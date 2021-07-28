Listen on the go! Subscribe to The Cannabis Investing Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.

This is an audio version of our video interview that aired earlier this week on CEO Interviews. Cannabis company Terra Tech recently finalized its merger with Unrivaled and the two California-based companies with combined operations in California, Oregon and Nevada (which represents about 30% of the entire US market) is now known as Unrivaled Brands (OTCQX:UNRV).

CEO Frank Knuettel joined us to discuss the merger, the West Coast landscape, and the developing cannabis future politically and legally. Bringing on further complementary assets and correcting previous management's missteps. Recent Board additions bring cannabis industry knowledge and operational savvy.