Putting 13 Widely Held Highfliers Under The Valuation Microscope

RapidEye/E+ via Getty Images

Putting 13 Highfliers Under the Valuation Microscope

In February 2021, I wrote a series of Seeking Alpha articles examining valuations of more than three hundred Growth, Value, and x-US companies.

Using the same methodology as those analyses, this article provides a current view on eighty-seven companies, of which thirteen are highlighted.

There are two data sources for this analysis: 1) YCharts data for historical comparisons since the year 2000 or since the company went public (as of 7/26/2021); 2) Seeking Alpha (as of 7/27/2021).

The valuation metrics selected are:

Price to Sales (P/S)

Price to Book (P/B)

Price to Earnings (P/E)

Dividend Yield (Div.)

10-year Beta

Most current ROE

The Z-score of the most current ROE to 20-year average (or since company went public)

Price to Free Cash Flow

Wall Street Consensus Rating

YTD (7/26) Stock Price Performance

Seeking Alpha Sentiment

Seeking Alpha Profitability

Price to Sales Scatterplot for 87 Companies

Let's start with a scatterplot that shows:

X-axis the Price to Sales ratio as of 7/26 to the average P:S ratio since 2000 (or since company went public).

Y-axis shows the Z-score for the same metric.

The Z-score helps us understand statistical significance. The chart below tells us at least three things:

The median Price to Sales ratio of the eighty-seven companies is today 78% greater than the average of the median P:S ratios since 2000. The current median P:S ratio Z-score is +2.69 which indicates significant statistical variation to history. Z-scores of this magnitude indicate we are not living in a "normal" time.

Since this kind of chart was a point of confusion for some readers in February, let me be clear: The purpose of this chart is NOT to compare one company to another. The purpose is to compare the P:S of each company to its own P:S history.

Today's article focuses on the thirteen highest fliers among the eighty-seven companies in the scatterplot above. They are companies that have a current P:S ratio at least double their historic averages. These thirteen companies comprise what I will call "Group 1" for the purpose of this analysis.

ABB Ltd (ABB)

Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

CSX Corp. (CSX)

The Walt Disney Co. (DIS)

Mastercard Inc. (MA)

Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC)

McDonald's Corp. (MCD)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. (RTX)

Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO)

Union Pacific Corp. (UNP)

Visa Inc. (V)

Comparing Six Groups of Companies Based on P/S Ratio

The eighty-seven companies in the scatterplot above have been grouped based on their current Price to Sales ratios compared to historic averages. There are six groups:

The next table provides a view of the average ratio for the companies making up each of the six groups. Several critical observations can be drawn from this table:

Superior profits drive the superior valuations of Group 1 companies. Group 1 companies have the highest Beta indicating significant price volatility compared to the S&P; in recent years, the high Beta has translated into higher returns than the S&P. Groups 1, 3, and 6 companies have underperformed the S&P so far in 2021. Group 1 companies have an average dividend yield of 1.26% compared to 1.27% for the S&P.

The chart below provides a closer look at the trend of the P:S ratios for each of the six groups. Group 1 companies are experiencing a surge in valuations as the solid blue line shows.

The next data table provides additional insight into the chart above. The key number in this table is found in the Z-score column. Note that the Group 1 companies have an average P:S ratio Z-score of 2.77.

The high P:S Z-score triggers two big questions:

Is it only a matter of time before Reversion to Mean pulls down Group 1 P:S ratios to valuation ranges that are statistically "normal" for these companies as a group (but not necessarily true for each one)? I think so. But, as will be discussed, such a reversion may not be reason to sell these highly profitable companies.

If Group 1 companies are differentiated by superior profit trends and superior ROE, can each of these companies sustain their superior profitability?

Six Groups Based on P:S Ratios

The following six tables provide a detailed look at eleven key metrics for eighty-seven companies. All data below is derived from YCharts as of 7/26.

Color coding is subjective as determined by this writer. Pink indicates a ratio that could be at risk of decline, and therefore, potentially unfavorable to long-term investors. Green indicates a ratio that could be perceived by investors as a positive. My February article describes the color coding math for each metric.

Note the second to last column is the most current Consensus Wall Street Analyst Buy/Hold/Sell ratios. The lower the Consensus, the stronger the Buy view of analysts.

The final column shows year-to-date change in stock price for each company.

I hope you find the data in the next six tables helpful. If time permits and readers have interest, I will try to share more insights into the stocks in Groups 2-6 in the next week or so.

Closer Look at Group 1

The next table shows:

Current P:S ratio to average since 2000 (Source: YCharts)

The current sentiment of writers for Seeking Alpha (Source: Seeking Alpha pages for each company)

Wall Street Consensus (YCharts)

Profitability rating (from Seeking Alpha)

My view of Earnings Quality based on each company's history of earnings

My view of the timeliness for additional investment in each company; my subjective view of timeliness is informed by investment analysis provided by Seeking Alpha writers, Morningstar, BofA Securities, and CFRA/S&P Global

The final column reflects my action plan for each company

My Action Plan for Group 1 Stocks

As already noted, profitability and earnings quality for these companies as a group is outstanding; these are among the highest quality companies in the world.

Despite the high valuations, I have no immediate plans to sell any of these companies. However, I am not a buyer except through dividend reinvestment in UNP, Visa, RTX, and ABT.

TMO is a new (and small) holding acquired in March of this year when BofA and CFRA gave TMO its highest ratings for timeliness and quality. Not knowing TMO well, I found this contrarian article by Value Investor Research to be provocative as he thinks the 18% gain I have seen in TMO since March is clearly at risk. My own analysis suggests TMO has the lowest earnings quality of the 13 Group 1 companies. It will remain a smallholding for now.

The two most recent Seeking Alpha articles on MCD are negative: Two Reasons to Avoid and Trouble Ahead. For reasons described by both authors, I do not think this is the time to initiate a new position in MCD. I have held it a long time and see it as an expensive hold-forever stock. I am prepared for MCD share price to fall. When it does, I will re-initiate dividend reinvestment. Seeking Alpha writers seem today as bullish on ABT as I was five years ago.

Those of you who read my banking articles know that I closely monitor insider buying by bank CEOs and CFOs as history rarely proves them wrong. I also pay attention periodically to the buys of CEOs of companies like Abbott that I have held for a long time. Back in late 2015 or early 2016, its now-retired CEO (Miles White), made a massive insider buy of ABT that alerted me to the opportunity to add to an existing position. See "Abbott Likely to Melt Up in 2022" as a recent example.

As Passive Income Pursuit recently wrote, Mastercard's "Valuation Leaves Little Margin for Error." I expect the price to retreat at some point, but I like MA and Visa as durable inflation hedges. Their business models are tollgates on the flow of money. While fintech will continue to gin out creative financial firms, I see MA and Visa playing essential roles in e-commerce, especially around security, well into the future.

NSC is a good candidate for selling calls (non-taxable account only); likely I would roll forward calls if NSC shares were at risk of being called. I believe SA contributor, Stock Exchange, is directionally right in his April opinion that NSC's "Valuation Leaves a lot to be Desired."

On weakness, RTX may be a buy as it has very bullish SA sentiment and strong Wall Street support. I like Defense firms long-term as a hedge against a crazy world. Prices of defense firms over the past year have been attractive and I have been a buyer of five including RTX during the past year. SA analyst Dhierin Bechai frequently offers great insights into RTX and other aerospace firms; here is his most recent RTX commentary.

Though not noted in the table below, two of the Group 1 stocks have been buying back shares during the past year: Apple and ABB (source: YCharts). ABB coverage at Seeking Alpha turned negative over the past six months. I still like it as a long-term hold of one of Switzerland's great assets. Apple is Apple as earnings announced July 27 proved once again. See Ahan Vashi's "Apple: The Infinite Buyback Pump."

CSX sports the highest current P:S ratio of all 13 companies. A few weeks ago, Leo Nelissen, wrote his second of two recent articles on CSX; his analysis of CSX's margin trends is quite helpful in understanding the railroad's profitability and EBITDA. His articles on NSC and UNP are also worth reading for long-term investors like myself who do not know this industry well.

Closing Thoughts

I want to close with a few thoughts about risk tolerance.

Each investor must determine their appetite for risk and return. While many Seeking Alpha readers can determine their risk profile and appetite for risk/return, some cannot. For such investors, collaborating with a financial advisor makes good sense.

My risk profile has evolved over time. I strongly believe in the math described by Jeremy Siegel in his classic, Stocks for the Long Run. But I am also cognizant of the market's history for zigging and zagging.

During the past 15 years, I ratcheted down my exposure to equities to about 65%-70% of investable assets. I also made the decision to hold mostly high-quality firms, the majority large caps that Morningstar considers Wide Moat. My goal is no longer to beat the market but to hold strong companies with the ability to contribute meaningfully to society, and in the process, get rewarded by the market over time.

The run-up in the market since March of last year has resulted in my equity exposure exceeding my tolerance for equity risk. Consequently, last week I reduced my equity exposure by about 5% (sale of S&P ETFs in non-taxable accounts) as I intimated in my article, "Time to De-Risk."

This is a fascinating time to be an investor. There are so many questions and uncertainties. At the same time, never has data and analysis been more available to investors to aid in decision-making.