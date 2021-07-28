AlexLMX/iStock via Getty Images

Peridot Acquisition Corp. (PDAC) is a SPAC taking Li-Cycle public at a $1 billion+ enterprise value representing 10.1x 2023 estimated EBITDA. Li-Cycle contends to be North America's largest lithium-ion battery resource recycling company. On August 5, shareholders will vote whether to approve the business combination. Be careful because a few days prior the redemption feature will be gone. In this case, that's probably not a huge problem as the SPAC is trading at $10.38. But the market is whimsical, and with some kind of huge sell-off going on in China, I try to be alert even though it is not apparent to me that's something is brewing in U.S. or European markets.

Lately, SPACs don't fly up after deal announcements. Ever since the Churchill Capital IV (CCIV) deal with Lucid Group (LCID) that rocketed to $60 post-close and subsequently retracted quite a bit, some of the immediate speculative fervor has waned.

Lately what seems to happen more regularly is for SPACs to go through the despaccing transaction and either tank pretty hard or start climbing from that point. The speed of the climb varies but there are definitely examples where the companies' re-rate at a very attractive pace.

A lot of SPAC targets may be questionable values, but the IPO process and its uncertainty lead to mispricing. A deal struck at a certain price will rarely approach fair value as closely as a day-in-day-out "negotiated" price in public markets.

I have the impression there are clues to which way a SPAC will trade post-deal that isn't based on me trying to read the fundamentals. Even though that's my favorite thing to do, I'm not sure half a day studying the company materials gets me closer to a fair value than the parties (who know the companies inside-out) have negotiated.

Often I'm completely out of my depth given the technology involved too. Like in this case with a company that recycles batteries in some novel way. I don't get how it works but it seems to be a miraculous process that's better in every way compared to how batteries are recycled currently:

That's remarkable as spend on R&D since 2018 adds up to a total of just over $3 million.

That isn't the complete story because the company was founded by Ajay Kochhar and Tim Johnston in 2016. Perhaps some of the heavy R&D lifting happened in the initial stages by the founders. The founders both came from a company called Hatch and Ajay seems to have the right tech background:

Ajay gained extensive technology and project development experience through progressive roles with Hatch's industrial cleantech and advisory practices. While working in that space, he garnered in-depth engineering and project management experience through clean technology development in the lithium, cobalt, nickel, copper, gold, lead, zinc, molybdenum, and rare earth metals industries. His technical expertise spans the entire project lifecycle, from conceptual and pre-feasibility studies to construction and commissioning.

I'm not sure how this compares to competitors but the company extracts copper and precious metals and at the end of its process there's black-mass left which includes cobalt and nickel. Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF) is taking that off Li-Cycle's hands if the purity is good enough and perhaps the dirty work happens on their end. Glencore doesn't seem to mind engaging in a bit of reputational arbitrage now and again.

For whatever it is worth Li-Cycle has been showered with awards like the 2021 Big Innovation Award presented by Business Intelligence Group and named to the World Circular Economy Forum's list of Circular Economy Solutions Inspiring the World. It is also a 2020 and 2021 Global Cleantech 100 Company and a finalist in the 10th Annual Business Green Leaders Awards.

Although, I always get nervous from slides like this. The slide is called "contracted supply and off-take complete a closed-loop strategy". Then there is a subheader in a hard-to-read green font (the green signaling good things in my book) that says: "example industry sources of batteries for recycling". The blue header under that says "top electric auto manufacturers".

Supply contracts with the 41 customers that are actually contracted go without any logos. The only off-take agreement is apparently with Traxys. A company I've never heard of but that's probably a result of my ignorance.

In other words, the logos of Ford (F), Tesla (TSLA), Rivian (RIVN), Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAF), Amazon (AMZN), etc. are basically logos of companies the SPAC has nothing to do with.

But in the proxy it actually says the company has a supply agreement with Ultium Cells which is a JV of General Motors (GM) and LG Energy Solution.

The company went from no sales in four years prior to 2020 to $500k. Its projections are for $12 million in 2021. That would be an impressive 24x of its 2020 revenue. After that it projects consecutive one year jumps to $75 million, $264 million, $700 million and then suddenly its pace decelerates to just under a billion of revenue in 2025. By that time its EBITDA margins should rival that of SAAS businesses at 56.5%.

I immediately buy into the premise this is a growth market. I have some trepidation regarding the low CAPEX the company is modelling combined with the operating leverage and huge revenue growth. It's not something I'm used to seeing in a business that's as intertwined with the physical world as metals recycling.

I wanted to briefly touch on the fundamentals here because I do think these play a major role to determine the downside if a SPAC doesn't work out.

With the despaccing event imminent, I think things are deteriorating from very strong conditions. The shares are still trading at $10.34 which should limit redemptions. But they've been coming down quite a bit in the last few days:

The warrants were quite strong but have been falling hard. Strong warrants with upwards momentum are something I view as an important metric when guessing immediate post-despaccing behavior.

The warrant is still $1.87 and that's ahead of the $1.46 average for SPACs with a target. That's good especially because the SPAC gave away 1/2 warrant per unit. This should be a business that's more volatile than average so that's probably factored in as well. Given the binary nature of the ultimate valuation outcome here, warrants are also much more attractive than shares. However, the warrants have a feature that lets the company redeem them above $10 instead of $18. These types of warrants aren't as valuable.

Ultimately, I'm not going to be a hero here. I'll pass on this post despaccing. If I'd be comfortable with the technology and believed it to be revolutionary, I'd go for the warrants. These have good upside but I wouldn't have to invest as much to capture it. That means less capital at risk to capture that upside because I'd definitely expect massive drawdowns in case I was wrong in my assessment. The units at $12.12 seem way overvalued. I'd switch into shares or warrants if I owned these.