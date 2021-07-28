Gold Road Resources Limited (ELKMF) CEO Duncan Gibbs on Q2 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCPK:ELKMF) Q2 2021 Earnings Conference Call July 27, 2021 8:30 PM ET

Duncan Hughes

Welcome, everyone to our June Quarterly Analyst Call. This quarter unfortunately saw processing interrupted by a tear in a conveyor belt, as we announced on the 28th of June. This was an unfortunate one-off event. We have a team in place to oversee improvements to our maintenance practices and we remain confident in our ability to deliver against that 3-year guidance.

The growth outlook for Gold Road and Gruyere continues to look very promising. This quarter saw wide zones of mineralization and promising geology inspected down dip of Gruyere. These initial results support our view that Gruyere’s mine life will extend well beyond the current 10-year line. Happily, we also made good progress at our 100% owned Yamarna project, with a number of new targets generated and an existing target potentially expanded.

In the presentation today, we will be referring to the quarterly analyst call slides that can be viewed on the live webcast, our website or in the ASX release. On the call today, we have Duncan Gibbs, Managing Director and CEO; Andrew Tyrrell, our General Manager of Discovery; and Tony Muir, our General Manager of Finance.

I will now hand over to Duncan to walk you through our quarterly production results.

Duncan Gibbs

Thanks, Duncan and thanks for everybody joining us today. Starting with further highlights for the quarter, so we produced 53,132 ounces from Gruyere, 100% basis and an attributable all-in sustaining cost to Gold Road of $16.59 per ounce. Our 12 months LTIFR remains low at 1.15. However, unfortunately, there were 3 lost time injuries at Gruyere, but pleasingly none for Gold Road’s managed activities.

Balance sheet remains strong as a result of lower production and a $13.2 million dividend payment paid in April, $11 million in one-off tax and Gruyere payments. The 30th of June cash position reduced to $128.6 million. Gold Road continues to carry no debt. Happily, we saw this quarter is making some progress on the exploration front with some encouraging deep drilling down dip at Gruyere as well as some new targets on a 100% project at Yamarna, which Andrew Tyrrell, our new General Manager of Discovery, will speak to later on.

Looking at the quarter in a little more detail, our total material movement improved by 1.8 million ounces quarter-on-quarter, with mining of ore from the Stage 2 pit area and all mining – sorry waste mining from the Stage 3 pit. Strip ratio reduced slightly to 2.5 to 1, ore mining lifted quarter-on-quarter. The mine grade fell fairly significantly quarter-on-quarter as mining progressed through the lower grade southern portions of the Stage 2 pit, which was basically anticipated and grade reconciliations continued to remain good. The grade mine will increase as mining progresses through the Stage 2 pit and uses Stage 3 pit later in this year and through into 2022. Stockpiles at the end of the quarter remained healthy and increased slightly to 3.8 million tons at 0.72 and they are made up predominantly of oxide for materials.

On the processing front, ore tons processed, head grade and recovery were all down quarter-on-quarter. The lower head grade obviously reflects the lower grade mine in Stage 2 pit. And as stated earlier, the grade anticipates picking up for the year. Production rates were reduced owing to the previously reported impact from the torn mill conveyor and then a delayed startup on the ball mill associated with a coupling failure issue. Recovery on quarter-on-quarter was lower that reflect largely the disruptive plant operations out of which we are running with the sack mill and not the ball mill as well as the lower grade ore and there is a great recovery in relationship between grade and recovery.

We remain confident of our 3-year outlook despite what is obviously disappointing quarter. And a big part of lifting our future production rates relates to improve maintenance practices and driving up the paint availability, which is fairly strong, dedicated team now onsite looking at how we have missed consistent production out of processed plant. As a result of the lower than anticipated gold production in addition to plant maintenance cost, all-in sustaining costs for the quarter of 30th of June was a disappointing $16.59 per ounce. This quarterly all-in sustaining cost was slightly better than we projected on the 28th of June, having to high throughput rates at grades in late in the month which resulted in slightly higher than we projected in gold inventories that’s assisted with that number.

Gold production for the 2021 calendar year is forecast to be within the lower half of guidance of 260,000 ounces to 300,000 ounces on a 100% basis, which obviously implies stronger performance in the second half of the year. Our all-in sustaining cost for 2021 is now anticipated to be between $13.25 and $14.75 per ounce as we updated on the 28th of June. As indicated in the annual guidance, our processing rates start to improve and corresponding with that, the all-in sustaining costs should fall in the second half of the year.

During the quarter, we sold 28,425 ounces at an average price of $2,145 per ounce. Approximately, 36% of our sales were to hedge positions and obviously that’s higher than typical, reflecting the lower gold produced for the quarter. Gold Road’s group free cash flow for the quarter was negative $3.9 million versus $15 million in the last quarter. The key drivers for that quarter-on-quarter reduction in cash flow, mostly the lower gold production from Gruyere, we had some one-off payments for accrued income tax payments of $7.4 million and accrued project to-date royalties of $3.5 million. If you look through those underlying one-off payments, which reflect the prior accrued payments and net cash outflow for the quarter was $0.4 million for the quarter. Our corporate all-in cost, which is usually one of the lowest in the sector, was high at $2,228 per ounce having for the lower production versus slightly higher expenditure on exploration activities during the quarter.

In April, we commenced the program of deep drilling under Gruyere and the program has been designed in two phases to determine the potential for economic mineralization that completed three holes during the quarter with another couple in progress with 2 recon sites. We have got results in – for the first couple of those holes. As you can see in the slide, we see those results as quite encouraging and consistent with expectations has led us to continue into the second phase of program, which we have modified slightly from earlier plans and will now be completed as illustrated on this slide. And I guess a part of that program we will be testing the higher grade northern that we see trending up into the open pit. Pleasingly, the Gruyere open pit results, the reserve update remains on track for completion later in this year. If we consider these cash flow or quarterly financial, of course, the business remains strong, we remain debt free. We hold cash and equivalents balance of approximately $129 million. We have had our maiden dividend of $13.2 million on the 14th of April. This was fully framed for the period for 6 months for the 30th of December 2020. The cash waterfalls summarizes the movements in cash and equivalents over the quarter.

I will now hand over to Andrew who can run through our Yamarna exploration activities.

Andrew Tyrrell

Thanks, Duncan. As mentioned in the introduction, we are pleased with the progress made at Yamarna this quarter. The team continued to prioritize activities over the Southern project area with a significant amount of drilling completed year-to-date. There were 5 rigs actively turning through the – continuing to turn through the quarter and we have drilled a total of 80,000 meters year-to-date, of that 66,000 meters is aircore and almost 14,000 meters of RC and Diamond. As with other resource companies, assay turnaround has been slow this year. We have now engaged in our alternative lab and assay turnaround has improved considerably. Assay backlog has also been addressed and we are now seeing a steady stream of results coming in.

I will talk further to our activities and results in the next few slides. Looking at the Southern project area in a little more detail now, the image on the left shows the areas drilled during the quarter. Aircore are the blue dots and the red and green are the RC and Diamond respectively. We have covered large areas in the first pass, the aircore across Gilmour South and Waffler in the West and Ono at the northern end of that image. This work is generating multiple targets that will require follow-up RC and Diamond. Aircore drilling commenced and is ongoing in the south and is testing the fertile structural trends between Hirono and Kingston.

The old target is located Southeast to Smokebush, along the Smokebush shear zone. The first hole was drilled here during the quarter and intersected 3.8 meters at 2.35 grams per ton gold within a broader envelope of over 40 meters at 0.45 grams a ton. This result will be followed up with additional RC and Diamond drilling in the coming quarters. Results in Smokebush, Earl and Gilmour South and Waffler highlight the potential of the 30 kilometer Smokebush shear zone, which we have recognized as the fundamental pathway for gold-bearing fluids. This is an area we anticipate focusing on additional targeting and drilling. The right hand image shows more detail from the Gilmour South and Waffler target areas. These two targets are starting to look quite promising with the Gilmour South showing same geology and alterations at Gilmour, as well as associated regolith anomalism in aircore results return to-date.

At Waffler, aircore drilling testing the hanging wall to the Smokebush shear has highlighted anomalous aircore results of over 100 PPP gold over a 3 kilometer strike length, which includes an intersection of 24 meters at 1.04 grams per ton gold from 23 meters in hole, YMAC 1277. Other mineralized turns are also emerging within that area. These results are still at an early stage in widespread aircore drilling and as a result are still being received. The initial indications are that we have a lot more work to do within this area.

At Smokebush, a new geological model resulted in a number of extensional targets to test with RC and Diamond drilling. This slide show a long projection of the drilling completed at Smokebush during the last quarter. Assay results are still awaited from this drilling. The drilling was designed to test extensions to previously defined mineralization at Smokebush and the design and purpose of this program was to get a feel for the scale of the mineralized system present there. Initial indications from drill core show encouraging geology and some examples of visible gold have been seen in drill core over 3 Diamond holes. Assays are still awaited and until we have these in hand, it is hard to confidently predict the potential of the scale of this deposit. And that’s where I shall leave it, that is the close of the exploration update and I look forward to providing or any additional questions you might have at the end of this call.

And I will now hand back to Duncan Hughes.

Duncan Hughes

Thanks, Andrew. I am Duncan Hughes. That brings our results presentation to close. We would be very happy to answer any questions you may have for us. And I will hand the call back to Rachel. Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from Michael Scantlebury from Euroz Hartleys. Please go ahead.

Michael Scantlebury

Good morning, guys. Just a quick one from me on the growth profile we are seeing at the moment, just with the mine grade was 0.87 during the quarter and was in line with expectations and just noticing that Stage 2 average grade was 1.15. I was just wondering and the question basically you are anticipating any further quarters of mine grades being below 1 gram, I was appreciating this quarter by quarter kind of variation just going forward?

Duncan Gibbs

Yes. Thanks, Michael. Yes, obviously lower grade during the quarter than the average grade of the – there was a whole I guess that is the grade in the lower part of the pit. So we are expecting it to increase as we are getting to the northern zone through the second half of the year and if they are going forward as we put together in our 3-year outlook. So, we are expecting grade to trend upwards and don’t expect any kind of sub 1 gram quarters coming forward. I guess, we were expecting, of course, much better mill availability this quarter and then roughly production around about one quarter growth of our original guidance. So I mean, the major issue on the quarter isn’t the grade thing that’s caught us by surprise, it’s very much driven by the plant availability and utilizations for the quarter was the best that we have had on.

Michael Scantlebury

Thanks, Duncan. Maybe just a quick follow-up one for that time just around the oxide availability from Stage 3 when you anticipate some of those oxide kind of fee to be available for blending through the mill?

Duncan Gibbs

Yes, the oxide from Stage 3 really comes in next year. And I mean it’s a fairly strong part of the production for next year. I don’t have exact numbers off the top of my head, but the kind of order of magnitude 20% or something over next 2 years. Ore supply will be oxide material from that area.

Michael Scantlebury

Alright. Thanks guys. I will pass it on. Cheers again.

Operator

Thank you. Your next question is from Matt Green from Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.

Matt Green

Hi, good morning, gents. I have a couple just on your – the deep drilling at Gruyere. Just firstly, has the Gruyere JV, have you pre-agreed what needs to be seen from the Phase 1 and 2 drilling campaign in order to want further work be it an exploration decline or further drilling from surface? And then just secondly, I mean, understandably, you are targeting the north, because clearly the higher grades there, but is there a reason why you are not so looking to poke a few more holes in the southern portion beneath the current underground mineral resource there? Thanks.

Duncan Gibbs

Yes. Look, I guess at this stage, I mean, the purpose of the program this year was really to understand, what have we got there and then from that decide the best way to drill it next year. So, that’s still very much the plan of the JV. I guess, we recognized there is a high grade zone on the northern end. There is a reasonable chance to stop and put some of that into resource additions. In terms of what we need to make the next decisions, I think, even with the evidence we are seeing now, out of those two results and the visual indications from the other drill holes, it’s fairly clear that the mineralized system is going to extend considerably up for the challenge, then let’s ay out into, as you’re kind of alluding to, that’s why the best way to drill it out of that from is that to try and get a baseline in early. We get to come as a resolution, that’s the best way to do that within the joint venture. We need to get these results through and that will be part of the decision-making for our next year’s budgeting cycle.

Matt Green

Got it. Thanks. And then just on the southern portion, are you – do you plan to perhaps the next phase of drilling explore the southern portion of the pit there?

Duncan Gibbs

Well, you can still see we are doing some deep drilling under the southern end of the system. I guess broadly, we understand that. The other porphyry is fairly steeply dipping, but we also see as well as that northern high grade plunging shoot. We do see some high grade plunging shoots that are more subtly orientation and that’s part of the thought process behind drilling, holes, 1, 2 and 7 in that play. We will see how – see how that comes up relative to ideological models.

Matt Green

Thanks, Duncan.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] There are no further questions at this time. I will now hand back to Mr. Hughes for closing remarks.

Duncan Hughes

Thanks, Rachel and thanks those who asked some questions. I will just close with Slide 10, summary of the quarter. Obviously, this quarter was a reminder that our continued focus on maintenance is justified to respond to utilization. We still are confident of our 3-year outlook. Happily on the growth front, we are on schedule for that reserve update second half of this year. Drilling down dip of Gruyere is delivering as expected as – and that’s good to see and happily, Yamarna, we are starting to kick some gold there. The business still stays strong, we are debt free, and obviously we paid our first dividend. So, I think that brings a close to the call. Thanks again for your interest and goodbye.