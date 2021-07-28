Christopher Furlong/Getty Images News

U.K. utility operator Centrica (OTCPK:CPYYY) recently published its interim results. There are lots of reasons to be optimistic and the current share price could be a bargain – but my investment case remains that the company’s unerring ability to disappoint means it may also be a value trap. I could not invest in Centrica as a share price growth story with confidence at this point.

Centrica’s Balance Sheet Looks Better

Since the end of last year, net debt fell from £2.998bn to £93m, primarily thanks to proceeds from its sale of Direct Energy. That gives it a much less indebted balance sheet in future. Net assets jumped to £2.9bn, partly due to a decrease in the value of pension obligations.

With a much leaner balance sheet, debt repayments will eat less cash flow, although as the company noted in its interim results “we still have a legacy of long-dated and relatively expensive debt.” Thanks to the disposal of Direct Energy, profits will also be lower than before. Meanwhile, there are always possible nasty surprises which could yet affect the balance sheet, as the shifting pension obligations remind us: while the news was positive this time, it could be negative at other times. The company is considering reversing its decision to exit the nuclear business, which could also store up further unwelcome surprises for future in my view.

The Core Business is Set to Keep Shrinking

With strong brands such as British Gas, how come Centrica has performed so poorly over the years? In part, it has milked the cash cow in a way which looks unsustainable to me.

Getting into disputes about “firing and rehiring” large numbers of its engineers at a lower cost is typical of the company’s unerring ability to shoot itself in the foot. Not only does it alienate the workers, it also alienates many customers. People want to know that gas engineers know what they are doing – it’s not a job that allows for casual error.

Anecdotally, an aging family member decided to get her gas boiler serviced a few months ago. It had never had any problems, but started leaking water after the paid Centrica service. More contact was needed and a further visit, before yet more communication and the prospect of more payment (which in the end wasn’t due) for a third visit, which undid the errors of the first visit. “Never again” was the verdict on Centrica. That’s just one isolated incident, but the broader trend is reflected in the British Gas brand perception. While the company talked in its results about “improv(ing) the customer experience”, actions speak louder than words. The flagship British Gas brand lost 144,000 customers in the first half alone. Service complaints per customer almost tripled.

Source: interim results

Centrica has a real, long-standing problem with its customer service which has led to the loss of large numbers of customers. I am not persuaded that current management has either the capability or desire to stem that flow. The engineer debacle suggests they are bad at judging the public mood and what it means for the business.

The Dividend Remains Suspended

One of the previous attractions of Centrica for many investors was its generous seeming dividend. For now, however, the dividend remains suspended and such days seem like a distant memory.

In the years up to 2018, the dividend was 12p, which at the current share price would equate to a 25% yield. The company had already cut the dividend to what would be around a 10% annual yield – still very tasty – before suspending it last year. In its results, the company said simply that “We recognise the importance of dividends to shareholders and intend to recommence dividends to shareholders when it is prudent to do so.” which I regard as meaningless, as it doesn’t give any concrete indication of what to expect.

In future, there is reason to believe that the company could restore the dividend at an attractive level. In the first half alone, basic earnings per share came in 12.8p and statutory net cash flow from operating activities was around 9.6p per share. Net debt is now down to £93m (though never underestimate Centrica’s ability to get into debt). So in theory, everything looks all set for a juicy dividend to be restored as and when business circumstances permit, which given the fall in debt and the company’s ongoing profitability would look about now to me. Indeed, with most debt paid off and such a prospective dividend, the current share price sometimes strikes me as tempting. I then pinch myself and remind myself of the company’s long history of shareholder value destruction.

Source: Google Finance

So if the question is, has Centrica bottomed and could a future dividend restoration lead to sharp price gains, then I think the answer may be yes. But if the question is, is Centrica a smart investment for me at this point if I am looking for future capital growth, then I don’t think the answer is compelling versus other options in the stock market. I own the stock and am holding on for recovery but I don’t plan to buy any more in the foreseeable future.

Centrica Still Looks Like a Value Trap to Me

When I published my piece Centrica: The Never Ending Value Trap a little over a year ago, the shares stood at 47p. Today, they are at 48p, having missed out on the 15% gain displayed by the FTSE 100 over the past year.

The results didn’t boost the shares and indeed the price fell off slightly.

I think that reflects the fact that the company has disappointed shareholders so much over the years that there is now limited confidence in it to turn the corner, even though net debt has been pared and the business remains profitable.

There is definitely a counterargument, though, in which Centrica currently looks like great value. It has a decent balance sheet and if the second half results simply mirror the first half, the current share price would reflect a price-to-earnings ratio of just 2x. For a business with strong (albeit poorly managed) brands, a large market position, fairly resilient revenue streams and little net debt, that looks insanely cheap. Compare it, for example, to legacy telecoms operator BT (OTCPK:BTGOF) which has some similar challenges but a P/E of 9, or an electricity utility like SSE (OTCPK:SSEZF), where the P/E is 17. Even factoring in some existential questions about future gas demand in the British Isles (which I don’t think will simply end without decades of warning, no matter what the environmental debate is: too much infrastructure is built for it), the valuation looks super cheap.

But then again, the valuation looked cheap a year ago, and has fallen even further behind the market since then. That’s symptomatic of a value trap. I continue to see possible missteps at Centrica from poor management to unforeseen environmental costs. It could well be a bargain at its current price, but I think there are much clearer bargains in well-run, growing companies with a proven ability to deliver. I continue to hold my Centrica position for recovery, but won’t top it up. I do, however, move from a bearish to a neutral position. Whether or not it goes up, I see limited downside price drivers for the company at its current low level given ongoing profitability as evinced in its interim results.