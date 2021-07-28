jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

I covered Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) twice so far and in both cases I was bullish and saw Simon Property Group as a clear buy. And so far, this has worked out pretty well. If you had bought the stock in October 2020 (when I published my first article), the total return would be 112% so far and since the second article in February 2021, the return would still have been 33% - in both cases clearly outperforming the S&P 500 (SPY).

In the following article, I will try to answer the question if Simon Property Group is still a "buy" or only a "hold" or even a "sell". And to answer the question we will look at different aspects like the last quarterly results, the company's guidance, the dividend and the growth potential.

Positive Sign: Quarterly Results

When looking at the first quarter results of fiscal 2021, we see a declines year-over-year, but an improvement compared to the previous quarter. In the first three months of 2021, the company could generate $1,240 million in revenue and compared to $1,353 million in revenue in Q1/20 this is a decline of 8.4% YoY. And net income per share also decreased from $1.43 in the same quarter last year to $1.36 in this quarter reflecting a decline of 4.9%. COVID-19 had a negative impact of approximately $0.07 per share due to domestic rent abatements and uncollectible rents.

In case of Simon Property Group - similar to most other REITs - the most important metrics is probably FFO (funds from operations). And although FFO is much higher than net income per share, we still see a decline compared to the same quarter last year. In Q1/20, FFO were $2.78 and in this quarter, FFO were $2.48 - reflecting a decline of 10.8% YoY. But compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, funds from operations increased $0.31 per share - showing a positive trend. And in the third quarter of 2020, funds from operations were only $2.05.

When looking at the occupancy rates, we see declines for the "U.S. Malls" as well as "The Mills" and the international malls. Occupancy rate for U.S. Malls and Premium Outlets declined from 94.0% one year earlier to 90.8% on March 31, 2021. Occupancy rate for "The Mills" declined from 96.3% to 95.8% in the same timeframe. However base minimum rent per square foot increased 0.6% year-over-year to $56.07 for the U.S. Malls and Premium Outlets while it declined 0.6% to $33.60 for "The Mills".

Positive Sign: Guidance

Simon Property Group not only reported solid first quarter results, but also updated its guidance and instead of $9.50 to $9.75 in funds from operations, the company is now expecting FFO to be in a range between $9.70 to $9.80. An increased guidance has to be seen as positive sign and, during the earnings call, David Simon also admitted, that the guidance might be too conservative. On the earnings call, Simon also explained why he is rather cautious right now:

And that's still going to underperform given the restrictions for the rest of the year because that lockdown amazingly took a lot longer and lasted a lot longer. So unfortunately, in Europe, they're still dealing with COVID. That will have an impact (…) I hope we're conservative and I hope we do better than what we've what we're guiding to, but it's just been a traumatic time for this company and our folks, and you can't blame us.

Positive Sign: Dividend

And aside from the raised guidance for fiscal 2021, which is positive, the company also increased the dividend again, which is also a positive sign. On June 21, 2021, Simon Property Group declared a quarterly dividend of $1.40 per share reflecting an increase of 7.7% compared to the previous dividend of $1.30. And after the dividend was slashed from $2.10 to $1.30 during the COVID-19 crisis, this is also a good sign, that the business is improving again.

This is resulting in a dividend yield of 4.51%, which is pretty solid, and the payout ratio is also acceptable at this point. During the last four quarters, Simon Property Group generated $8.84 in funds from operations, which would lead to a payout ratio of 63%. Forward expectations for FFO are even $9.86 right now resulting in a payout ratio of only 57%. No matter what numbers we use, the payout ratio is not extremely low, but acceptable for a company like Simon Property Group (a REIT should pay out 90% of the taxable income as dividends).

Not An Extreme Bargain Anymore

When my last two articles were published - especially the first one when SPG was trading for $60 - the growth potential was not so important for our investment decision. Simon Property Group was so extremely undervalued and such a bargain, that growth rates in the years to come didn't matter much - it did not matter if SPG could grow earnings per share in the very low single digits, the mid-single digits or maybe even double digits. The stock was undervalued and a good investment.

Data by YCharts

During the panic in March 2020, Simon Property Group was trading for a P/E ratio of 6.6 and a price-free-cash-flow ratio of 4.7. And in the following months, the stock was still trading for single digit multiples. But right now, Simon Property Group is trading for a P/E ratio of 35 and for a P/FCF ratio of 19. And especially the P/E ratio is rather high - although we have to put these numbers in perspective. The trailing twelve months earnings per share are only $3.52 - leading to the high P/E ratio mentioned above. But in 2019, the company generated $6.81 in earnings per share and in 2018 the EPS was even $7.87. When using these numbers, we would get completely different P/E ratios and although we should not expect similar numbers right away, the business will improve again.

Focus on Growth

Now that SPG is trading twice as high as in October 2020, we have to pay much more attention to the growth potential in the years to come because this will determine if the stock is already overvalued, still fairly valued or if it is a good idea to invest in SPG today. When thinking about ways for Simon Property Group to grow, we can focus on three different aspects: the company growing by opening new, additional malls (or acquiring other businesses with existing malls), the company growing by increasing the occupancy rate in its existing malls and finally, the company increasing the base rent for its tenants.

New Malls and Acquisitions

When looking at the potential to open new malls in the United States, the outlook seems rather bleak. Studies are expecting that about 25% of the 1,000 malls in the United States will close over the next three to five years. This is certainly a negative trend, which will also have a negative impact on Simon Property Group. And when looking at the number of outlets for Simon Property Group during the last few years, we don't see much growth, but actually declining numbers during the COVID-19 crisis. In the years before, the number was rather stable.

(Source: Author's work based on numbers from SPG)

While there might be too many malls in the United States and the market being rather saturated, there seems to be growth potential in other countries. And so far, international operations are only responsible for 7.3% of total net operating income. During the first quarter of 2021, Simon Property Group for example started the construction of its fifth premium outlet in South Korea.

And aside from opening new malls, Simon Property Group can also grow by acquisitions. The numbers above for example, don't reflect additional malls that are the result of acquisitions. Simon Property Group now owns an 80% stake in Taubman Realty Group, which has a portfolio of 24 regional, super-regional, and outlet malls in the United States as well as Asia. David Simon also commented on the progress of implementing Taubman's assets into Simon Property Group:

Just a quick update on Taubman, we're very pleased with our partnership and the results in the first quarter. Our teams have collectively shared and implemented many best practices and are adding value to the assets. We expect to step up redevelopment plans with mixed-use opportunities throughout their TRG portfolio.

The next few years won't certainly by easy for companies like Simon Property Group and the industry is facing headwinds. But Simon Property Group as major player in this market might be able to weather the storm (and maybe even profit from smaller competitors that are struggling). In the Deloitte study "The future of the mall", which I already cited in my last article, the authors made several recommendations how malls might stay attractive in a post-pandemic world. One of the recommendations is the following:

As mid-market fashion retailers move out of mall locations, their departure will make room for landlords to bring in an exciting new breed of restaurant offerings. This will feed the consumer's desire for social experience and will likely become the new anchor bringing visitors to the mall.

And interestingly David Simon also commented on this aspect during the last earnings call:

Well, keep my fingers crossed, but we're actually seeing really good demand across the board. Very interestingly, the restaurants demand is at the very high level. We're seeing a lot of restaurateurs that for some of the fixed space that was vacated, they want to come in, retrofit it, get open quicker. So we're seeing really good demand there.

So, despite operating in a challenging environment, Simon Property Group might be on a solid path and continue to grow - although growth might be not as impressive as it was in the past.

Increasing Occupancy Rate

Simon Property Group can also grow its revenue by increasing its occupancy rate of the existing malls. When looking at the last few years, the occupancy rate was always above 90% (in case of "The Mills" even close to 100%), but over the last few years (and especially during COVID-19), the occupancy rate has been declining. There might be potential for Simon Property Group to increase the occupancy rate again - but we should not have high hopes. However, additional revenue from a higher occupancy rate will lead to higher margins as the additional costs are minimal.

(Source: Author's work based on numbers from SPG)

And during the last earnings call, David Simon also seemed quite optimistic about new tenants in the coming quarters:

Leasing momentum has continued across our portfolio. We signed 1,100 leases for approximately 4.4 million square feet, and we have significant number of leases in our pipeline, our leasing volume in both number of leases in square feet was greater than the volume in each of the first quarter of 2020 and 2019. The improving domestic economic environment, shopper sentiment, have increased shopper foot traffic and sales across our portfolio.

Higher Base Rent

Finally, Simon Property Group can increase its revenue by increasing the base rent. And while it was only growing in the very low single digits in the last few quarters, Simon Property Group could constantly increase its base rent over time. And in some quarters in the last few years, base rent - especially for "The Mills" - increase in the high single digits.

(Source: Author's work based on numbers from SPG)

Over the last five years, Simon Property Group could increase base rent with a CAGR of 2.44% for its U.S. Malls and with a CAGR of 3.89% for "The Mills". During the last earnings call, David Simon also commented on the average base rent:

Average base rents was $56.07, up 60 basis points year over year. Leasing spreads declined for the trailing 12 months, primarily due to the mix of deals that have fallen out, the spread calculation that have resulted in an increase to the average closing rate by approximately $8 per square foot for the trailing 12 months. Pricing continues to improve with the average opening rate per square foot for the trailing 12 months of approximately $60 per foot.

Intrinsic Value Calculation

We already mentioned above that Simon Property Group is not an extreme bargain anymore and that it depends on the growth rates, if Simon Property Group is undervalued or overvalued at this point. And in order to answer this question, we use a discount cash flow analysis.

In my last calculation I assumed 6% growth for the next decade and 4% growth till perpetuity and the calculated intrinsic value for SPG was $146.39. When looking at analysts' expectations we see a rather stagnating revenue till 2023 (revenue is expected to be between $4.5 billion and $4.75 billion and therefore not even close to previous levels of $5.76 billion in 2019). But analysts are expecting funds from operations to increase with a CAGR of 3.62% during the next decade.

In my opinion, we can be even more optimistic as Simon Property Group can not only grow its top line (as mentioned above), but also improve its bottom line by improving margins (as well as potential share buybacks in the future). Overall, I still think 5% growth is an absolutely realistic number and when looking at growth rates in past years also a very conservative assumption.

When using the free cash flow of the last four quarters ($2,075 million) and assuming 5% growth till perpetuity, we get an intrinsic value of $132.17 - making the stock fairly valued at this point. Of course, we can argue, that 5% growth is too pessimistic, that we did not really include additional free cash flow from the Taubman acquisition and that the free cash flow of the last four quarters is extremely low (compared to the last few years). And while that might all be true - if you know my past articles, you also know that I am rather cautious.

Technical Analysis

And when looking at the chart, Simon Property Group bounced off the 200-week simple moving average and I would actually like to see a correction of the last upward wave and my preferred entry point would be around $100 where we find the combination of the former highs as well as the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement (and the 200-day simple moving average).

(Source: TradingView)

I don't know if a pullback is likely at this point, but a correction of the last upward wave is not completely unreasonable at this point.

Conclusion

I asked above, if Simon Property Group is a buy, sell or hold - a question I did not answer yet. But the answer is quite simple in my opinion: If you own Simon Property Group already, you should continue to hold the stock and as we are still trading below intrinsic value, there is no reason to sell. If there are reasons to buy depends on the question if you want a real bargain or if you are also satisfied with a stock trading for its intrinsic value (with estimated 10% annual gains on the investment).