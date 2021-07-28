AleksandarNakic/E+ via Getty Images

Quick Take

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) has filed to raise $400 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an S-1/A registration statement.

The firm sells wood pellet cooking grills and related accessories and products.

COOK has produced impressive financial results, growing profits and the IPO appears reasonably valued, so is worth consideration.

Company & Technology

Salt Lake City, Utah-based Traeger was founded to develop a family of fine wood pellet grills for consumer use, along with digital controls, and cooking products.

Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer Jeremy Andrus, who has been with the firm since January 2014 and was previously president and CEO of Skullcandy.

Below is a brief overview video of Traeger grills:

(Source)

The company’s primary offerings include:

Wood pellet grills

Digital content

Consumables

Cooking control

Traeger has received at least $572 million in equity investment from investors including AEA Investors, the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan and Trilantic Capital.

Customer Acquisition

The firm pursues an omni-channel approach, selling through retailers such as Ace Hardware, The Home Depot (HD), Wayfair (W) and Williams Sonoma (WSM) as well as direct-to-consumer through the firm's website and mobile app.

Management believes the U.S. market represents 75 million households with 2 million Traeger grills sold from 2016 to 2020, so the firm believes it has only a 3% market penetration with large upside potential.

Sales and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Sales and Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 13.1% 2020 17.2% 2019 18.4%

(Source)

The Sales and Marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Sales and Marketing spend, rose sharply to 3.9x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Sales and Marketing Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 3.9 2020 1.9

(Source)

Market & Competition

According to a 2019 market research report by Grand View Research, the global market for barbeque grills was an estimated $4.8 billion in 2018 is forecast to reach $7 billion by 2025.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 4.5% from 2019 to 2025.

The main drivers for this expected growth are a rising trend of cookouts on weekends and holidays as well as younger demographics driving growth.

Also, below is a chart showing the recent historical and projected future growth trajectory of the U.S. grill market:

(Source)

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

Weber

Kingsford

Dansons

Blackstone

Others

Financial Performance

Traeger’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Strongly growing topline revenue

Increasing gross profit but variable gross margin

Growing operating profit and net income

A swing to cash used in operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 $235,573,000 107.0% 2020 $545,772,000 50.2% 2019 $363,319,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 $100,631,000 94.4% 2020 $235,364,000 51.1% 2019 $155,780,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 42.72% 2020 43.12% 2019 42.88% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 $47,923,000 20.3% 2020 $58,898,000 10.8% 2019 $10,455,000 2.9% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 $38,929,000 2020 $31,602,000 2019 $(29,593,000) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 $(26,544,000) 2020 $46,597,000 2019 $18,486,000 (Glossary Of Terms)

(Source)

As of March 31, 2021, Traeger had $17 million in cash and $580 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended March 31, 2021, was $15.1 million.

IPO Details

Traeger intends to raise $400 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, with the company selling 8.8 million shares and selling stockholders selling 14.7 million shares at a proposed midpoint price of $17.00 per share.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $2.3 billion, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 20.02%. A figure under 10% is generally considered a ‘low float’ stock which can be subject to significant price volatility.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We intend to use approximately $130.8 million of the net proceeds to us from this offering to prepay amounts outstanding under our New First Lien Term Loan Facility and approximately $2.2 million to pay cash bonuses to certain of our employees, including certain of our executive officers, in connection with this offering. Borrowings under our New First Lien Term Loan Facility were used to repay $445.5 million outstanding on the Company’s First and Second Lien Term Loans and unpaid interest of $6.9 million in connection with the Refinancing, and to fund a portion of the closing cash consideration for the acquisition of Apption Labs Limited.

(Source)

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Morgan Stanley, Jefferies, Baird, William Blair and several other investment banks.

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure [TTM] Amount Market Capitalization at IPO $1,998,314,572 Enterprise Value $2,294,517,572 Price / Sales 2.99 EV / Revenue 3.44 EV / EBITDA 25.80 Earnings Per Share $0.52 Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio 20.02% Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share $17.00 Net Free Cash Flow $15,107,000 Free Cash Flow Yield Per Share 0.76% Revenue Growth Rate 107.04% (Glossary Of Terms)

(Source)

Commentary

Traeger is seeking public investment to primarily pay down debt likely incurred as a result of its private equity firm ownership.

The company’s financials show strong topline revenue growth and net results, a result no doubt of the pandemic’s effects on consumer behavior making the firm’s grills a popular purchase.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended March 31, 2021, was $15.1 million.

Sales and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped as revenue has increased; its Sales and Marketing efficiency rate rose sharply in the most recent reporting period.

The market opportunity for selling grills in the U.S. is large and expected to grow materially in the coming years, although it is possible that some of that growth has been pulled forward by the pandemic.

Morgan Stanley is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 15.5% since their IPO. This is a mid-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

The primary risk to the company’s outlook is slower revenue growth as the pandemic wanes in the quarters ahead.

As for valuation, compared to a January 1, 2021 basket of publicly held Household products companies which indicated an average EV/Sales multiple of 4.09x, COOK’s proposed multiple of 3.44x appears reasonable.

COOK has produced impressive financial results, profits and the IPO appears reasonably valued, so is worth consideration.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: July 28, 2021