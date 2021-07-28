harmatoslabu/E+ via Getty Images

The Quarter:

Crestwood (NYSE:CEQP) reported excellent Q2 results this morning (July 27th) including $145.7mm of Adjusted EBITDA compared to $127.8mm in Q2 '20 and $143.4mm consensus. More importantly (at least to me) was $85.8mm of distributable cash, a 15% increase over $74.4mm in Q2 '20, and a distribution coverage ratio of 2.2x, among the tops in the industry. The company raised the bottom part of the range of free cash flow guidance for the year from $130mm to $150mm, bringing the midpoint from $155mm to $165mm.

Strong volumes across all geographies contributed to the results. Management also discussed the commodity pricing environment leading to modest increases in rig activity providing increased volume outlook for the rest of the year. Even the Barnett Shale is seeing new wells. The company's Barnett gathering system saw volumes from new wells for the first time in 5 years. Remember, the Barnett was the site of the Quicksilver bankruptcy in 2015-16.

Lastly, the company closed most of the sale of Stagecoach on July 9th, leaving the company with pro-forma leverage ratio of 3.6x.

The Conference Call:

The call was the most positive one I've ever heard from the company. The only negative was slight weakness in the marketing, storage and logistics business, which is not surprising given the backwardation of the commodity curves. Gathering and processing volumes were very strong across every geography and are poised to get even stronger given commodity prices, particularly natural gas and NGL's. The equity market tends to focus on oil prices for the health of the energy industry, but as I described in my macro piece on the energy industry and the EQT Corp (EQT) write up, gas and natural gas liquids are hitting multi-year highs and producers are generating unreal cash flows.

The company's revised EBITDA guidance minus the $30mm EBITDA from Stagecoach that will be gone from H2 implies about a $5mm increase from Q1's guidance. Volumes and percent of proceeds contracts benefitting from the higher commodity price environment are leading to the improvements.

The CFO Robert Halpin spoke briefly about using its remain $175mm of repurchase authorization to "opportunistically improve its capital structure" meaning buying back common and preferred shares, likely depending on price and liquidity. Right now, the company sees more value in the common units, which I agree with although from a generic investor's perspective, the preferred shares are still an easy buy.

Bob Phillips also mentioned that the exit of First Reserve removes a big overhang on the shares. That they were able to do manage that exit while bringing the leverage ratio to the 3.6x, which is solidly investment grade, is a testament to management's quality. Hitting the target leverage ratio and generating so much free cash positions the company to invest in high return projects, which management went out of its way to describe was largely extensions of existing assets to fill volume capacity.

Conclusion:

Strictly looking at the numbers a 3.6x leverage ratio, 8.5% dividend yield that is 2.2x covered with mid-teens growth EBITDA and cash flow growth and a clean shareholder base and I struggle to find a better situation in the markets. I see the common as a fantastic income and capital appreciation investment with upside to at least the mid-30s (meaning 25-35% total return potential). I see the 9% yielding preferred as an extremely good income security on a standalone and relative basis.