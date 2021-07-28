VvoeVale/iStock via Getty Images

The Phoenix-based Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE: NYSE:SCCO) is a majority-owned, indirect subsidiary of Grupo Mexico S.A.B. de C.V.

Note: As of June 30, 2021, Grupo Mexico, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Americas Mining Corp ("AMC"), owns 88.91% of its capital stock. The company operates the mining, smelting, and refining facilities in Peru and Mexico (See picture below).

Southern Copper also conducts exploration activities in Argentina, Chile, and Ecuador.

Summary

On July 26, 2021, SCCO reported second-quarter 2021 earnings of $1.21 per share on net sale of $2,897 million, beating analysts' expectations. It was a huge jump from last year ($1,785.4 million), primarily due to higher copper, silver, zinc prices and controlled operating costs.

The company is an integrated producer of copper, representing about 80% of the revenue, and other metals (molybdenum, silver, and zinc).

Southern Copper owns the World's largest copper reserves, at 67.7 MMT.

Performance

SCCO has underperformed Freeport-McMoRan and the Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA: COPX), with an increase of 50% in one year.

Investment Thesis

The investment thesis is neutral short-term for SCCO. The stock has reached a fair valuation after correcting a little these past few weeks. Furthermore, Pedro Castillo has been declared the winner of the contested election in Peru, and he will now be sworn in as Peru's president on 28 July.

Mr. Castillo burst onto the national scene four years ago when he led thousands of teachers on successful strike over pay. During his presidential campaign, Mr. Castillo pledged to nationalise Peru's lucrative mining and hydrocarbon sectors, and said he would aim to create a million new jobs in a year.

Peru is a crucial component of Southern Copper's portfolio.

Thus, it is important to follow closely what will happen in Peru and how the new government will deal with Southern Copper.

It is a definite risk that should be evaluated carefully. My recommendation is to trade short-term about 50% to 60% of your long position and take advantage of the volatility that could arise depending on the path taken by the new administration.

Copper Market Outlook

The copper price increased over 50% in one year, due to primarily a high demand in China, the top World copper consumer, and growing optimism about the overall economic recovery post-COVID 19.

Furthermore, copper demand is anticipated to grow further amid rising concerns about low copper inventories.

However, the price of copper cannot continue rising without creating some unwanted consequences to the burgeoning economy, and I am afraid that we are now approaching a plateau in terms of copper price appreciation. I see it between $4 and $4.75.

Already, signs of anxiety have emerged. China officials took steps to curb “unreasonable” price appreciation.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang chaired a meeting in May. He promised to manage spot and future markets more closely and adjust stockpiles of copper more frequently in response to market conditions.

On June 16, 2021, Reuters said:

China announced plans on Wednesday to release industrial metals from its national reserves to curb commodity prices in what some analysts said could be the first such move in a decade by the world’s top consumer of metals... China's May factory gate prices rose at their fastest annual pace in over 12 years due to surging commodity prices, cutting into firms' profit margins and highlighting global price pressures.

Thus, I believe the copper industry will do quite well, and producers like Southern Copper will generate excellent free cash flow. However, it is important to know that the copper price will not continue to rise forever.

Southern Copper - 2Q 2021 - Balance Sheet and Trend - The Raw Numbers

Southern Copper 2Q'20 3Q'20 4Q'20 1Q'21 2Q'21 Total Revenues in $ Million 1,785.4 2,129.1 2,350.7 2,532.5 2,897.0 Net Income in $ Million 259.5 506.0 590.1 763.8 932.7 EBITDA $ Million 774.3 1,128.7 1,258.4 1,556.9 1,863.7 EPS diluted in $/share 0.34 0.65 0.76 0.99 1.21 Cash from Operations in $ Million 419.3 793.5 1,095.6 782.6 1,061.5 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 113.3 134.5 243.4 232.6 219.8 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 306.0 659.0 852.2 550.0 841.7 Total Cash $ Million 1839.5 2176.1 2,594.4 2,683.2 2,940.1 Total Long term Debt in $ Million 6542.6 6543.4 6,544.2 6,545.0 6.545.9 Dividend $/sh 0.40 0.50 0.60 0.70 0.90 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 773.1 773.1 773.1 773.1 773.1

Analysis: Revenues, Free Cash Flow, and Copper/Silver/Molybdenum Production

1 - Revenues were $2,897.0 million for the second quarter of 2021

Southern Copper's earnings per diluted share were $1.21 per share, and revenues were $2.90 billion. The company beat analysts' expectations due to higher silver and copper prices.

2Q'21 EBITDA was $1,862.4 million compared to $770.0 million in 2Q'20. Total operating costs increased 1.1% year over year to $1,222 million.

Operating profit rose to $1,675 million on higher prices. The company indicated that the adjusted EBITDA margin was 64.3% compared with 43.1% in 2Q'20. The net income margin in 2Q21 was 32.2%, versus 14.5% in 2Q'20. The company indicated in the press release:

Our aggressive capital investment program ─ which has spent US$ 10.6 billion in the last 10 years ─ worked alongside an improvement in market prices to drive growth in net income this quarter. Through these investments, our Company has significantly increased its production in the last decade for copper (+109%), molybdenum (+49%) and silver (+70%) while improving cost efficiency and productivity.

2 - Free cash flow was $841.7 million in the second quarter of 2021

Note: I calculate the generic free cash flow using the cash from operating activities minus CapEx.

Trailing yearly free cash flow was $2,902.9 million, with $841.7 million in 2Q'21.

The company raised the quarterly dividend to $0.90 per share in Q2 or a yield of 4.1%, supported by the free cash flow generation.

3 - Net debt was $3.61 billion on June 30, 2021

On June 30, 2021, SCCO had $2.94 billion in consolidated cash and long-term debt of $6.55 billion. Based on the table above, the net debt to EBITDA is now 0.62x which is very solid.

4 - Production analysis - Copper Cu, Silver-Ag, and Molybdenum Mo.

Note: The weight in metric tons is equal to 2,205 pounds

Price 2Q'20 3Q'20 4Q'20 1Q'21 2Q'21 Copper price realized - Cu (Comex) $/Lbs 2.42 2.96 3.25 3.85 4.40 Silver price Realized - Ag $/oz 16.54 24.59 24.50 26.29 26.78 Molybdenum price realized - Mo $/Lbs 8.24 7.57 8.93 11.19 13.89 Zinc price $/Lbs 0.89 1.06 1.19 1.25 1.32 Gold $/oz 1,711 1,911 1,873 1,798 1,816

Copper Production (including 3rd party concentrate) for 2Q'21 was 530.9 Cu Mlbs, down 6.7% from the same quarter a year ago and up 0.7% quarter over quarter. The copper price realized was $4.40 per Lbs (see table above). Copper production mined was 522.8 Cu Mlbs.

The underperformance was mainly attributable to a drop in ore grades due to stripping and maintenance works rescheduled to this year after being postponed in 2020 due to the COVID 19 pandemic.

Operating cash cost per pound net of by‑product revenues was $0.585 in 2Q'21 compared to $0.74 in 1Q'21.

The company said in the press release:

Mined zinc production increased 8.9% this quarter due to an uptick in production at both the Charcas mine and the San Martin mine; these results were partially offset by lower production at the Santa Barbara mine. Molybdenum production decreased (-10.8%) in 2Q21 compared to 2Q20 due to a decrease in production at both the Toquepala and Buenavista mines; these results were partially offset by higher production at Cuajone and La Caridad. Mined silver production decreased by 16.1% in 2Q21 after production fell at our IMMSA, Buenavista and Toquepala operations

Technical analysis

SCCO forms an ascending channel pattern with resistance at $65.9 and support at $60.25. The trading strategy is to sell partially between $65.9 and $66.3. I believe about 25% of your position should be used here.

However, SCCO is highly correlated to the price of copper and the political situation in Peru, which has elected a new leftist president recently.

If the price of copper continues to go up and the new President Pedro Castillo is not creating chaos, I believe SCCO could eventually breakout and reach $72. Conversely, if copper starts to weaken, SCCO could quickly dive below $60.

Warning: The TA chart must be updated frequently to be relevant. It is what I am doing in my stock tracker.

