CinemaHopeDesign/iStock via Getty Images

It's been a rough start to the year for the Gold Juniors Index (GDXJ), and while Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) had briefly managed to buck the trend, up more than 50% year-to-date as of February, the stock has given up all of its gains since. This is likely because the stock was briefly trading at nearly 6x forward sales, soaring to a market cap of ~$150 million at US$0.90 per share. While Golden Minerals has since slid 40% from its highs, the reward/risk profile still isn't that compelling, with the company being a Tier-2 jurisdiction producer with a short mine life trading at more 3x FY2021 revenue estimates. Given this outlook, I continue to see better opportunities elsewhere in the sector.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Golden Minerals released its preliminary Q2 results earlier this month, reporting quarterly production of ~3,600 gold-equivalent ounces [GEOs], based on higher throughput and higher grades. The ~3,600 GEOs produced were derived from the production of ~3,500 ounces of gold and ~12,300 ounces of silver, a significant improvement from ~1,400 ounces of gold produced in Q1. This has pushed H1 production to ~5,200 GEOs, placing the company on track to meet its guidance of ~13,400 GEOs in FY2021. This should translate to more than ~$25 million in revenue, giving the company one of the highest revenue growth rates of its peers. Let's take a closer look at the quarter below:

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

As shown in the chart above, gold-equivalent production came in at ~3,600 GEOs in Q2, easily beating my estimates of ~3,300 GEOs. This was based on processing ~38,800 tonnes at 3.60 grams per tonne gold, a significant increase from ~18,800 tonnes processed in Q1 at 3.0 grams per tonne gold. Unfortunately, the one setback in the quarter was Golden's recovery rate, which slipped by more than 600 basis points (78.0% vs. 84.3%) despite the higher grades. This was related to higher than planned throughput yielding a coarser grind and lower gold recovery.

Golden noted that it is confident it will be able to improve gold recovery rates as it targets a ramp-up to 550 tonnes per day and optimizes the operation of the leach and extraction circuits at the plant. Assuming recovery rates had come in closer to plans (85.00%), this would have translated to another ~300 ounces of gold produced in the quarter. With recovery rates of 84.3% in Q1, there's no reason to believe this isn't achievable, and we should see a bounce back above 80% recovery rates in Q3 and Q4.

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Based on sales of ~3,230 GEOs in Q2 at an estimated price of ~$1,82/oz, Golden Minerals likely generated close to ~$5.89 million in revenue in Q1, a nearly 400% increase from the year-ago period (Q2 2020: $1.2 million). Looking ahead to Q3, where we should see slightly higher metals sales and a similar gold price, revenue should come in above ~$6.0 million, translating to another quarter of triple-digit revenue growth. This makes Golden Minerals one of the highest growth stories in the precious metals sector, though the company is up against relatively easy year-over-year comps, with barely ~$5 million in revenue in FY2020. The issue, unfortunately, is that the market doesn't offer premium multiples for smaller producers, especially not those in Tier-2 jurisdictions like Mexico. Let's take a look at the valuation:

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

As noted in my January update on Golden Minerals, the company had reached production well ahead of plans, but it looked fully valued unless the company could become a multi-asset producer. Based on this, I suggested not chasing the stock above US$0.72, with the rally above this level turning out to be ephemeral. As the chart below shows, even after the sharp decline from the stock's highs, Golden is still trading at more than 3.7x forward sales, based on my estimates of ~$24.7 million in revenue. While it's possible the company could generate ~$26.3 million in revenue with an average gold price of $1,875/oz (3.4x sales), I think it's better to err on the conservative side, especially after a volatile start to the year.

If we compare Golden Minerals' valuation to other sub-50,000-ounce producers (above chart), we can see that the stock doesn't look all that cheap. This is because it is significantly more expensive than Mandalay Resources (OTCQB:MNDJF) and Fiore Gold (OTCQB:FIOGF) which trade at less than 1.20x sales in more favorable jurisdictions, and also more expensive than Anaconda Mining (OTCQX:ANXGF), which has a more favorable jurisdiction and a path to more than ~100,000 ounces of gold production per annum with Goldboro. Investors will argue that Golden has upside from Velardena, but without any updates on this project, I think it's premature to assume it will be back in production before Q2 2023. Golden Minerals projected revenue is based on ~14,000 gold-equivalent ounces sold at an average price of $1,770/oz and a market cap of ~$91 million based on ~162 million shares, and a share price of $0.56.

(Source: Company Presentation)

While the Velardena Project offers upside if it is approved, the problem is that there's no guarantee that Rodeo will remain in production past 2023, meaning that Golden will still be a ~20,000 to ~25,000 GEO per year producer even with Velardena in production. Assuming a conservative $1,600/oz gold price, this would translate to revenue of ~$40 million per annum, and it's likely that we'd see some share dilution to bring Velardena online. Assuming a slightly higher share count (185 million shares) at the current share price, this would push the market cap to ~$104 million, leaving Golden trading at more than 2.5x FY2023 sales. This still doesn't stack up favorably relative to other Tier-1 junior producers, so it's hard to find an asymmetric reward to risk ratio to justify investing in a micro-cap like Golden, with many more diversified producers out there paying dividends.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Golden Minerals had a solid quarter in Q2 and remains on track to meet its FY2021 guidance, generating more than ~$24 million in annual revenue. While this is a significant improvement and would mark a new multi-year high, the stock still doesn't look all that cheap, trading at more than 3.5x sales. Based on this, I continue to see better opportunities elsewhere in the sector and see no reason to invest in Golden Minerals at US$0.56. In terms of more attractive opportunities, Karora (OTCQX:KRRGF) and Anaconda Mining (OTCQX:ANXGF) look intriguing in the junior producer space, with better jurisdictions and more attractive growth profiles.