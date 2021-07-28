Jeremy Poland/E+ via Getty Images

One of the most intriguing growth opportunities for investors in recent years has been the cannabis industry. Today, 74% of the US population has some access to cannabis, with 36 states plus Washington DC having approved it for medicinal purposes and 13 of those states plus Washington DC having approved it for recreational purposes. In 2020, cannabis sales at the retail level in the US were estimated to be between $15.7 billion and $19 billion. With an annualized growth rate of 31% in recent years, and strong growth expected to continue, the industry should expand to sales of between $25 billion and $30.4 billion by 2023.

*Taken from Power REIT

Investing in cannabis companies themselves can be a risky and questionable endeavor, but a more interesting approach might be to buy the companies that owned the real estate that those firms require. One of the only prospects on the market today that caters to this space is Power REIT (NYSE:PW). Over the past three years, revenue growth for the firm has been significant and profitability has followed suit. This year, growth continues, though this rapid expansion comes at a hefty cost. For investors who believe that the industry will continue expanding and a strong clip, now may be as good a time as any to buy into the space. But for those who expect anything other than rapid expansion, Power can make for a risky prospect indeed.

An interesting company with room to run

Power is a fascinating company with an interesting business model. According to management, the company owns 20 properties spread across states that permit the illegal growth of cannabis. These properties range in size, with the smallest at 6,256 square feet and the largest, one of its many located in Colorado, at 102,800 square feet. In all, it owns cannabis green houses and processing facilities that total 520,566 square feet. In addition to this, it owns 110 acres of land on which these assets set, and 600 acres of land that it has leased out to utility scale solar farms they have a combined production capacity of 107MW. The company also happens to own 112 miles of railroad located in the Marcellus Shale territory.

Recognizing the growing opportunity that the cannabis space offers, Power has not been afraid to acquire all the properties that it can. This year alone, the company purchased three different assets totaling $6.33 million. This is small compared to its overall portfolio, but it does show a continued commitment to expansion. To fund this growth, the company has used a mixture of its own cash flow and the issuance of shares. In particular, it completed a rights offering earlier this year that allowed it to raise net proceeds of $36.6 million at a share price of $26.50. Compared to that, shares are trading about 44.3% higher at $38.25, but the market seems to be happy enough with its developments to reward the company with a climbing share price.

Rapid growth has been the story

Over the past three years, the growth rate seen by Power has been impressive. In 2018, the company generated revenue of $1.97 million. This increased to $4.27 million for its 2020 fiscal year. So far, 2021 is looking to be a fantastic year as well. In the first quarter of the year, the company generated a revenue of $1.82 million. This is more than double the $787,388 in sales the company reported for the first quarter of its 2020 fiscal year. All of this growth can be chalked up to the company's decision to continue acquiring properties and leasing them out.

As revenue has increased, so too has profitability. In 2018, the company generated operating cash flow of $1.27 million. This increased to $2.93 million in 2020. Adjusting for preferred distributions, operating cash flow rose from $985,728 to $2.65 million. FFO, or funds from operations, increased from $1.04 million to $2.56 million, while EBITDA increased from $1.55 million to $3.72 million. Once again, growth has continued into the current fiscal year. Operating cash flow has more than doubled from $600,837 to $1.20 million. Adjusted for preferred distributions, it rose from $530,770 to $1.04 million. FFO surged from $351,650 to $1.27 million, and EBITDA increased from $633,502 to $1.65 million.

Right now, there's no doubt that shares of the company are trading at lofty levels. On a price to adjusted operating cash flow basis, for instance, the company is trading at a multiple of 47.9. Unfortunately, management has not provided any guidance as to what results should be like for the current fiscal year. Perhaps a conservative way to approach this is to just annualized cash flow generated in the first quarter. More likely than not, the actual reading will come in some number higher than this. But following that approach, the company would see its price to operating cash flow multiple decline to 30.5. Meanwhile, the price to FFO multiple of the firm stands at 49.6, while an annualized reading for it would be 24.9. During the same thing with the EV to EBITDA approach, we can see multiples of 32.9 and 18.5, respectively.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, shares of Power REIT do look very expensive at this time. However, the market is demanding a premium because of the rapid growth the company is experiencing. Truth be told, it is impossible to know what kind of cash flow investors should anticipate for the current fiscal year. However, the annualized approach that I used shows that the multiples, while still very high, do come down considerably. It is not difficult then to imagine a scenario where these multiples might fall further if the company steps up its expansion efforts and/or if investors hold the firm for more than another full year. So while investing in a business like this does carry a hefty amount of speculation associated with it, it is not out of the question that shares could still be worth that premium if management can keep working their magic.