. And then the aftermarket demand replacement cycles or the additive, I want more products in my pad, have been traditionally across the Sunbelt states. So right now, I would say the demand is not easing and we are all trying to catch up with that demand and work through our supply partners to do that.

Joe Giordano

And if I could just sneak one in and apologies if I missed it in the very beginning. But any update on like timeline of new product introductions from some of these like in-home point-of-view systems like with Rocean?

John Stauch

Yes. That's our next year product introduction for us as we work to try to get that technology up to speed and then launch that somewhere around the end of the year, the early part of next year with a soft launch and then expect to ramp that up throughout next year.

Joe Giordano

Hi guys. Good morning. Thanks for taking the questions.

John Stauch

I think builds will continue to grow.

Brian Lee

That's fair enough. And then my follow-up on the price increase.

Bob Fishman

What I will do is just share a little bit of color around price and inflation overall for Pentair.

And the whole material shortages is a challenge for our ops and supply team and we are really appreciative of all of the work that that team has done. In the second quarter, they really did a nice job helping us drive that 32% sales growth. They did have the luxury of more raw materials sitting in that opening inventory. So as we move into Q3 and Q4, the challenge for the team is really to deal with the lumpiness of the material shortages. So every week is interesting as they plan the production schedule and the team is doing a remarkable job to achieve the numbers that we have guided to.

John Stauch

And then just to follow-up on your price question. We have three general business models. In our dealer-distributor short-cycle businesses, obviously, it's easier to work with the supply chain and then work with the channel partners to raise price in those areas. They usually get through relatively quickly. Then we have our more OEM related businesses or our larger company programs, which takes time. And then we have got the projects that you quote and you are basically dealing with the cost of inflation until you quote that next set of projects. So that's the other color I bring across those three business models and it all blends to the numbers that Bob shared with you.

Brian Lee

John Stauch

Well, I think we have got some of the IFT productivity that we were expecting and it read out and we feel like that's generally sustained, which was definitely better.

Jeff Hammond

Okay. And then just on, I guess, this view into 2022.

John Stauch

Well, I think every single channel partners we have is spending a disproportionate amount of time trying to work with us to get product to the next job there you are doing, right, on the new build side.

Jeff Hammond

John Stauch

So for us, KBI is really an exciting acquisition for us that closed in the second quarter.

Bryan Blair

That's excellent. And then I think you said 40% total growth for commercial treatment in the quarter. I apologize if I missed it. But did you cite the organic figure?

Bob Fishman

Yes. The growth for the full year in water treatment, we gave -

John Stauch

It was 35% in the slides. I think Bob, right, for Q2 and then there is just a modest contribution from KBI in the quarter.

Bryan Blair

Okay. I appreciate that. And then John, -

Bob Fishman

Yes. the growth that we gave for the second quarter excluded the 40%, excluded the contribution from KBI.

Bryan Blair

John Stauch

Right. Actually, as I said, we are at 2019 levels now. So we took a dip last year and now we are recovering to modestly growing versus 2019. We do believe that starts to accelerate from here. But we need the rest the world to continue to open. Primarily hospitality would be the one area that is not yet as robust driven by global travel primarily. Once that gets going, I think we feel like we are growing off of 2019 levels again.

Bryan Blair

John Stauch

Yes. It's the spaces that we have a higher participation rate in, Nathan, like quickserve restaurants and also you got gas station service.

Nathan Jones

Okay. So your mix is more skewed to stuff that does have a market level back to where it was?

John Stauch

Yes. We benefit from that, yes, right.

Nathan Jones

And then a follow-up on that price cost equation as well.

John Stauch

Don't know yet. I mean, we definitely have learned a lot about inflation.

Nathan Jones

John Stauch

Yes. I mean we look at it as, every new pool that goes in is additive to the 5.3 million in-ground pools that exist today. And as people use their pools more and more, the number one thing they look to is the water chemistry of their pools. And then how do they make it more enjoyable and comfortable as an experience. And those things tend to drive higher degrees of automation and consumer awareness and also then lead you to figure out what else you can do to either self manage or self monitor your pool or control heat and/or the other comfort aspects of your pool. So we look it as, all this is good news to build out the long term demand in the channel.

Ryan Connors

Okay. And then my other one was, just want to get your reaction, there is a lot of the news about this global minimum tax rate and lot of movement on sort of tax rates.

John Stauch

We are in the process of assessing what the impact would be.

Ryan Connors

John Stauch

Great question. I mean we have been stuck and the industry is has been stuck and we have been with it somewhere around just modestly in the double digits of automation.

There is also better technology at great price points that we are participating into to manage and monitor water chemistry. And then to begin to determine what's necessary to balance those water areas. So that's what I am really super excited. We also saw and we shared this openly that as use their pools more, the heater matters. And that was always the nice to haves on the pad on the older builds and I would say most people remodel now they are putting those heaters in, both the spa and for the pool.

So we have seen the trends in lighting earlier. We saw the trends working around some of the variable speed pump penetration. We are now starting to see that extend to the other capabilities around the pool. So I think it's a few points of overall pad penetration for the industry over the next several years. And that encourages us and excites us.

Andy Kaplowitz

And John, I might have missed this is in the prepared remarks. But at your Analyst Day, you had mentioned that you are right in the middle of 12 weeks sprint to come up with ideas to form more of the basis of the transformative plan that you laid out through margin improvement.

John Stauch

Yes. So my official report out is this Thursday with the executive team and I am looking forward to that set of brainstorming actions.

Bob Fishman

Yes. This is Bob. And I have probably been a little less patient than John.

Andy Kaplowitz

John Stauch

Josh, without getting to specific, we are lower than we should be and our customers and channel partners are asking us every single day to pick up the pace and get then more equipment, right.

Josh Pokrzywinski

Got it. That's helpful. And then just touching on the last question that I think got asked on some of the other quantified discretionary stuff. You mentioned heaters. How much were those up relative to rest of the pool business?

John Stauch

Yes. I mentioned it because we saw that really go into the back half of last year in a broader way, if you recall.

Josh Pokrzywinski

Bob Fishman

Roughly speaking, two-thirds material, one-third labor.

Scott Graham

And maybe help us maybe understand a little bit on the labor side.

John Stauch

Yes. I think it's both. I mean when you look at having to add to your labor base, you are confronted with what are the real market dynamics to add.

Scott Graham

Thank you for that. On the productivity, particularly IFT, is that the beginning of some of the reduction in complexity, the $10 million, is there a piece of that in there?

John Stauch

Yes. There is a big piece of that in there.

Scott Graham

Okay. Thank you. Last question is a question you might not be able to answer, but I am just going to shoot anyway. The prices of assets are pretty inflated, speaking of. And we have IFT, which is a business that needs to some fixing to improve the margins there. But it looks like, particularly as of Thursday you are going to have a very clear path to do that. As in acquisitions announced in this space, I would say, in this space in sort of a multi-area just the last couple of days where it affects them about 17 times EBITDA which is your multiple. And I am just assuming that the pool multiple is higher than the IFT multiple embedded within your valuation. Is there any thinking around IFT spinning that off at some point down the line, particularly with asset prices where they are now?

John Stauch

Yes. Scott, I mean the way I look at it is, I think we have a really good IFT business that continues to demonstrate progress towards its goals.

Now I am going to get through the transformation work. And I believe that this business has significant margin expansion in front of us. So I believe the course of action is, that's can create value for Pentair, a large part of our portfolio. And then it is a big important part of our portfolio.

Scott Graham

Thank you. Good morning everybody. So you have talked on this a couple of times before. But water treatment, we are looking at a really cyclical rebound but a bit less as you have impact from product changes and the solution in residential and commercial. Is that correct?

John Stauch

Yes. So just within water treatment to remind you, roughly $100 billion pro forma business.

If you recall, when commercial happened, there was generally a closure of most restaurants and hospitality and offices where people drink water. And that was a huge step back to our business last Q2. That has slowly been recovering as people return to more of the normal of the way it used to be pre-COVID but we are not yet back globally to where we expect it to be.

I think our addition of KBI gives us the ability to have services components on top of products with strategically what we think our customers want and we are very encouraged about the early signs there. So I think we are starting to return and I think we are now in, what I would say, every part of that portfolio growing versus being more residentially led, as it was in last several quarters.

Rob Wertheimer

Bob Fishman

Yes. Balance of the year free cash flow remains strong.

Trish Gorman

Great. And then maybe one more. On IFT, I know you guys have talked about the significant margin expansion opportunities there. But how should we think about inorganic opportunities there?

John Stauch

Yes. So we hinted at Analyst Day. We really right now like the carbon capture and also the sustainable gas parts of that portfolio.

Trish Gorman

John Stauch

John Stauch

Yes, yes and yes. I mean everything that you are hearing, we are experiencing in some type of inconsistent way, right.

Dean Tyler

Great. Thank you for that. And could you guys provide just any updates on some of your new IoT products that have launched recently or planning on launching?

John Stauch

Yes. So we are excited by that.

And then I have to take a plug because I know Deane would be very interested in this, Tyler, is we feel like we are really making some of progress on some smarter filtration technology for pool as well and we are excited as we mentioned at the Analyst Day about the progress on that technology and making pools clearer and more visible and utilizing less chemicals to achieve the same outcomes.

Dean Tyler

John Stauch

Thank you Michelle and thank you for joining us today.

