Earnings of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ: NASDAQ:AUB) will likely benefit from a recovery in commercial credit demand in the coming quarters. Moreover, the provision expense will likely remain subdued in the remainder of 2021 and 2022. On the other hand, the net interest margin will likely trend downwards because of low reinvestment rates and sticky funding costs. Overall, I'm expecting the company to report earnings of $1.28 per share in the second half of 2021, taking full-year earnings to $3.00 per share, up from $1.93 per share in 2020. The year-end target price suggests a high upside from the current market price. Therefore, I'm adopting a bullish rating on Atlantic Union Bankshares.

Economic Revival Likely to Drive Loan Portfolio Recovery

Atlantic Union Bankshares’ loan portfolio declined by 2.0% in the first half of 2021. The management mentioned in the second quarter’s conference call that it expects the full year’s loan growth to be in the mid-single-digit range. In my opinion, the management is excessively optimistic about loan growth for the remainder of the year. Although the economy has rebounded, a full recovery of the commercial credit demand will likely take some time post the federal stimulus. Moreover, the upcoming forgiveness of Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans will likely constrain loan growth. As mentioned in the earnings release, round one PPP loans totaled $337.7 million at the end of June 2021, representing 2.5% of total loans. Moreover, the management mentioned in the conference call that it expects to continue to run down the third-party consumer portfolio. Considering these factors, I'm expecting loans to increase by 3.5% by the end of December 2021 from the end of June 2021. The second half’s performance will lead to full-year loan growth of 1.4%.

The management mentioned in the conference call that it expects loan growth to return to high-single-digit levels next year. The next year’s target seems reasonable given Atlantic Union Bankshares’ historical average (see table below). Further, I'm expecting credit demand to normalize by next year despite the COVID-19 Delta variant. Considering these factors, I'm expecting loans to grow by 7.2% year-over-year in 2022. Meanwhile, deposits will likely grow in tandem with loans. The following table shows my estimates for loans, deposits, and other balance sheet items.

Combination of Yield Pressure and Sticky Funding Cost to Hurt Margins

The net interest margin will likely continue to face pressure in the coming quarters, which will counter the impact of loan growth on the net interest income. As mentioned in the second quarter’s investor presentation, fixed-rate loans made up 53% of total loans (including PPP loans) at the end of June. The management expects short-term rates to remain near zero through at least the next year, as mentioned in the conference call. The maturity of some of the fixed-rate loans and reinvestment at low or near zero rates will likely pressurize the overall average portfolio yield.

Further, the cost of deposits is already quite low; therefore, there is limited room for further decline. As mentioned in the presentation, Atlantic Union Bankshares had a cost of deposits of only 0.18% in the second quarter of 2021. Further, the cost of funds (deposits and borrowings) was only 0.23% in the quarter.

Considering the outlook of yield pressure and sticky funding cost, I'm expecting the net interest margin to decline by 7 basis points in the second half of 2021 from 3.15% in the second quarter of 2021. For 2022, I'm expecting the net interest margin to decline by nine basis points.

Further Provisioning for Existing Portfolio Unlikely

Atlantic Union Bankshares released some of its provisionings in the last three consecutive quarters. Going forward, the provision expense will likely remain subdued as allowances are already quite high relative to actual loan losses. Allowances made up 0.86% of total loans at the end of June 2021. In comparison, net charge-offs made up less than 0.01% of total average loans in the second quarter, as mentioned in the earnings release.

Loan growth will likely be the chief driver of provision expense in the remainder of the year. Overall, I'm expecting Atlantic Union Bankshares to report a provision expense of $6 million in the second half of 2021, taking full-year provision expense to negative $35 million. For 2022, I'm expecting a subdued provision expense of $12 million.

Expecting Full-Year Earnings of $3.0 per Share

Loan growth and net reversals of provisions will likely be the chief drivers of earnings this year. Meanwhile, pressure on the net interest margin will likely limit bottom-line growth. Overall, I'm expecting the company to report earnings of $1.28 per share in the second half of 2021, taking full-year earnings to $3.0 per share, up from $1.93 per share in 2020.

For 2022, I'm expecting earnings to decline by 8% year-over-year mostly because of provisioning for loan losses. Due to higher loan growth relative to 2021, I’m expecting Atlantic Union to report a provision expense of $12 million in 2022 as opposed to net reversals of around $35 million for 2021. As a result, I'm expecting the company to report earnings of around $2.76 per share for 2022. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

Actual earnings may differ materially from estimates because of the risks and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic and new variants.

High Total Expected Return Calls for a Bullish Rating

Atlantic Union is offering a dividend yield of 3.1%, assuming the company maintains its quarterly dividend at the current level of $0.28 per share. The company increased its dividend from $0.25 per share to $0.28 per share in the second quarter of 2021. As Atlantic Union does not increase its dividends very frequently, another dividend hike is unlikely in the next four quarters.

I’m using the historical price-to-tangible book (“P/TB”) and price-to-earnings (“P/E”) multiples to value Atlantic Union Bankshares. The stock has traded at an average P/TB ratio of 1.82 in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying the average P/TB multiple with the forecast tangible book value per share of $21.0 gives a target price of $38.3 for the end of 2021. This price target implies a 7.5% upside from the July 27 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB ratio.

The stock has traded at an average P/E ratio of around 16.3x in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying the average P/E multiple with the forecast earnings per share of $3.0 gives a target price of $48.7 for the end of 2021. This price target implies a 36.7% upside from the July 27 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/E ratio.

Equally weighting the target prices from the two valuation methods gives a combined target price of $43.5, which implies a 22.1% upside from the current market price. Adding the forward dividend yield gives a total expected return of 25.1%. Hence, I’m adopting a bullish rating on Atlantic Union Bankshares.

The company’s earnings will likely benefit in the coming quarters from loan growth. Further, the provision expense will likely remain subdued as the existing allowance level is quite high relative to actual loan losses. Additionally, Atlantic Union Bankshares is currently trading at an attractive level that leaves plenty of room for capital appreciation.