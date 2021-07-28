JLGutierrez/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Inflation for the 12 months ended June 2021 was 5.4%. Tangential to this high inflation figure is the dramatic increase in both M1SL and M2SL money supplies. Thus, with such a dramatic increase in the money supply and historically low interest rates, I do not believe this current state of the economy can persist, and I believe the Fed will eventually have no choice but to increase interest rates, leading to short/mid-term gains to TBF, TBT, and TTT.

Source:Tradingeconomics.com

Outlook & Treasury Yield Influencing Factors

Inflation

Regardless of whether inflation is transitory, the Fed targets a 2% annual inflation rate, and we’ve hovered closely to that target since 2016, ending 2020 with an annual inflation rate of 1.4%. Given that the inflation rate is currently at 5.4%, it’s not only more than double the target rate, but also the highest rate of inflation since 2008. However, when we look at the drivers behind this inflation, the only surprise should be that inflation is not higher than 5.4%.

Looking at the M2SL money stock, it has increased over 32% since the beginning of 2020, and more shocking is the M1SL money supply increasing a more than 400% since the beginning of 2020; and these figures should be expected to increase with the proposed $3 trillion dollar infrastructure bill that will likely pass this year, among the many other expensive measures that could likely be funded. Contrast this with the last time inflation broke 5% in the summer of 2008, during which M2SL grew by only 34% from 2008-2012 and M1SL grew by only 75% over the same time period. Both figures pale in comparison to the increases we’ve seen in just one year. While the quantitative easing (QE) enacted in the three rounds between 2008-2012 doesn’t directly affect M1SL, it was the last time we saw large-scale intervention. $4 trillion was considered “extraordinary stimulus” at the time, but now might seem measly compared to the trillions of dollars being thrown at every issue/proposal these days.

Whenever there is an increase in the money supply, inflation follows, but it would make sense to see greater than over 6% inflation with how much both of these supply measures have increased recently. I believe this will be the case, which we will experience shortly.

Source: Federal Reserve

Transparency

Another reason I believe we will see an increase in M1/M2 measurements is due to the discontinuation of reporting either on a monthly basis. I think downplaying the significance of these measurements on inflation could signal that more money is going to be pumped into the economy that we will now see reported on only a monthly basis with M1SL and M2SL measurements. We will see if this turns out to be the case in the coming 6-12 months.

Economic Growth

Economic growth leads to increased aggregate demand, which results in increased inflation if it persists over time. This is the piece that many are arguing is transitory. Because the economy was shut down for so long, pent-up demand exists, and supply must make adjustments to meet this demand until demand normalizes. However, if this demand persists, we could see a more prolonged effect on inflation.

Interest Rates

The last determinant of treasury yields is interest rates, which is largely dictated by both inflation and economic growth. When the Federal Reserve lowers the Federal Funds rate, it creates additional demand for Treasuries, since they can lock in money at a specific interest rate. The opposite happens if the Fed raises its Federal Funds rate, which I believe is likely to happen. If inflation persists and is higher than expected due to an astronomical amount of money pumped into the economy, coupled with strong economic growth, I believe the Fed will have to raise interest rates to keep both under control.

Potential Upside & Risks

TBF is 1x leveraged to the underlying investment, with TBT and TTT being 2x and 3x leveraged, respectively. It’s an inverse fund whereby, if the interest rate rises, bond prices drop and these three inverse funds will benefit. As mentioned in ProShares’ description, these are best used for short-term trading and not meant to be long-term investments, so timing is key. That being said, with the current state of the economy and what I laid out with the money supply, inflation, and economic growth, I do believe that an increase in interest rates is inevitable, which could lead to handsome returns from any of the three short Treasury yield ETFs.

Commentary on Risk

Let me just first put out there the common warning that there is always more risk to leveraged ETFs. Yes, there is potential for handsome gains, but losses can pile up just as quickly. With TBF, it’s not leveraged as it only corresponds to the inverse of the daily performance of the 20+ year treasury, but both TBT and TTT are more risky being that they correspond to two and three times the inverse daily performance of the 20+ year treasury. More about leveraged ETFs here.

If inflation is truly transitory, the Fed got everything right with pent-up demand, shortages, and employment: they are expecting median inflation to be 3.4% this year before it falls to 2.1% next year and 2.2% the year after. If this is the case, we will quickly see normal rates of inflation by next year, and the economy wouldn’t be hot enough to see a hike in interest rates - maybe. The Federal Funds rate is at the lowest rate possible and cannot go any lower. If they cannot go any lower, there are two possible scenarios: (1) Interest rates stay low for the next few years and then are raised down the road (2) Interest rates are raised in the near term. So the question isn’t necessarily whether interest rates will rise, but more so when they will rise. Since TBF, TBT, and TTT are all short 20+ year Treasury bonds, these all make money if rates rise. So timing will be key in determining when money is to be made from these plays.

Conclusion

We’re currently experiencing the highest inflation since the Great Recession, with the last reported rate of 5.4%. Whether this inflation is transitory or not is up for debate, but regardless, it is here: we’ve seen record home prices, used cars turn into appreciating assets, wage inflation, among other signs. The economy is running hot and the money supply is unhinged. Jerome Powell even stated in his latest press conference on June 16th that transitory drivers are difficult to predict, and inflation could “turn out to be higher and more persistent” than the Fed expected. With the current state money supply driving inflation, coupled with economic growth, I think there is good reason to believe that we could see an increase in interest rates. Such a rise will be favorable for TBF, TBT, and TTT, but timing will be a big factor in whether you see handsome returns or not.