PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) has been a name which I have been watching with interest as the company has been flourishing amidst the operating environment induced by the pandemic. In January this year, I concluded that there was a healthy diagnosis for PerkinElmer as the business is on fire in this environment, has a great positioning and savvy capital allocation skills.

My Former Take

In January, I concluded that the business was on fire as the company posted very strong preliminary fourth quarter results. The company is far from a one-trick pony, and in fact is somewhat of a hidden gem with a great shareholder value creating track record through sound positioning and savvy M&A, as Covid-19 only induced further momentum to the business.

The core business is a combination of a discovery and analytical solution business, generating $3 billion in sales in 2019 from life sciences, food, environment and industrial end markets. Products include imaging, detection, software and services from products like chromatographs, atomic spectroscopy instruments, and others. The company traded at $100 ahead of the pandemic when the business earned approximately $4 per share on an adjusted basis, with the adjustments looking quite fair. This resulted in premium valuation multiples as the company guided for modest growth in 2020.

The company saw a huge impact from the pandemic as sales of the smaller diagnostics business exploded (for obvious reasons) while the discovery and analytical solutions business initially saw some sales declines, but performed relatively well ever since. Second quarter sales rose 12% when the pandemic was in full swing, with growth accelerating to 36% in the third quarter and further momentum seen in the fourth quarter. Third quarter sales of $964 million were accompanied by earnings just north of $2 per share, as fourth quarter sales were seen at $1.2 billion, with earnings seen as high at $2.80 per share!

A Position

The dip, which I hoped for at the start of the year arrived soon in the weeks thereafter as shares fell from $160 to $120, quite a pullback as I have been adding around the $130 mark, believing that earnings power would last for a while as the $4 earnings per share number was too conservative in the future.

The company has seen stellar momentum with first quarter sales up 100% to $1.31 billion as adjusted earnings of $3.72 per share were very strong, yet it was clear that momentum was set to have peaked already. For the second quarter, sales were guided for a $1.11 billion with earnings seen down to $2.35 per share, as the company guided for full year adjusted earnings at $9.40 per share, suggesting nearly $3.50 per share seen in the second half of the year. Net debt stood at $1.6 billion as retained earnings were in part used to pursue bolt-on M&A and share buybacks as well of course.

More bolt-on deals were announced in spring. In May, PerkinElmer announced the $260 million purchase of Nexcelom Bioscience, in a nice deal which added $40 million in sales and capabilities in rapidly growing areas. A few weeks later the company acquired In-Vitro Diagnostics business in a $124 million deal. In June, another bolt-on deal with 50 FTEs in Germany was announced as the company furthermore announced in June that it saw second quarter performance ahead of the initial guidance provided at the time of the first quarter earnings release.

A Big Deal

Late in July the company reported decent second quarter earnings as sales of $1.22 billion were down from the first quarter, but not as much as feared. Adjusted earnings of $2.83 per share were consequently half a dollar stronger than guided for as well.

The 112 million shares now trade at around the $170 mark, translating into a $19.0 billion equity valuation. With net debt at $1.8 billion by the end of the quarter, this values the business at $20.8 billion. As third quarter sales are seen falling to $1.00 billion and earnings are seen at $1.62 per share, the business sees further sequential declines. At the enterprise valuation, the business is valued at roughly 5 times sales and here at around 26 times earnings.

Alongside the results, the company announced a much larger deal, this time acquiring antibody and reagent leader BioLegend. This company, active as supplier of life science antibodies and reagents, is acquired in a $5.25 billion deal. The company is active in promising areas like cytometry, proteogenomics, multiple assays, among others. On the back of this promise, this makes that the purchase of the 700 FTE business is one which comes at a steep price.

The company is expected to report $380 million in revenues, which reveals a sales multiple of nearly 14 times, yet understand that this revenue base is based on the expectations for 2022! Note that accretion is a bit hard to understand, as the deal will in part be paid for by stock and in part by cash, as the composition of the deal financing has not been announced yet.

Nonetheless, the deal is set to be accretive to the tune of $0.30 per share in the first year after closing, with accretion seen at $0.50 per share in the second quarter and revenue synergies in excess of a hundred million by 2025. Investors are wildly enthusiastic on the deal despite the high multiple, as shares jumped $8 per share on the back of the deal announcement, adding another billion to the valuation of the firm on top of the elevated purchase price reported already!

What Now?

Having seen a quick $40 move higher in just three months' time, the 30% returns look very decent. The operational performance has been slowing, which did not come unexpected, yet the pandemic and promising deals makes that expectations have risen quite a bit here.

Hence, I am taking profit on roughly half of the shares held here. I think this is still a great long term investment story. But the decent return in a short period of time makes it interesting to take profits, even as the company continues to aggressively pursue M&A, albeit that the company has a great track record in this.