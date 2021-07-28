kentoh/iStock via Getty Images

Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist

Flaherty & Crumrine offer 5 different funds with varying names. At the end of the day, they are all quite similar and set out to achieve mostly the same thing. This makes them a prime target for swapping funds as valuation differences present themselves. This is exactly what happened recently as we swapped Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Securities Fund (NYSE:FFC) from Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund (FLC).

At that time, FFC became the favorably valued fund and so it made a lot of sense to swap. Since then, the funds have once again traded places with FFC becoming slightly more richly valued. That being said, both funds are worth owning. Neither one is unusual to trade at a premium to net asset values either. What is interesting more so is that both funds have dropped from higher premiums. While premiums aren't unusual, they were becoming quite stretched relative to their historical range.

The investment objective of FFC is "to provide high current income consistent with preservation of capital." What I find interesting about this is that this is my primary objective as well. Many funds put in the objective of high income, though their secondary is generally capital appreciation.

Since they target preferred investments, it seems to be a natural fit. Preferreds typically have a greater chance of preserving an investor's capital. Just simply in how they function as a type of fixed-income security. Where it is generally the case where par is returned at maturity (if there is a maturity.)

FFC is a sizeable fund with nearly $974 million in total managed assets at the end of June 2021. Though a significant portion of this is attributed to leverage with a ratio of 33.2%. Again, going back to the typical stable nature of preferred - a higher amount of leverage is generally acceptable. Risk-averse investors might not feel comfortable with this, as during times of panic typically nothing is safe. Which is exactly what we exhibited in 2020 and 2008/09. Both times this fund dropped precipitously.

The fund's expense ratio comes to a reasonable 0.86%. One could argue this is too high; however, the turnover of the portfolio is rather low. That means they aren't really doing a lot of work behind the scenes in a normal year. When including leverage expense, the ratio comes to 1.66%. That is considerably lower than in the last few years. Primarily due to the Fed slashing interest rates to 0% and the costs of leverage falling dramatically lower.

Performance - Solid Track Record

For a preferred fund, investors have received attractive double-digit total annualized returns over the last decade. That's quite a feat considering the fact of where interest rates have been over that same period of time. Going back to 2003 - investors were also given annualized total returns of 8.9%. Again, quite the appealing track record given the fund survived two market meltdowns.

On a YTD basis, we see that the fund's NAV has actually performed rather well. At the same time, the market price has been lagging quite materially. This is tied into how the funds recently went through a bit of a collapse in their stretched valuation.

At a current 6.72% premium, that is quite the drop from the 52-week high of 14.89%. Additionally, in the last 1-year, the fund averaged an 8.70% premium. If we go even further back, the last 3 and 5-year average premiums came to 3.70% and 3.08%, respectively. So what we have seen over the last year was truly what was out of the ordinary. What we see below is that just a couple of months ago the fund dropped back down closer towards its mean trading range.

When looking at the fund's historical discount/premium chart since inception, we do see that the fund was experiencing a bit of a stretch too. With the latest drop, we are back closer to a reasonable value. Though I suspect that patient investors could get an even better deal. Picking up a smaller position now if you are interested in preferred exposure could make a lot of sense; but also allowing for potentially adding more during the next correction. As we know, corrections are a normal part of the market. It is never a question of if a correction will happen - but just a question of when.

Distribution - Attractive 6.64% Distribution Rate

One of the more interesting things about the Flaherty & Crumrine funds over last year is they were boosting their distributions. That being said, last quarter they went and trimmed them back down a bit again. They were able to boost them last year because of the significantly lower costs of leverage - which we had noted above.

Over the course of the life of these funds, they keep their rates rather reasonable. They adjust upward and downward as needed. That is, instead of just trying to maintain one rate whether they feel it is being earned or not. In the end, the returns are the same. In fact, since they do adjust their distribution, that means less erosion of the NAV should take place. That should allow for fewer surprises than when funds might pay out a rate that isn't being earned - yet they maintain it. So eventually when a cut does take place, it can be quite large. Instead, F&C adjusting by smaller amounts as needed is less of a shock.

This is what they mentioned in the distribution press release when they trimmed the payouts:

Each fund's fiscal year ends on November 30, 2021. The tax breakdown of all 2021 distributions will be available early in 2022, but at this point each fund anticipates that each of its dividends detailed above will consist of net investment income and not capital gains or return of capital.

Since they are trying to tie it to just net investment income [NII], we can presume that NII had declined a bit this year. This could be since as the portfolio was turning over, the opportunities for reinvesting those proceeds were in lower-yielding investments. With 81% of their preferred exposure tied to "fixed-to-float" positions, we will see changes as rates rise and fall.

Above were the fund's earnings through their fiscal year-end November 30th, 2020. We should be getting a newly updated Semi-Annual Report within the next month or so. At which time, we will get a better glimpse into their earnings. What we can see from the previous year-over-year reporting is that NII increased considerably. This came as expenses for the fund dropped.

In terms of tax classifications, we can see that they attribute the distribution all to ordinary income. Though it isn't as bad as it first sounds. Preferred shares frequently pay out dividends that are considered qualified. That makes it more bearable in a taxable account.

Holdings - Low Turnover

With a low portfolio turnover, the fund's portfolio hardly ever changes. That being said, we can take a quick look here anyway and touch on the holdings for newer investors. Though the largest positions remain largely the same as when we took a look on 2/28/21 - when we last touched on the fund.

When digging through a preferred fund, it isn't unusual to see a lot of financial exposure. This is because preferred stock helps keep banks within the capital ratios that are required by regulations. Therefore, a large portion of the preferreds outstanding are from banks and insurance companies.

Preferreds are issued primarily by banks and insurance companies. REITs, utilities and other financial institutions also issue preferreds. Preferred securities count toward regulatory capital requirements so banks issue preferreds to help them maintain their required capital ratio. Preferreds can also offer issuers structural benefits, lower capital costs and improved agency ratings.

It seems hard to imagine financial institutions ever causing another 2008 style financial meltdown with all the oversight and regulations. However, for those interested, most of the portfolio is rated as investment-grade. Though sizeable portion is in the double B's and a meaningful portion is not rated. The not rated portion is more of a feature of their private investments or 144A investments. These are securities that are often only sold to institutions or other qualified institutional buyers [QIB].

The reason for not rating these securities is because the idea is that investors buying these types of securities have access to their own internal rating system. Therefore, not needing to take the added expense and time to get them rated by an independent agency.

From there, they provide their top 25 issuers. With the bulk of the top positions being banks, unsurprisingly.

We have to go down to the 6th position before we see a non-bank entity. There we have Energy Transfer LP (ET). The exposure to ET comes through what looks to be 4 different outstanding issues. 2 of the issues alone consume a significant size of the allocation.

The footnote for (1) is saying that these are perpetual securities. That isn't necessarily a terrible thing as these are quite appealing rates to be paid to FFC. In fact, a few of these are publicly traded. This includes; Series C (ET.PC), Series E (ET.PE) and Series D (ET.PD).

While ET itself has been struggling with setbacks throughout 2020, finally cutting their dividend, the preferreds have been rather strong. They dipped significantly below par but have all came back to trade above par now. Below is the total return chart of the three preferred over the last 3 years.

Conclusion

FFC has lost some of its premium, but that is a good thing for investors who might want to buy into this fund. F&C offers several different funds that all track each other quite closely. This makes them perfect for swap partners to exploit inefficiencies in the CEF space. At this time, FFC has jumped up to a slightly more expensive position than FLC. Though not quite clearly a reason to swap just yet. For holders already in FFC, I continue to be quite optimistic and expect attractive returns to continue.

FFC is relatively more insulated from potential interest rate increases as well with the significant tilt towards the fixed-to-floating positions. They should be amongst some of the first to see increased earnings. That being said, this positive impact will be somewhat negated due to leverage expenses also increasing. Which itself had a positive impact on the fund throughout 2020. Even enough so to allow for two boosts in the distribution. This year, we saw a bit of a reverse of that boost but only a minor adjustment. This happened as the fund targets the distribution being covered by NII and not capital appreciation or return of capital.