The non-residential construction market isn’t fully back yet, but it’s definitely coming back stronger than I expected at this point, and while new starts are relatively easy to measure, it’s been much stronger (and harder-to-measure) aftermarket demand that has helped Allegion (NYSE:ALLE), not to mention a residential construction market that has been on fire.

Writing on Allegion back in September of 2020 I said that Allegion needed stronger-than-expected end-markets in North America to outperform, and that’s exactly what has happened. That has propelled the shares almost 40% higher since that prior update, though that’s only a little better than the average industrial has done over that time. The valuation remains robust, and while investors are showing a lot of love for longer-cycle plays, I think it may be challenging for Allegion to outperform the expectations imbedded in the price now, as two good quarters haven’t produced much further pop in the shares.

Strong Demand, But Costs Are Becoming More Challenging

Allegion had another good quarter, with second quarter revenue improving 24% and beating expectations by 4%. Both the Americas and International business did well (up 23% and 27%, respectively, in organic terms), and both beat expectations by similar amounts.

Within the Americas business, the residential business remains exceptionally strong, with growth of 70% in the quarter (on a negative-25% comp), while non-residential improved to high single-digit growth against a negative mid-teens comp in the year-ago quarter. Sales of electromechanical products rose at a high-20%’s rate.

Gross margin improved 110bp from the year-ago quarter to 42.9%, but improved only 10bp sequentially on an almost 8% higher level of revenue. Operating income rose more than 31%, but this was about 1% shy of expectations, with cost pressures in the Americas business driving the miss. Operating income in the Americas rose 21%, with margin down 50bp to 27.4%, while the International business improved to 9.4%. Overall operating margin improved 70bp yoy and 30bp qoq to 19.6%.

Looking at margins, cost headwinds have become more relevant with well-reported price increases across a range of raw materials (metals, et al). On top of that, the much stronger performance of the residential business in the Americas is driving an adverse mix shift; it’s not that the residential business is bad, but it’s just not as lucrative as non-resi can be.

Non-Resi Coming Back Faster And Stronger

I expected a weaker year for new non-residential projects in 2021, and that may well still prove to be the case, but the aftermarket has come back stronger than I’d expected. With businesses trying to get employees back on site safely, there’s been a pickup in interest for “pandemic-friendly” retrofits like touchless access and hands-free pulls. On top of that, the government has passed stimulus legislation that has is helping demand in markets like institutions (education, health care, etc.).

Wall Street usually anticipates market improvements (like the short-cycle run in back in the second half of 2020), and I think the sharp run in Allegion this year has been at least partly in anticipation of improving non-resi trends. I do expect residential construction to remain stronger than average a while longer, but the comps are getting quite a bit more difficult. With non-residential, stronger aftermarket demand can bridge companies like Allegion and Assa Abloy (OTCPK:ASAZY) over to a stronger recovery in new non-residential spending in 2022 and beyond.

Above and beyond stronger non-resi markets in 2H’21 and 2022, there’s another play still at work with Allegion – the ongoing growth opportunity in electromechanical locks. Overall penetration is still relatively low (below 20%), with hospitality being the most enthusiastic adopter to date. I’m expecting significant increases in markets like education and health care, though, and I also see a long runway for greater adoption in commercial buildings given safety and performance advantages.

The Outlook

The faster, stronger recovery in non-resi has led me to meaningfully upgrade my near-term expectations for Allegion, with the aftermarket currently driving stronger than expected demand ahead of a broader improvement in commercial starts in ’22 and further aftermarket sales momentum in education, healthcare, and hospitality later in ’21 and into ’22.

I’m now looking for 5% growth in 2021 (versus 2% previously), and I do see the potential of even better near-term results. Long term, even with the growth of mechanical locks, I think it will be difficult for Allegion to do much better than 4% to 5% long-term organic revenue growth, but a richer mix of products (particularly electromechanical) should drive FCF margins toward 20%, driving high single-digit FCF growth.

In the near term I see a trade-off in the market between improving non-residential activity and cost headwinds. Margins matter when it comes to stock multiples (over time at least), and margin headwinds from cost inflation are a meaningful concern.

The Bottom Line

I don’t think Allegion is undervalued, but I also don’t think that matters much now. Investors want longer-cycle plays, and Allegion is a good play on improving non-residential spending in 2H’21 and 2022. The bigger question I have is whether the plateauing share price means that investors have already made the shift; I do think the shares can break out if Allegion posts some beat-and-raise quarters, particularly with better margins, but the long-term returns at this level aren’t all that exciting to me.