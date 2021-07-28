Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment

Introduction

Just like our coverage on Revolve, Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) is a similar stock that resembles the likes of Revolve in many ways. In terms of management execution, stock performance, Covid-19 pivoting, and industry operations, both companies are a play on the grand reopening of the economies around the world and should that fail to really roll out in the course of CY21, both should still continue to do well and pull through yet another year of the pandemic with the preparations they have made for the near future.

(Source: YCharts)

Year to date, Canada Goose has performed remarkably well in terms of share appreciation, rallying 43.87%, beating the S&P 500 performance of 17.74%. Even if we were to pit it against the Nasdaq, the stock outperforms to the tune of 28.72 percentage points. This article will highlight the business model, financials, and growth plans of the company whilst considering the valuations of the company given its remarkable rally. Let’s begin!

Business Model

Canada Goose is a luxury premium retailer that sells outerwear, knitwear and accessories. The company has been around since 1957 after being founded by Sam Tick and filed for an IPO in 2017 at a debut price of about US$12.78. Current CEO Dani Reiss has led the company since 2001 and has transformed the brand from a small outerwear company to a global premium luxury retailer that has landed its footing in the coldest places around the world to Hollywood film sets.

(Source: Canada Goose)

Initially only operating through 3rd party wholesale partners, the firm has since transformed its approach to a DTC one, pushing for sales through its own E-commerce websites and their own retail stores. This approach has driven significant margin expansion to the benefit of shareholders and was the sole factor that helped them pivot and navigate through the pandemic as it brought retail stores to a close.

Despite the pandemic, the firm only posted a 5.7% loss YoY in terms of Total Revenue generated for FY21 (ending March), and a Net Income change of -53.7% YoY, driven primarily by higher SG&A costs as a % of Total Sales (540 bps higher). This is further observed from the differential in Gross and Operating Margins for FY21 relative to FY20, given that FY21 maintained gross margins in the 60s. The average Gross Margin for the firm stands at 59.14%.

(Source: Panther Research)

The company essentially generates their sales through 3 broad categories in 5 distinct ways.

(Source: Panther Research)

DTC has been defined as direct-to-consumer sales from Canada Goose themselves directly to the consumer. Even though E-commerce sales from Revolve (RVLV)/Nordstrom (JWN) that resells the firm’s items do go directly to the consumer, it is not considered DTC sales given that the sales aren’t directly from Canada Goose.

(Source: CG 10-K)

Prior to 2014, the firm pushed for sales through 3rd party distribution partners as well as wholesale partners who then went on to sell the apparel through their own retail brick and mortar stores or through their own E-commerce platforms. However, since these wholesale partners tend to buy in bulk, Canada Goose was essentially failing to maximize their profitability, only bringing in Gross Margins of about 40% on sales like these.

In terms of gross margin, we currently expect to mid '70s level in DTC and a low '40s level in wholesale.”

In 2014, the firm introduced their 1st ever E-commerce store operating out of Canada, which indicated the 1st time the firm ever generated a DTC sale, alongside their legacy way of operating through wholesale partners.

In 2016, the firm went further to boost their DTC channel mix by opening the first 2 retail brick and mortar stores in Toronto and New York City.

Since then, the firm has now grown into a global luxury behemoth, operating out of 51 DTC E-commerce national jurisdictions, 28 retail stores, 58 countries in total and more than 1900 POS. As of FY21, their DTC mix generated 62% of Total Sales and is projected to increase to 70% in FY22. With a greater DTC channel mix and less reliance on wholesale partners, the firm also inherently gets to enjoy margin expansion. In the Q4 earnings call, CFO Jonathan Sinclair stated that DTC Gross Margins stand at 70% and Operating Margins in the mid-40s. The investor presentation slides clearly state a 44.7% OM.

(Source: IP FY 21)

For proof of good management execution, we look to the growth in DTC Channel mix as well as the reshuffling of plans due to the unexpected Covid-19 pandemic. In FY20, Canada Goose generated about 55% in DTC sales, with 13 national E-commerce markets and 20 retail stores. Despite the pandemic that brought havoc to brick-and-mortar stores and forced closures upon many, management executed accordingly to place significant emphasis on growing out their E-commerce DTC mix more so than their retail stores as both continued in the same way to overall expansion and margin expansion. YoY, the firm managed to expand to another 38 online national markets (292% improvement) as well as another 8 retail stores (40% increase). Despite the decrease in Total Revenue of 5.7% in CAD dollars YoY (a registered increase in terms of USD due to FX strength fluctuations), DTC revenues increased 0.57% on a nominal basis from CAD$525M in FY20 to CAD$528M in FY21. As a % of Total Sales, it also increased by more than 300 bps YoY.

(Source: Panther Research)

However, since DTC sales represent 2 sales channels – retail as well as e-commerce and overall the DTC mix maintained in terms of nominal value given the mass retail store closures, this would mean that DTC E-commerce increased at a substantial pace YoY to pick up and replace the disappointing performance from the Retail store segment. This is further proven from the fact that global e-commerce revenue grew 54% for Canada Goose as stated in the investor presentation.

When we look to Q4’21, this is further proven from the fact that in that quarter alone, “E-commerce led the way, driving our out-performance. Global Revenue increased 123.2% relative to last year”. If management had failed to ride the wave of online shopping and E-commerce spend, and instead chosen to have grown out DTC channels in a similar pace for both retail as well as E-commerce avenues, overall DTC sales would have decreased and the % of Total Revenue it represented as a sales channel would have dipped sequentially as well.

Although management still intends to grow out DTC sales until it hits 70% of Total Revenue generated as of FY22, it is likely that they will be placing more focus on rolling out more retail store openings rather than an all-out focus on E-commerce like the year before for a balance and to make up for the ‘neglect’ in opening more retail store outlets last year. In their Q4 earnings call, management mentioned that:

Looking ahead, we will continue to execute against our long-term growth strategy with 10 new store openings expected for fiscal year '22."

Management has clearly done well and knows how to pivot accordingly.

Growth

(Source: IP FY 21)

Looking forward to growth plans, apart from driving their DTC channel mix higher, the firm also intends to launch a brand-new product category this fall – Footwear. Although Outerwear will no doubt always be their main sales pitch and their US$1000 Parkas what got them famous in the first place, the expansion into adjacent product categories should bode well for the firm as consumers look for complementary items.

The firm also intends to command more price optimisation so as to capture the full value of their existing products. As it is, Canada Goose has gained prominence from the fact that their products have never gone on sale before. CEO Dani Reiss attributes this unique sales strategy as something that isn’t really a company policy, but rather one that need not even be considered in the 1st place as the firm has always had no problem clearing inventory.

(Source: BRANTA CG)

The company has also launched into a premium product category they call “BRANTA” in late 2019. BRANTA is Canada Goose’s premium selection of apparel with higher price points, a very similar approach that we have observed with Revolve, as they launched their FORWARD segment. If this approach really takes off, this may well be another successful channel for the firm to drive higher margins and grow their top and bottom line.

Lastly, the company intends to grow their business by focusing on the geographical context that serves the need of their ideal customer – one that likely has a higher disposable income and is a large consumer for luxury goods – China. China is the largest consumer for luxury goods and is leading the way as the company’s largest geographical revenue driver.

(Source: Panther Research)

Total Sales generated by Asia, the company’s largest market, grew by more than 800 bps YoY in FY21, as their sales in the other regions as well as their legacy Canada market decreased due to retail store closures.

(Source: IP FY 21)

In terms of nominal value sales, the Asia market that consists of Greater China, Japan, and South Korea for the firm where they have operations either through DTC or wholesale partners grew a remarkable 31% in the year in the pandemic. China was the earliest country to experience the pandemic and the 1st one to recover from it as well, which was a significant factor given that the Greater China region accounted for the most number of DTC Retail stores for the firm. Canada Goose has also targeted the E-commerce market in that jurisdiction by working with Tmall Global, a subsidiary of Alibaba just like Revolve does as mentioned in our other article.

(Source: IP FY 21)

Given that Asia is the biggest market for the firm and especially China with their large luxury retail market of consumers, driving further market share and expansion in this region will likely bring about a substantial improvement in topline numbers for the firm. Greater China has a DTC centric market structure, while Japan and South Korea have no DTC exposure at all. Canada Goose can focus on growing DTC presence in the latter 2 areas whilst developing wholesale partnerships with area within Greater China.

The firm also defines the US and EMEA as major long-term growth areas where the presence of retail stores and Wholesale partnerships haven’t really taken off yet.

Balance Sheet & Valuations

When we look to Canada Goose’s balance sheet, it may look bad on the surface level. Total Debt increased 61.29% YoY to CAD$622.6M from just CAD$386M in FY20. Despite this, Net Debt has actually decreased 59.1% YoY, driven by the much needed boost in liquid cash (cash and cash equivalents) by 1408%, from CAD$31.7M to CAD$477.9M in the last year. Much of this was primary generated from an improving CFO and cash from financing activities from debt issued. Besides, net debt of CAD$144.7 is severely under FY22’s anticipated EBITDA value of CAD$278.6M.

(Source: Panther Research)

The company’s leverage ratio has never crossed 3 in the past 5 years and its Current Ratio stands at 3.42, indicative that most of the company’s debt is long-term and not due anytime soon. The company has more than sufficient cash to carry on in the near term, pay off any incumbent liabilities and over time pay down their long-term debt. Besides, relative to its peers in the luxury market industry, Moncler (OTCPK:MONRF), Revolve (RVLV), Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTCPK:LVMHF), and Burberry (OTCPK:BURBY), albeit not a direct competitor, Canada Goose has the best balance sheet in most metrics with the exception of a positive Net Debt.

(Source: YCharts)

Looking to valuations, Canada Goose is currently trading at a rather lofty P/E multiple of 85.38, the highest relative to the same peers. Of the 5, Revolve is anticipated to grow their topline the fastest at a CAGR of 21.12% 3 years out.

(Source: Panther Research)

That being said, the Canada Goose is anticipated to grow its EPS at the fastest rate, with a remarkable CAGR of 51.71% for the next 2 years, and 41.64% for the next 3. Given that Canada Goose is expected to gain the most in terms of its quality of earnings, it may not be so out of the loop that it is currently at levels near 85.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Given that it is currently trading at an 85 multiple as the markets price in the shift in business model to a more DTC focused one that inherently comes with margin expansion, coupled with the fact that many see retail stocks benefitting from the grand reopening of the economies if we are lucky, the company has traded at a historical mean of 40, the average of its closest 4 competitors as mentioned above stands at 47, and the industry average of Apparel, Retail (General), Retail (Online) at 58.9 with the last category at a 131.27 multiple, we think that it would be fair to assume a P/E ratio of 45 3 years out. Given that we also assumed a PE multiple of 50 in our previous Revolve article but realising that Canada Goose is projected to grow its bottom line at a much faster pace with higher margins and price optimisation, a P/E of 45 may even be conservative. Still, to price in the possibility of a prolonged pandemic and continued retail DTC/Wholesale closure that is a risk to Canada Goose but not to Revolve given that the latter is a pure-play digital commerce channel, 45 would be reasonable.

A multiple of 45 and an EPS estimate of $1.79 for FY24, 3 years out, puts the stock at levels near US$80.55, an upside of 91%. That is quite the return for a retail bet. Focusing on P/E’s as a valuation metric instead of P/S or others make more sense to us given that management is focused on improving margins more so than scaling the topline although that is also a target for them.

Risks

The most substantial risk that Canada Goose faced up till recently was what we like to term a ‘headline risk’. We also mentioned this in our Facebook (FB) article as the social media giant is also a victim of the same risk which could ignite a selloff completely based upon sentiment and narrative and not fundamentals. However, given that the company has decided to go fur-free and no longer use Coyote fur in their parkas and instead replace it with the use of reclaimed fur, the risk of continued protests from animal rights organisations such as PETA have been diminished.

(Source: CG 10-K)

Not only has the risk of protests from the use of Coyote fur been severely reduced, the firm is also taking greater steps to ensure that their sourcing of goose down is fair and humane. Other measures that the company has taken include the pledge to be net zero emissions by 2025. The introduction of their most sustainable parka since inception which uses 30% less carbon and consumes 65% less water in the production stages is testament to the fact that the firm is concerned about its practices and its role it can do to better the climate whilst continuing to serve consumers at the highest level – the Standard Expedition Parka. Man does that look good.

(Source: Canada Goose)

Other Risks Include:

Continued Retail Store Closure

As of the time of writing, the company has 6 of their 28 retail stores closed due to pandemic disruptions. If mass inoculation takes longer to achieve then expected, the disease continues to mutate and new variants were to arise faster than the rate at which herd immunity can be achieved, the company’s DTC retail network as well as its plans to further build out 10 more new stores will be disrupted. To mitigate this, the numbers that management has given does not include the return to tourism and hence they should still be able to deliver on projections. The diversification away from just relying on wholesale 3rd parties to also including their own DTC mix and the rollout of E-commerce platforms and not just brick and mortar ones will also cushion the impact in the worst case.

Consumers fail to appreciate new product expansion such as the planned launch of footwear

The Sudden Loss of Retail Partners

Although management is keen to further drive DTC mix from 62% of sales to 70% this fiscal year, they have made it clear that their reliance on wholesale partners is important and one that will likely be here to stay. In other words, they will never generate a 100% of their sales from a full DTC driven sales strategy. Given that the total POS started from 2500 when the firm first went public has since decreased to just 1900, this may be indication of a further loss in resellers. Should this be the case and if this were to happen at a faster rate than which the firm can recoup the losses through its DTC sales push, Canada Goose may face a decreasing topline. That being said, we do not view this to be a material threat / as material as it would have been if the firm had failed to transition to a DTC first strategy due to the fact that Canada Goose prides itself in working with other merchants that share their same high values and standards. It is entirely reasonable to assume that the loss in POS overtime could be because these 3rd party resellers have failed to meet the firm’s basic standard of business obligations and hence needed to be dropped to avoid further reputation damage.

Investor Takeaways

Stepping back to view the firm from a holistic point of view, Canada Goose seems like a reasonable buy with fantastic corporate governance and brand strength. The name commands a certain level of quality, and this is well in line with the fact that they are a luxury-first retail merchant that have stood the test of time for more than 60 years. The company’s financials look good, bottom line estimates the best in the industry, and even their topline is anticipated to grow at an impressive CAGR of 17.30% for the next 3 years.

Debt isn’t a concern for the firm despite having had multiple retail store closures the past calendar year, and management continues to execute well, reducing costs and developing their DTC mix in the best way that the macro environment allows for it. A lofty multiple it is indeed currently trading at, but it does not seem so bleak and unreasonable given the full picture. We are bullish on Canada Goose in the long term, so long they can continue to drive DTC mix higher and capture more market share in the regions that they are growing the fastest in. China and the more broader Asia region remains to be one of the best areas for growth for the brand as well as EMEA.

Even if you aren’t bullish on Goose, the company’s historically best quarter (Q3) that coincides with the Winter – what the brand was made for – is coming up and its performance with the launch of footwear will be an interesting one. Till next time!