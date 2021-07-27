Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited (RDY) CEO Erez Israeli on Q1 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) Q1 2021 Earnings Conference Call July 27, 2021 8:00 AM ET

Amit Agarwal - Head, Investor Relations & Director, Finance, FP&A & Investor Relations

Erez Israeli - Chief Executive Officer

Parag Agarwal - Chief Financial Officer

Tushar Manudhane - Motilal Oswal Financial Services

Damayanti Kerai - HSBC Securities and Capital Markets

Prakash Agarwal - Axis Capital

Sriraam Rathi - ICICI Securities

Nithya Balasubramanian - Bernstein

Kunal Dhamesha - Emkay Global

Anubhav Aggarwal - Credit Suisse

Neha Manpuria - JPMorgan

Saion Mukherjee - Nomura

Sameer Baisiwala - Morgan Stanley

Amit Agarwal

Thank you. A very good morning and good evening to all of you and thank you for joining us today for the Dr. Reddy's earnings conference call for the quarter ended June 30 2021. Earlier during the day, we have released our results and the same are also posted on our website. This call is being recorded and the playback and transcript shall be made available on our website soon.

All the discussions and analysis of this call will be based on the IFRS consolidated financial statements. To discuss the business performance and outlook we have the leadership team of Dr. Reddy's comprising: Mr. Erez Israeli, our CEO; Mr. Parag Agarwal, our CFO; and the Investor Relations team.

Please note that today's call is a copyrighted material of Dr. Reddy's and cannot be rebroadcasted or attributed in press or media outlet without the company's expressed written consent. Before I proceed with the call, I would like to remind everyone that the Safe Harbor contained in today's press release also pertains to this conference call.

Now, I hand over the call to Mr. Parag Agarwal. Over to you sir.

Parag Agarwal

Thank you, Amit and greetings to everyone. I hope you and your families are keeping safe and well. I'm pleased to take you through our results for the quarter one of fiscal 2022. It is yet another quarter of double-digit growth in sales. However, profits were impacted due to higher price erosion in US and increase in investments towards brand promotions, R&D, and digitalization. We believe these investments are critical for the sustainable long-term growth of the company.

Let me take you through the key financial highlights for the quarter in a bit more detail. For this section all the amounts are translated into US dollars at a convenience translation rate of INR74.33, which is the rate as of June 30th, 2021.

Consolidated revenue for the quarter stood at INR4,919 crores that is $662 million and grew by 11% on a year-on-year basis and by 4% on a sequential quarter basis. The growth is mainly driven by new product launches including COVID products, higher business volumes, full quarter impact of portfolio acquired from Wockhardt in Q1 FY 2021, and was partly offset with price erosion in some of our products mainly in US and Europe.

Consolidated gross profit margin for this quarter has been 52.2%, a reduction of 380 basis points year-on-year and 150 basis points quarter-on-quarter. Given FY 2021 gross margins were high due to higher export benefit and favorable product mix. The gross margins in current quarter were impacted due to higher price erosion, primarily in US and increase in inventory provisions for a few products.

Gross margin for the global generics and PSAI were at 53.7% and 21.6% respectively for the quarter. The SG&A spend for the quarter is INR1,505 crores that is $202 million, an increase of 18% year-on-year and 5% quarter-on-quarter. The increase was on account of investments in brands in India and in emerging markets, investments in digitalization, and annual increments.

The year-on-year increase is also due to full quarter impact of the incremental expenses after the integration of Wockhardt acquired portfolio. The R&D spend for the quarter is INR453 crores that is $61 million and is at 9.2% of sales. R&D spend increased by 14% year-on-year and 11% quarter-on-quarter and is in line with the increase in development pipeline in our biosimilars and generics business including development of COVID-related molecules.

The EBITDA for the quarter is INR1,019 crores that is $137 million and the EBITDA margin is 20.7%. The EBITDA margin was impacted due to lower gross margin and higher investments in sales and marketing and R&D.

We are confident that EBITDA margin would improve in the coming quarters. Consequently, our profit before tax stood at INR743 crores that is US$100 million, which is a decline of 16% year-on-year and an increase of 21% quarter-on-quarter.

In June 2021, we received the final arbitration award pertaining to Xeglyze product in favor of Hatchtech for US$46.25 million, which led to an incremental charge of US$26.25 million for us, which was adjusted in our IFRS financial statements for Q4 and for the full year for FY 2021 filed in Form 20-F as a subsequent adjusting event.

Effective tax rate for the quarter has been at 23.1%. We expect our normal ETR to be in the range of 25% to 26%. Profit after tax for the quarter stood at INR571 crores that is US$77 million. Reported EPS for the quarter is INR34.34.

Operating working capital increased by INR1,189 crores which is US$160 million, against that on March 31, 2021 mainly driven by increase in inventory and receivables. Increase in receivables was primarily on account of a planned discontinuance of receivable discounting program in the US.

Our capital investment during the quarter stood at INR320 crores which is US$43 million. The free cash flow generated during this quarter was a net outflow of INR683 crores, which is US$92 million mainly due to increase in operating working capital. Consequently, we now have a net surplus cash of INR45 crores that is US$6 million as on June 30, 2021.

Foreign currency cash flow hedges in the form of derivatives for the US dollar are approximately US$555 million largely hedged around the range of INR74.7 to INR77.9 to the dollar, RUB7,725 million at the rate of INR0.9921 to the ruble, AUD7 million at the rate of INR58.06 to Australian dollar and South African rand 110 million at the rate of INR4.96 to South African rand maturing in the next 12 months.

With this I now request Erez to take through the key business highlights.

Erez Israeli

Good morning and good evening to everyone. I hope you and your loved ones are keeping safe and healthy in these testing times.

While many of our key markets and businesses including India were severely hit by the second wave of COVID during this quarter. I'm pleased that we have continued to deliver our purpose of good health, cannot wait by ensuring the continuity of our operations and serving our patients with the relentless efforts of our employees and business partners.

We continue to make good old base on our strategy execution by enhancing our development pipelines of both small molecules and biosimilars, continuing with our new products launch momentum, gaining market share in key products, making inroad into new sets of markets in Europe, driving productivity and accelerating our innovation agenda.

Today, we have successfully managed to expand our business model beyond the field innovation through digital innovation and through demonstration that is the launch of SVAAS an app-based integrated OPD service delivery platform in India. This will provide simple and high-quality healthcare by addressing patient needs for doctors, pharmacies and laboratories and insurance all under one roof.

This is an unusual quarter for us as we face price erosion pressure in the US as well as decline in API sales, while the growth in both is expecting in the next coming quarters supported by scale-up in the recent launches, continued new product launch momentum and a gain of market share.

Now let me take you towards the key business highlights of our business. Please note that all the reference to the numbers in this section are in respective local currencies. Our North America Generics business recorded sales of $235 million for the quarter with a year-over-year growth of 2% and a sequential quarter decline of 1%.

We launch four products in the US, including our Icosapent Ethyl capsules, Ertapenem Injections, Sapropterin 100 milligrams sachets and Albendazole tablets and relaunch of Famotidine tablets.

We also launched two products in Canada in this period. This quarter witnessed normalized and progressive tender for retail Rx and OTC business due to low COVID infection rates in the US. This end market share gain in our existing products and contribution from new products, which was offset by relatively high price erosion due to an increased intensity of competition in sales and base products and continued impact of lower number of elective procedures for health system business.

Our Europe business recorded sales of €45 million with a year-over-year growth of 6% driven largely by new product launches. The sales were flat on a sequential quarter basis. During the quarter, we launched four new products in Germany and two products in the UK. We have expanded our presence to four new countries in Europe namely Netherlands, Portugal, Slovakia and Czech Republic with the launches of azacitidine for injection in this market. We believe that Europe will continue to be a good cost driver for us in the next few years with the dual strategy of portfolio and market expansion.

Our emerging markets business recorded sales of INR903 crores with the year-on-year growth of 14% and sequential quarter a growth of 3%. Within the emerging market, the Russia business grew by 14% on a year-over-year basis and declined by 13% on a quarter-to-quarter basis in constant currency. Our business in many other focused markets like Brazil and China performed well. During the quarter, we launched 13 new products across market.

Our India business reported sales of INR 1,060 crores with a strong year-over-year growth of 69% and sequential growth of 26%. This strong growth was supported by both COVID portfolio as well as good performance of the base business. Year-to-year growth was also positively benefited to low base effect of Q1 and last fiscal.

During the quarter we launched six new products in the Indian markets including Sputnik-V vaccine. COVID treatment drug of 2DG and nutrition product, Curhealth, as per -- in the report of June 2021. We have growth by 19.1% on MAT basis faster than the market was 14.5%.

On Sputnik-V, the commercial scale up is in progress. We are working with RDIF for ramping up supplies. We are also working closely with six CMOs in India for manufacturing readiness. We have been able to create a robust go-to-market infrastructure to supply the product in similar manner with patients and health system across 80 cities and towns and across India. We are also working on a single dose of Sputnik Light, a further recommendation from SEC. We would leverage Russia Phase 3 trial for approval in India.

Our PSAI business recorded sales of $102 million with a year-over-year decline of 10% and sequential quarter decline of 6%. This was largely due to higher sales base for business during same quarter in last year owing to stocking activity by our customers as a response to mitigate the COVID-related potential disruptions. Considering the nature of this business, we expect some fluctuations in quarter-on-quarter sales due to lumping in order.

On the R&D front, we continue to strengthen our pipeline of products with additional settled biosimilar introducing improve our development pipeline and why we continue to make progress in the Phase 3 clinical trials of Sputnik-V vaccine. We have also strengthened in our small molecule cycle for all of our markets and improving our execution with this proportion and focused approach for value assertive assets.

During the quarter, we filed 30 drug master files globally, including two files made in the US. We have also filed 70 formulation products across global markets including ANDAs, two NDAs in United States. As of June 30, 2021, we have 93 cumulative filing pending for approval with the USFDA which includes 90 ANDAs and three type of 505(b)(2) NDAs. In our proprietary product business, we continue to progress well with the pivotal registration trial for E7777 for CTCL indication. During the quarter we out-licensed the development commercialization rights of DFD-29 program that is minocycline modified release capsules 40 milligram.

Additionally, efforts are underway to globally monetize key approved on market and all market assets. While we are cautious of continuing uncertain business environment by owning to the global pandemic and increase in competitive intensity sales design. We remain committed to our strategy and believe that there are several levers ahead of us deliver healthy and profit on a sustainable basis over the coming quarters and in the future.

With this I would like to open the floor for questions and answers.

Question-and-Answer Session

[Operator Instructions] The first question is from the line of Sonam Parikh [ph] from Choice Institutional Broking. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Hello. Am I audible?

Erez Israeli

Yes.

Yes madam. Go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. So just wanted to know on the outlook of the North America business with this intense price erosion price competition. So how do you look at it? And second, I wanted to know like going forward what would be the drivers for EBITDA margin?

Erez Israeli

Yes. So this third quarter was a bit unusual for us as what we call the -- we got the downside of the US as some products. We faced a price erosion primarily defending our share. While the big launches are coming up times later for example icosapent which is a very important launch which we launched him in the last few days of the quarter. And naturally our products like that we will see realizations of this potential in the quarters to come as well as other products.

So I think first of all timing-wise it was a bit unusual for us. And so, we are expecting the North America to grow this year and as well as to come to the famous numbers that we were saying so we are very still committed to our 2525 EBITDA, obviously, as always also in the quarters to come. And in this respect it's a bit different.

So the -- on the EBITDA specifically, this quarter, it was a combination of the US as well as less API that normally when you have less APIs impacting EBITDA. And this is also fluctuating from quarter-to-quarter because of the order book as well as COVID and other activities like that, I'm not concerned on that on a long-term basis.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And can you just throw some color on the North America side on the price erosion. How do you see it?

Erez Israeli

It's something very similar to what used to be in the years ago, when you're launching a product especially products that we launched recently means that in the last 12 months then a competitor is coming and you need to defend your share and it lead to price erosion. So, it's not unusual situation. And naturally this will continue to be also in the future. So, I don't -- I cannot say something that is unusual for us in North America. It's a normal business model in this country.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thank you. I will get back in the queue.

Thanks. The next question is from the line of Tushar Manudhane from Motilal Oswal Financial Services. Please go ahead.

Tushar Manudhane

Thanks for the opportunity. Sir just on the aspects related to supplement issued by the US. I just would like to understand in terms of the number of healthcare professionals involved as per the complaint by the anonymous person?

Erez Israeli

So first of all, it's not a new thing. We reported on it in November of last year. And as we are traded in the US, we need to submit this information and to the relevant agencies and that's what we did and this is a start process. It is still under investigation, like it's done a dose investigation normally takes their time. So, I don't issue an immediate action in this respect. Once the investigation will come, we will share it with the authorities and address the relevant processes.

Tushar Manudhane

Okay. And secondly just on the PSAI gross margin, while the sales would have been impacted because of the inventory buildup for the previous quarters, but how to look at the gross margin for this business going forward?

Erez Israeli

So the gross dancing in API, because of the nature of it a relatively high level of fixed cost, when you have less sales normally, you see it also in the margins themselves. So, once the sales will go up also the margins will go up. I don't see any specific issue. We did have some price decrease in some molecules. So on those molecules we will see less profitability, but on the other hand we are going to launch others. So overall, I believe very much in this business, while it will continue to fluctuate, we will have good quarter less good quarter, it is relevant to very much depends on the procurement patterns of the customers.

Tushar Manudhane

Thank you for taking my questions. Thank you.

Thank you. The next question is from the line of Damayanti Kerai from HSBC Securities and Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Damayanti Kerai

Yes. Hi. I hope I'm audible.

Yes, Ma'am.

Damayanti Kerai

Okay. Thank you for the opportunity. Sir, my question is on Russia and CIS business. So if I understand correctly fourth quarter is the lowest seasonal quarter for us. But despite that we continue -- we saw, I'll say notable sequential decline in both Russia and CIS. So can you talk a little bit more there? Like, what are the regions due to which we are facing sales decline? And is it something specific to Dr. Reddy's, or it's something market-wide phenomenon which is impacting in Russia and CIS?

Erez Israeli

We are growing in this area, we will give you specifically in Russia we -- there is a timing of the tenders and the bids on biosimilars. So those normally are coming in specific quarters and according to the buying patterns of the government in Russia. So that's why for example, if we have most of those sales of these kind of products in certain quarters we will see a sequential decline. But this is more of a timely, a timing issue of the tenders of these products, while actually we are growing on both the retail, as well as the government business meaning in the whole business.

Damayanti Kerai

Okay. So, how should we expect growth for this part of the business in a normalized way?

Erez Israeli

Should see growth in -- like it -- happened last year. In general, the emerging markets will continue to grow in the normal not necessarily every quarter, but we'll have trends also in the future.

Damayanti Kerai

Okay. That's helpful. And my second question is on Sputnik rollout in India. So, depending on the clarification which you might have got from CMOs, by end of FY 2022 like how many doses you are confident about distributing in India? Or -- the rollout of COVID vaccines in the next say 12 months to 15 months?

Erez Israeli

We will have somewhere between September and October, November we will see the products coming out of India. We see it for Sputnik speed and we hope also that we will be able to [Audio Gap] and if we but we would have sufficient quantities for the Indian market in that respect. Of course, this also depends on the -- what will happen in India's terms of vaccinations by other et cetera. But we should have a sufficient line once this will be [Audio Gap].

Damayanti Kerai

Okay, sir. Okay. Thank you for your answers. I’ll get back in the queue.

Thank you. The next question is from the line of Prakash from Axis Capital. Please go ahead.

Prakash Agarwal

Yes. Hi, good evening, and thanks for the opportunity. Sir, I mean, you mentioned about PSAI. I mean the voice was not clear, but trying to understand we had stabilized this business and seen a 30% plus gross margins for at least last year. And then again, we saw this volatility coming for this quarter. So how do you see -- I mean I understand you mentioned about why this quarter was affected a decrease in sales volume and pricing. But do you think it's a one-off? And how do you see the rest of the year and year after given that there's a heavy investment in the DMF and you spoke about last quarter on the CRO that you are starting origin. So what is the update there? And what is the outlook sir?

Erez Israeli

Yes. So the outlook is positive. We believe in this business it's going to grow. There is indeed in the last few quarters fluctuations, there were quarters in which people took more and people that -- in the quarters that people took less, in the last two quarters they are taking less. I agree with that. The -- overall the product especially -- the future portfolio looks very promising. The -- specifically I think what happens to us in this quarter is that some key products. We missed a certain let's say pattern order because of sequence and part of it was pricing as well. So I see that more of a short-term issue rather than long-term. On the scale-up of the CDMO and stuff, we are very much on track and I'm very much belief in this business. Right now, it's relatively small growing, but small in terms of impact on the entire company. So most of the activities of the API are rather so many, let's say generic API activity and impacted by the patterns of those procurements. Prakash, are you there? Is it okay?

Prakash Agarwal

Hello? Yes, sorry. I was on mute. I asked that -- do you think this is a onetime blip and you back to normalcy from Q2 onwards. Or you will take time to come to normalcy?

Erez Israeli

I don't think it's a onetime per se as some of these projects that the price went down, it will naturally continue. But if you -- but as said, this we are going to see a growth in the API for sure for the year, but it will may fluctuate also during FY 2022 from quarter-to-quarter. So I cannot say that it's a onetime, but the direction is positive. It is going to go.

Prakash Agarwal

Okay. Great. And second question, sir, on the EBITDA bridge. So last year we were at healthy EBITDA margin of 24%, 25%. And we started this quarter with the soft US business, soft PSAI business which resulted in dropping gross margins and EBITDA margins. So how do you think by when would you be able to come back to your 24%, 25% mark? I mean would it take a couple of quarters? Or it will take next year too?

Erez Israeli

No, no, it will come fast. And we -- as you know we cannot give guidance, but let's say from next quarter you are supposed to see something similar to what you used to see from Dr. Reddy's as before.

Prakash Agarwal

Yes. Yes. I'm not looking for guidance. I just wanted the drivers it will lead to that. So one is clearly the VASCEPA launch which will help. What are the other big drivers?

Erez Israeli

Yes. More than fair. The drivers will be first realization of the full value of the products that will be launched in the US. This is missing in this quarter. The second is that a scale-up of some of our API activities. Third, you are going to see more growth and more impact of some of our -- if you wish more top line in the company as the realizations of higher growth in general in the end, and as well as in India.

And last but not least, we are -- this was a quarter in which we have some -- it was not significant, but some items that were impacted whether it's COVID-related, it was a quarter in which two months out of the three. We have -- we were under what we do in India and has to deal with the logistics of it, as well as certain co-pay.

So all of these are supposed to help and I am very confident that you'll see the margins that we have discussed. And my key KPIs that I'm always pressing in the meeting for long term, the 2525 is still valid for Dr. Reddy's.

Prakash Agarwal

Okay. Great and thanks.

Thank you. The next question is from the line of Sriraam Rathi from ICICI Securities. Please, go ahead.

Sriraam Rathi

Yes. Thanks for the opportunity. Sir, firstly on -- I mean, supplement issued by the SEC. So, I mean, just wanted to understand what this company stand on that in terms of what you are thinking? And secondly, I mean, what could be the worst outcome of that in terms of I mean what kind of impact it can have if something goes negatively against us?

Erez Israeli

Can you repeat the question? The line is not clear, Sriraam. Sorry about this.

Sriraam Rathi

I'll just repeat. So my question is regarding the supplement issued by SEC. So what is company stand on that in terms of what are our thoughts and at the same time, I mean, what could be the worst outcome if something negative happens in terms of outcome?

Erez Israeli

So, normally, when you have a complaint in the market, you need to submit this information as per the guidance to the agency in the U.S. as we have traded in the U.S. and this is what we did this time as well.

The processes that we are going through our investigations, our self-investigations by a kind of outside the consult firm that is investigating and give the outcome of this investigation. We are submitting it. And then we are discussing it with the relevant authorities.

The potential outcome can be nothing or can be certain things that the company needs to do. At this stage, I think, it's too early to assess. I don't envision any immediate action or any immediate activity that we need to do. The process is going to take probably for the -- for same time, maybe a year, maybe more, I don't know.

Sriraam Rathi

Okay. Okay. Got it. Got it. And secondly, one question on the gross margins. So I think in the initial comment it was mentioned that there was some inventory adjustment also. Is it possible to share how much that impact could have been?

Parag Agarwal

Inventory hit, Sriraam, I don't think we can share the numbers, but there is some inventory provision that typically happens every quarter. This quarter we saw a little higher because of certain quality issues and slow-moving inventory, which is normal in our industry, we do expect it to normalize in the next couple of quarters.

Sriraam Rathi

Okay, okay. So generally like we used to be in the range of 53% to 55% gross margin, so that is a fair number to look at for the future quarters also, on an average?

Parag Agarwal

I would not like to give any number. As you know very well, if you look at our data for the last several quarters, our gross margin fluctuates quite a bit. It is clear that in this quarter our gross margin has been at the lower end of that range. And as you know, that's primarily because of the price erosion that we saw in North America and also because of a slightly higher inventory provision.

Going forward, there are a number of levers that should improve the gross margin. Like it is said, the full impact of some of the recent launches in North America would push it up. As we grow sales, which we have been growing for a while in the branded market, that will give us better leverage.

Also, as the PSAI business improves, that will impact gross margin positively. At the same time, there is a lever that will bring it down slightly, which is the increase in the commodity and solvent prices. So, overall, we expect that the levers which are going to put an upside pressure to gross margin are more compared to where we are today. But I don't think I can give a range on gross margin.

Sriraam Rathi

Okay.

Erez Israeli

It's fair to say that we will stay in the neighborhood of where we are. If you recall in the previous meetings, if there will be a great business that will come, for example, hypothetical, but if a $1 billion business will come at 49% and a great EBITDA, we will not say no, because of the margin. So, what should guide us is naturally the EBITDA. And -- but in terms of expectations, yes, I think it's fair to say that we are working to improve it.

Sriraam Rathi

Okay. Sure. Got it, got it. That is from my side. Thank you.

Thank you. The next question is from the line of Nithya Balasubramanian from Bernstein. Please go ahead.

Nithya Balasubramanian

Yes. Thank you. So a question on Sputnik V. So, one of the challenges that we have been reading about recently is the scale-up in the second -- the challenges with the scale up in the second vector. And we understand that far fewer doses of the second dose, has been imported as well. Is this likely to remain a challenge? Or do you have visibility on when this is likely to improve so that you are able to vaccinate more people?

Erez Israeli

First, this is correct. The main challenge is the supply of the second formula, what we call the formula size. And as well as the locations that comes from Russia as they have their own wave of pandemic and they have their allocation considerations. In our discussions with them, it's supposed -- we are supposed to get it in August. I cannot confirm it, because there were delays in the past and they might continue in the future. I hope that the real solutions will come when there will be a ramp-up out of India as well as the potential approvals of Sputnik Light. This is the two mitigations that we can have in a case that the challenges of the formula we will continue.

Nithya Balasubramanian

Got it. So, for Sputnik Light is there any requirement from the DCGI for you to conduct any sort of study in India?

Erez Israeli

They will accept the trials, the results that will come out of Russia. And maybe once they will review these data, they may ask for more. But at this stage, we are planning to submit the data that will come out of Russia.

Nithya Balasubramanian

Okay. Got it. One last one, on your -- you mentioned that your SG&A spend in India is now higher because you're pushing some marketing activities, some digital solutions, et cetera. So, is this level now likely to stay? Is this a new normal?

Erez Israeli

In India and emerging markets, yes, but it's also supported well the sales and the profit. So this is a very healthy business. It is growing and it's paying for its investment plus with rate return on investment and exact EBITDA. So this is likely to grow. And more than that, this is the main mitigation on those businesses that are not giving us that level of more accurate like the US business. So this is absolutely within the strategy and we’ll continue.

Nithya Balasubramanian

Got it. If I might squeeze one last one in. So, if you look at Amarin's commentary on their product Vascepa. They've been talking about how the product has been able to retain market shares, because the out-of-pocket expenses for the patient, is actually lower with the brand compared to the generic. Do you see this as a challenge for Dr. Reddy to gain market share in the market?

Erez Israeli

I cannot comment on those. On this stuff, I can tell you that so far we did not see challenge to that much.

Nithya Balasubramanian

Okay. Thank you so much.

Thank you. The next question is from the line of Kunal Dhamesha from Emkay Global. Please go ahead.

Kunal Dhamesha

Hi. Thank you for taking my question. So first question on the US business, if you can provide what proportion of our US business in this quarter was from the new product launches? And what would be are, let's say, target going forward on an annual basis, where we are targeting x proportion of the revenue that should come from the new product launches. That's my first question.

Erez Israeli

Yes. So, first of all, we are not targeting a proportion. We are trying to explore the potential of a pipeline and some products will be very big then they will add the proportions for them in this year, it will be more impacted by new products than others. So, some of the products that we are launching are bigger than, let's say, what we had last year. And there will be years that it will be less. So we are not targeting specifically, presented as such.

The way we are looking at this business that we look at this business, whether it was the right choice for the shareholders in terms of return on investment, in terms of risk management, et cetera. And what we are doing with the US portfolio is actually I mentioned in many discussions before is primarily to leverage it across market to launch it in other countries with another remerging markets et cetera and reach the economies of scale.

So to make the -- sorry to address directly your answer, this year the proportion will be higher than other years but it's not necessarily going to be year after, et cetera. It very much depends on the composition of the new products, the markets that we'll gain and the potential.

Kunal Dhamesha

Sure. Thank you. And the second question is what's the rationale behind discontinuation of the receivables factoring?

Parag Agarwal

Yes. I can explain that. We had -- basically the rationale is the narrowing of the interest differentials between US and India. As you know, the interest base used to be much higher in India. And therefore, discounting of receivables in the US and being able to take advantage of the arbitrage was a lever that we were using. With the narrowing of the interest rate differential that arbitrage was no longer making sense and therefore, we have decided to reverse that.

Kunal Dhamesha

Okay. Sure. Thank you.

The next question is from the line of Anubhav Aggarwal from Credit Suisse. Please go ahead.

Anubhav Aggarwal

Hi, guys. Good evening. Just one question from my side. I just want to understand the SG&A little better. So sequentially from March quarter until now, we have seen almost an increase of INR 100 crores as the SG&A expense. So you guys mentioned three reasons. The personnel costs, you guys report. So I can see only out of INR 100 crores 25% to 30% came from personnel cost increase.

Of the other two factors I just wanted to check in a quarter which was driven by COVID impact, which are so strong starting from April, May, et cetera. I am not able to understand even in some of P-S market ratio, the impact of COVID was very much there. So -- in this quarter, when you talk about higher marketing activities resulting in higher SG&A. Can you just take me through this balance 70% of the incremental where exactly it came from?

Parag Agarwal

Sure. So first of all, in this quarter while we had COVID impact, it was in India not a lockdown as severe as the last lot done. And we did have a combination from May and June in particular, a combination of physical costs as well as digital cost. That's one.

The second is that we are investing behind a number of new brands, for example, Celevida in nutrition space, we have launched in June a brand called Good Health, [ph] which is -- which builds immunity and we have got very encouraging response from the consumers initially. So we are investing behind our OTC business.

We are also expanding into rural areas, where we have seen strong growth. So there are a number of growth drivers, which require investment and we are not shying away from investing in India and Russia. And this is borne out by the growth profile of these businesses.

If you see -- in this quarter, India has grown at a very strong rate even if you discount for the low base in India, even sequentially, we have reported 26% growth. And similarly in emerging markets. So this is -- this investment we firmly believe is good cholesterol and we will continue to invest in good cholesterol.

Anubhav Aggarwal

Okay. Okay, that's helpful. And second question was on the Russian vaccine store. Effectively the supplies will only ramp up for us in December onwards, et cetera. So for the export market, have you progressed further with our contract with RDIF. Any progress over there which has happened?

Erez Israeli

So we got rights also for the other markets, at this stage any quantity will come will come to India. And right now this is our priority. And I hope, I do that we will get also in August, but we cannot of course, we do not have the confirmation for that as of yet.

And everything that is related to export will be after we will satisfy the middle of India. So yes absolutely the intent is that if this will ramp-up, it will be also first-off. But at this stage, the agreements and the activities that we have are compacting.

Anubhav Agarwal

Okay. Thank you.

Thank you. The next question is from the line of Neha Manpuria from JPMorgan. Please go ahead.

Neha Manpuria

Yes. Thanks for taking my question. My first question is on the India business. You just talked about investing in nutrition OTC, coming into rural areas digital. If you could just give some color on, when we would start seeing the benefit of this?

And a related question on that, how much, do you think we will have to spend to scale up these businesses, particularly something like OTC and nutrition businesses?

Erez Israeli

So, first, India is already financing its growth. So we are growing profit in India. I know that, we are checking the SG&A line. But in terms of profit, India is financing its growth as well as the emerging markets.

The specific investment in the brand, when it's a new brand you normally see it profitable in the second year. This is the experience in India. And this is going to be also the case in the new launches that we have.

The activities that are related to more geographic spread as well as services we of course will see the benefit immediately, as it is as we are taking current products and expanding into other areas.

So that part of the investment is actually paying off nicely. And the -- I see as well as the EBITDA in India is above our average even the average we say, I mentioning in our previous discussions.

Parag Agarwal

And I would also add that, in many of these brands, the investment is in digital marketing which compared to the earlier mass media model is much more efficient and effective and that leads to a much earlier breakeven. Like it is said, typically you would have it will start paying back from second year itself for new brands.

Neha Manpuria

And in terms of new launches, do we -- I just wanted to understand, how many brands that we have -- do we have in the pipeline of nutrition like, you mentioned new brands would require new investments. So in that context, what is the planned launch pipeline that we have for these two segments?

Erez Israeli

So, the bigger brands are actually brands that we already launched.

Neha Manpuria

Okay.

Erez Israeli

And there is an opportunity to scale them up and to create economies of scale. There are certain areas like. Parag said, like in OTC like, in which we are launching new brands in order to enhance our presence in that area.

So prevention, wellness, OTC is another part of the -- of our strategy as well as our traditional TAs. And now we are -- we moved also in that respect to the digital therapy. So more and more we will expand our footprint in India in that respect.

And some of it will be new. And some of it will be leverage of things that we did in the past. Overall, the profit of India will go up from year to year. So it's even -- and it will pay for those investments that will take them, two years to materialize.

Neha Manpuria

Understood. And second, on the API supply for our generic Vascepa launch. I just wanted to get a sense on, when do you think we will get to our fair market share for the product? And do -- is API anymore or concern in terms of our ability to ramp up this product, the supplies from partners?

Erez Israeli

At this stage, I don't see concerned with this.

Neha Manpuria

Okay. And when do we think we can get to a fair market share, in your assessment?

Erez Israeli

I don't know what is fair, fair incremental option. I think that the probably in Q2 you should see different results that in the contribution of this product, as we launched the product in the last few days of the quarter and actually Q2, for example, we will be looking for third quarter.

Neha Manpuria

Understood. Thank you so much.

Thank you. The next question is from the line of Saion Mukherjee from Nomura. Please go ahead.

Saion Mukherjee

As on the US market, is it possible to quantify the extent of price erosion that you've seen in the base business is in single digit, double digit, sequentially how that has happened? And what's the concentration that we have in the US today in terms of the top two products, three products if you can throw some light? And also some color I think you mentioned about OTC picking up. So if you can give some color on volumes so I understand price is lower. But how has volume shaped up? Have you been able to defend volumes for all our products or there has been a loss of market share as well?

Erez Israeli

Yes. In terms of -- let's start with market share. First of all we are growing market share. So we are growing in general. And our top product is about 35% if I remember correctly in the United States and out of the -- of that. So it's a kind of -- this is the correct story [ph] is about 35%. In terms of value of price erosion, we are not sharing numbers in this kind of meetings. For these products we need to defend. Normally it's double digits for these two products. But the overall impact on the basis contract rate depends on the, of course, on the value of these projects and how deep it was.

In this quarter, the main thing that happened to us and that's what I said in the beginning is that we got what we call the stream but not the honey. We did not -- we got the impact of the price erosion, but we did not get the impact in the market share stuff as most of the levers for us to grow will come primarily from starting in Q2. That's why I believe that quarter -- Q2 will resemble better let's say our activities in the United States and moving forward as well.

Saion Mukherjee

Okay. Just -- I mean this number you said top five is 30%. Is that right? Can you just confirm that please?

Erez Israeli

Yes. Around this number give or take.

Saion Mukherjee

Okay. And secondly if I can ask about Sputnik V you mentioned, I mean given that the vaccination pays in India has picked up and we have a contract for 250 million dosage. Do you think -- and given the pricing environment, do you think financial -- from a financial perspective it's a meaningful opportunity?

Erez Israeli

It can be meaningful. And if all the things will be rapid. And the reason that I think it can, not because I doubt the opportunity of Sputnik V. It's more the way it will pay out in terms of supply out of Russia, ramp-up vaccination programs. India. There are many, many the COVID waves that hopefully for India were not coming underway to again and wish it's for India as a country. So there are many, many factors in that respect. Plus we need to remember that the antibodies eventually for even for the people that do mean eventually are going down. And we do see the impact in countries that got vaccinations six months ago.

Now there is a pickup of cases again. Even in certain areas. And so what we are doing is we are trying to move on multiple dimensions to address scenarios. So, for example, we are working on announcements with Sputnik. We are working on Sputnik V. We are working on other product cases, in our portfolio there is multiple -- we have other products. We are working to qualify the Indian operations in the case that we can use them in India. We are working on them in a case that we can do exports in the place that will be. So I don't know exactly how the future will fall, but we are arranging for us enough, let's say we are kind of ramping up our infrastructure registrations of product et cetera to allow us to address it, when there is a need for it. That's the way we work. So it can be important, significant opportunity, but it can be also less than that. This is a kind of unpredictable situation. And especially, when it's related to supply and expense.

Saion Mukherjee

Okay. And finally if I can ask on R&D as you mentioned, about biosimilars. I just wanted to check like is there a very steep increase in R&D spend on biosimilars? And how should we think about, are there any products, which are going into a major clinical trial over the next 12 months? Should we expect this to move higher, if you can guide on R&D spend? How should we think about it particularly with respect to biosimilar. And your thought in general because there has been limited success in the space. So, I mean, what are your thoughts on increasing spend on this high-risk area?

Erez Israeli

So we are increasing spread. I cannot call it steep, I can call it an increase of spend. And we are starting trials and it is part of our increase in R&D this year of biosimilars. I think, overall in prices for this year will be four products including Rituximab. Really we are financing it by increasing of sales of biosimilars especially, in emerging markets and the main market for it is Asia.

And the main difference is that this time the other products will be aimed for customers [ph] unlike the products that we came behind. And there is I believe a significant opportunities in that especially, in our markets. So I continue to, with the strategy of leveraging those countries in this area and which as part of our hospital strategy those products are normally hospital product.

And there will be sold on this infrastructure stand-alone as well as finding partners for markets like the United States as long as the United States is having its foreign business model. So I do believe in this opportunity, it's absolutely an investment in this stage continue to be an investment in the stage, but limited in Asia.

Saion Mukherjee

Okay. Thank you.

Thank you. The next question is from the line of Sameer Baisiwala from Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Sameer Baisiwala

Thank you very much. And good evening, everyone. So my first question is on the digital health tech efforts that we are putting in, and the app that you announced having launched today. So just thinking about it, what is Dr. Reddy's competitive advantage in getting into this venture you're right to win versus a few others who have launched their HealthTech app like hospital chain or online companies pharmacy et cetera. So just your thoughts on what's your end game over here?

Erez Israeli

Sure. Thank you for that. I see that as a very important development in, first is not an app. It is a service that -- OTC service that we are giving to people. So -- and people that in this case it's a collaboration, we will get under an insured service their needs under one roof. And meaning that our -- we are going to provide them, the just care that they deserve, in much better service and much cheaper than they used to -- to get to buy the current alternatives that they have.

The beauty of that is an end-to-end platform, in which comprise the physicians, the insurer, the pharmacies, the delivery, the information and everything under one roof. And I think, it's -- if you wish it's outpatients like I used to get when I lived in America. And it's something that doesn't exist in that manner in India, and we are very happy to be -- to do that. So it's not a normal app. It is absolutely a service an outpatient service like exist in other countries we are not so much in India.

Sameer Baisiwala

Fair enough, and thanks for this. But I'm just wondering, what synergy does it have with the -- with your traditional core business? And what's your end game? I mean, would you keep it develop it or just your thoughts on this?

Erez Israeli

We absolutely will continue to develop it. We just launched it. But the way, I see the things are evolved in India. It will not be about necessarily going -- building on those generics, but companies we will have to go into a different ownership of the stakeholders and this is what we are aiming to do here as well.

Parag Agarwal

So our aim is to create an ecosystem. And I think those companies that have are the first movers in creating an ecosystem, making all the players in the health care will definitely have a competitive advantage.

Sameer Baisiwala

Okay. Excellent, sir. The second question is just on Vascepa. I know you've answered. I'm looking at four-week data that is available now in IQVIA and your market share is under 3% for a drug which say is a second player that's 90% still branded. So why is the market share ramp-up so slower here? And how should it pan out?

Erez Israeli

Normally, when you launch, people are taking the relevant stock and then we are trying to do it. So, our sales is not in accordance to the acute brand.

Sameer Baisiwala

Sorry sir, I missed it. Speak of bit louder.

Erez Israeli

What I'm saying, our sales are not working according to the ramp-up of a cube.

Sameer Baisiwala

Oh I see. Okay. Got it. And sir just a clarification for Sputnik V. When did you say your supplies would be picking up a lot more from the Indian manufacturer, was it September, October or December, if you can just clarify on that.

Erez Israeli

In September to November because, we have six of them and each one of them has a different date. Some can be as early as August, but it will be close to let’s say September to November. And we hope to get something from Russia, but it was delayed before, so it may be delayed again. But we are still in discussions and it's still very much in the process.

Sameer Baisiwala

Okay. Sir, just final if I may on Sputnik V. And by the time we come to this time period, a lot of India would have got at least one dose, which means they will take the second dose also of that vaccine. So, will there be enough market left in that sense if you back out the interior India, if you back out the anti-vaxers et cetera. So, the moment you get beyond September, October, then just the commercial rationale come down significantly.

Erez Israeli

It does in the places that was vaccinated first time, I agree with that. It looks like, there's still many places especially in the smaller cities and areas that did not have the same opportunity. Are we still there? And so in that respect, the opportunity is still there. And we need to take into account that is those antibodies longevity is also a question mark. So for example, the people that brought vaccine in the months of February, March, will may have to get something again after a certain period of time.

And when we are ramping up especially, as we're discussing also Sputnik like et cetera, we are aiming also for the second wave of vaccination as well. So, whether it was going to be within six months, nine months, one year or whatever period of time. So yes, we may expect this delay that happens to Russia May costed us a potential market share in the month of July with that. But I still believe that it's a very viable opportunity. And it's also very much needed in that respect. Let's say that, if we could have the supply today, I don't see any challenge to sell it today.

Sameer Baisiwala

Okay. Got it, sir. Thank you and good luck.

Erez Israeli

Thank you, so much.

Thank you, very much. We'll have to take that as the last question. I would now like to hand the conference back to Mr. Amit Agarwal for closing comments.

Amit Agarwal

Thank you all for joining us today for the earnings call. In case of any further queries, please reach out to the Investor Relations team. Thank you.

Erez Israeli

Thank you and stay safe.

