Pgiam/E+ via Getty Images

Valuation methodology has advanced materially since Fischer Black, Myron Scholes and Robert Merton's Nobel Prize winning work which resulted in the Black Scholes model for valuation of options. Since that time, many financial experts have accepted that the Black Scholes model has much broader application than simply stock options, and in particular is a useful tool for valuation of the equity in highly indebted companies. Aswath Damodaran, recognized as one of the top valuation experts worldwide, has published a useful paper on valuation of equity in leveraged companies as a "real option". Investors are well-advised to become familiar with this approach which may guide them to make better investment decisions and avoid poor ones.

The basic approach is to use the following inputs into the Black Scholes model:

Use the total third party obligations of the firm as the "strike price"

Use the Enterprise Value of the corporation as the "current price"

Use the duration of the third party obligations as the term of the option

Use the estimated volatility of both the shares and the debt as the "volatility"

Use the implicit risk free rate of return comprising real growth plus inflation as the "risk free rate"

I am sure there will be some who will argue about potential weaknesses in these assumptions. Interestingly, the approach is robust enough to produce results that are very reliable regardless of those weaknesses.

For Baytex Energy (OTCPK:BTEGF) I used current price equal to EV of CAD$4 billion; rounded third party obligations of CAD$2.8 billion (as reported in Baytex March 31, 2021 statements); duration of 3 years; and, volatility of 47% based on the daily average volatility for the past year of approximately 3% daily which must be multiplied by the square root of 252 trading days to get the annual volatility of the shares. I have assumed the value of the debt has similar volatility since it does not trade. I used 7% for the implicit risk free rate of return based on real growth of 3% and inflation of 4%. Not everyone will agree with these estimates but I believe they are reasonable.

One benefit of valuing shares as a "real option" is that the Black Scholes model explicitly considers "risk" by including volatility as a key input variable. Volatility is the best measure of investment risk and results from the real risks perceived by investors to face the company.

Baytex is an oil & gas exploration and development company. A surprising but useful feature of valuation of a company's equity as a "real option" is that the valuation is independent of the nature of the company's business. Like the Capital Assets Pricing Model ("CAPM") frequently used for valuation of capital assets, the nature of the company's business, business risks and opportunities are embedded in the company's stock market performance - through the Beta statistic in the case of CAPM and the volatility metric in the case of Black Scholes.

Black Scholes assumes returns on the assets follow a lognormal statistical distribution with the current market price as the mean and the square root of volatility as the standard deviation. Concerns such as economic environment, financial leverage, exploration risks and opportunities, production and transportation costs, etc. are all assumed to have been considered by the market and reflected in the current price and price volatility, and need not be subject to separate assessment.

The Nobel Prize awarded to Myron Scholes and Robert Merton (Fischer Black was not included having predeceased the award) reflected inter alia the elegance and simplicity of this powerful valuation model. It is worth noting that when Black Scholes is used formally for valuation of stock options in public disclosure documents, that valuation makes no reference whatsoever to the nature of the company whose stock options are being valued. Canadian Courts have long accepted Black Scholes as the appropriate method for valuation of stock options (see Ross v. Ross, 2006 CanLII 41401 (ON CA). I believe it will become the gold standard for valuation of the equity of highly leveraged or distressed companies as well.

Applying the metrics listed above to the Black Scholes model, the equity of Baytex (as a "real option") is worth about CAD$2.1 billion or CAD$3.70 per share on 564 million shares outstanding.

The current trading price of Baytex shares is just over CAD$2.00 suggesting these shares are undervalued. I hold 10,000 shares.