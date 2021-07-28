slovegrove/iStock via Getty Images

Alongside its recent FQ2 '21 results, Boliden (OTCPK:BDNNY) has finally approved the Odda 4.0 project, a brownfield expansion of the existing Norwegian zinc smelter, significantly increasing throughput capacity to c. 350ktpa. While the development is positive, the increased capex is concerning, with the approved budget now at c. SEK7 billion (well above both initial estimates of c. SEK4-5 billion and the updated SEK 5-6 billion guidance from earlier this year). And even with the enhanced "green" credentials, I would note that the Odda project economics are not compelling and could suffer if capex rises further. As such, I see materially reduced FCF generation and dividends in the upcoming years and would be cautious about buying this for the current c. 4% yield.

Production Challenges Remain Top of Mind

Unsurprisingly, production challenges at its mines continue with COVID-19-related issues impacting operations at Aitik, while availability and conveyor belt issues plague the primary crusher at Kevitsa mine and lower grades at the Tara mine, respectively. As a result, Aitik continues to run below capacity, with management only on track to get to the full 45mtpa run-rate by end-2021. But with grades set to decline at Aitik and Garpenberg into fiscal 2022, the lower grades could offset any benefits from the increased capacity. For now, the main driver for continued Y/Y earnings growth remains the favorable metal price movements, which has more than offset FX headwinds.

Source: Boliden FQ2 '21 Earnings Presentation Slides

Also disappointing is the disclosure on the recent earnings call that a major concrete supplier for its Swedish underground mines had been denied an environmental permit from FQ4 '21. While the company is working on contingencies, a complete reversal seems unlikely, and as things stand, I see a considerable impact to operations at the Boliden Area and Garpenberg mines. Progress on the company's ongoing talks with Swedish government authorities will be key in this regard, as will further granularity into the contingency plan for its concrete supply.

Smelting Margins Under Pressure Amid Weaker Economics

Another key disappointment for the quarter was the smelting EBIT performance, as weaker treatment charges along with below-par refined metals production weighed on profitability. Specifically, zinc and copper TCs ("treatment charges") are still trading at depressed levels on the back of tightness in the concentrate market. Even with spot copper TCs picking up in recent days, they are still trading well below the global benchmark rates agreed to at the beginning of 2021. Considering smelting EBITDA contributes c. 40% of fiscal 2020 group-level EBITDA, progress here will be key to the future earnings growth trajectory.

Source: Boliden FQ2 '21 Earnings Presentation Slides

Progress toward self-sufficiency will be critical over the longer term, but for now, Boliden remains exposed to fluctuations. On the zinc smelting front, Boliden has to source c. 40% of its zinc concentrates externally, with 85% of the concentrates as per benchmark terms and the remaining on spot. And for copper smelting, Boliden is only c. 35% self-sufficient in copper, with the remainder sourced externally on both contractual and spot terms. As a result, I see continued pressure on smelting margins in the upcoming quarters amid a lower for longer TC backdrop.

Source: Boliden FQ2 '21 Earnings Presentation Slides

Elevated Capex Likely to Weigh on Odda Return Profile

The key highlight from the quarter was Boliden announcing the approval of the Odda brownfield expansion project in Norway. On balance, I view the project as a positive step for Boliden's environmental goals and future growth, but the economics are a concern. Notably, management refrained from providing specific estimates of the FCF generation related to the Odda project, instead only disclosing that it will generate an IRR above the 10% hurdle rate. Much of the benefit will come from efficiency gains - the expansion is set to reduce operating costs at Odda by c. 35%, while by-products will add an incremental c. SEK250 million. However, it is unlikely to drive transformational earnings growth and, more importantly, boost zinc smelting earnings relative to renewables and hydrogen, among others.

Source: Boliden FQ2 '21 Earnings Presentation Slides

Furthermore, I suspect the decision to proceed despite the massively elevated capex and input costs could weigh on the project IRR and its capacity to pay special dividends. For context, capex estimates have increased at a rapid pace from initial estimates of SEK 4-5 billion last year to SEK 5-6 billion at the March 2021 Capital Markets Day before finally reaching the now-approved budget of over SEK7 billion (equivalent to c. EUR 700 million excluding the EUR 39m grant deduction). Worryingly, there remains scope for further upside to the capex run rate as other growth projects in the pipeline, such as Ravliden, have yet to obtain full regulatory approvals. As things stand, commissioning for Odda is targeted for FQ4 '24, with a ramp-up scheduled during fiscal 2025.

Final Take

Overall, Boliden offers investors a well-diversified, defensive earnings stream, along with a strong balance sheet and a leading ESG position in the space. However, the relatively weak FCF outlook is a concern due to the elevated (sustaining and replacement) capex requirements led by the recently approved Odda zinc smelter expansion project. With other growth projects likely to keep group capex elevated for the upcoming years, the company could see a limited capacity for further dividends going forward. As such, I would be cautious about buying into the shares even with the current yield at an attractive 4-5%.